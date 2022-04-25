Sergey Shulgin/iStock via Getty Images

Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF)(LON:WISE) is a Fintech company which is a pioneer in low cost international payments and multi currency accounts. The company went public in July 2021 and since then the stock has slid down by over 55%, mainly due to rising interest rates and fierce competition from companies such as Revolut and PayPal.

Wise Stock (Ycharts)

Despite the decline the company is rapidly growing revenues and is profitable ,which is really quite unique if we compare it to most fintech growth stocks. The stock is now undervalued intrinsically and trades at a lower price to sales multiple then historically. Thus in this post I'm going to delve deeper into the business model, financials and valuation, let's dive in.

Strong Foundations

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, was founded in 2011 by two Estonian founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, who are veterans of the technology industry. Hinrikus was a key player in the original team which grew Skype, Estonians first unicorn which was later acquired by Microsoft. The two founders are still the largest shareholders in the company; CEO (Kaarmann ) owns 18%, while Hinrikus owns 9% of Wise, this means they have "Skin in the Game" which is one of the main factors I look for when investing into a company.

Wise has been backed by top rated investors which include; Billionaire Richard Branson (~15% Shareholder, $1.5 billion position), Peter Thiel and Max Levchin (Co-Founders of PayPal) and Andressen Horowitz (Leading Tech VC).

According to Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal:

"Wise demonstrates true innovation in banking by enabling its users to retain their wealth across borders, instead of paying big fees to big banks."

Business Model

Wise is a leading fintech company which offers one of the lowest cost methods to transfer and exchange money internationally. Banks have historically been criticized for hidden fees, poor exchange rates and lengthy transfers. Wise solves this problem.

The company's competitive advantage is their payment infrastructure and vast number of international banking licenses (~62).

This quote from Wise best sums up the company's unique infrastructure.

When you move money across borders with Wise, what you're really doing is sending money to our local account in one country. And once we receive your funds, we pay out from a local account in the destination country. So in reality, money doesn't really cross borders.

Thus the company has a network of connected "local payment systems" which really do remove all the middle men and enable fast, efficient and low cost money transfers.

Wise Products (Wise)

A google search on the term "Best Ways to Transfer Money Internationally" brings up a finance blog which ranks Wise as number one with a 4.5 star rating. According to the website, Transfer wise offers some of the "Best exchange rates" and low upfront costs of less than 1% of the transfer amount. For context the majority of banks end up charging 3% to 4% fees after all the hidden costs.

I have personally used their "borderless" account which is fantastic, as you can store over 20 currencies and effectively open a local bank account with details for each country. The majority of transfers are received within one hour (58%) and 86% of transfers are received within 24 hours.

They also offer a business account which includes extra features such as multi-user access, multiple cards and automatic synchronization with accounting software.

Wise has also created a platform API which enables developers from other banks and payment processors to integrate with the platform's infrastructure. They already have major partnerships with P2P payments provider Monzo, Xero and even Google Pay.

Wise API (Wise investor Presentation)

Growing Financials

Wise grew revenues from £302 million ($387m) to £421 million ($540m) for FY2021, which is an increase of 39% year over year.

Wise Revenue (created by author )

As a software based company, they have high gross margins of 64% which has resulted in Gross Profit also jumping by 39% to £260 million ($333m) in 2021. Operating profits have also grown from £19.5 million to £46.8 million ($60 million) up an incredible 140%.

Wise Margins (created by author)

Wise has a strong balance sheet with £4.2 billion (£5.3b) in cash and just £78 million ($100m) in long term debt.

Valuation

In order to value Wise I have plugged the latest financials into my discounted cash flow model. I have estimated revenue to grow at 25% next year, which is in line with the company's guidance. I have conservatively estimated revenue to grow by 15% for the next 2 to 5 afterwards, but I believe this could easily be 20%.

Wise stock Valuation (Created by author Ben at Motivation2invest)

I forecast margins to increase to at least 15% in 4 years as the company reaches greater scale.

Wise Stock Valuation (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

From this valuation, I get a fair value of £5.53 per share (ignore the dollar sign all financials are in GBP) this means the stock is ~23% undervalued.

Note: The stock trades on the London Stock exchange under LON:WISE and you may see the price in GBX which is "Penny Sterling" for easy reading. I show the share price and have inputted all financials in Great British Pounds (GBP). You can purchase the stock on the US exchange under the ticker WPLCF, but there is less liquidity.

Relative to historic valuation multiples Wise trades at a price to sales ratio of just 5.57 which is much lower than historically. For example, the price to sales at IPO price was over 15.

Wise Price to Sales (created by author)

Wise does trade at a higher price to sales ratio than the other fintech companies listed on the chart above. However, the company does have fast growth rates forecasted. Many of the company's closest competitors such as Revolut are still private and thus more challenging to value. However, according to the last investment round Revolut was valued at $33 billion, with a very rough estimate of $300 million in revenue for 2021, the stock trades at approximately 10x sales which is higher than Wise. WISE has a market cap of "just "£4.2 billion ($5.3bn) which makes it tiny in comparison.

Risks

Fierce Competition

The Fintech payments industry has tremendous competition. International payments are a "commodity" service and many companies offer this. Thus customers only care about four factors; Cost, Time, User Interface and Brand. The good news for Wise is they are leading the pack in many of these areas. On a personal note and with my Digital marketing hat on, I think the brand name change from "TransferWise" to "Wise" was a poor move as "TransferWise" clearly communicated what the product did, whereas "Wise" could be anything. Also now on all their branding they have to right "formerly TransferWise" which is very clunky.

Rising Interest Rates

Growth Stocks are more negatively impacted by rising interest rates, as their valuation is weighted more towards future cash flows and profits. Rising Interest rates, increases the discount rates and compress the valuation multiples substantially.

Estonia Risk

Despite being listed on the London Stock exchange, Wise is an Estonian company with close to half of their 2,200 employees still in the country. Estonia is a small country with a fantastic technology community and birthplace of many unicorns. However, this country also borders Russia and is one of the former Soviet Union Countries along with Ukraine. Thus the increased geopolitical uncertainty in the region could impact this company's operations. As the Prime minister of Finland recently stated "Russia is not the neighbor we once thought".

Final Thoughts

Wise is a fantastic company and truly offers a "better, faster, cheaper" product than competitors, according to review websites. The company has been growing revenue, profits and has a strong balance sheet to invest for growth. Their leading tech investors give the company an edge in the space when it comes to strategy, experience and capital. The company is currently undervalued intrinsically. The Estonia Risk doesn't worry me too much as I believe many of their software engineer employees could easily work remote and escape Estonia (by land or sea) should War break out in that region.

I believe the main risks are competition and the macro environment of rising rates. Thus I think the stock is great long term investment right now, but I do expect volatile moves (as a small cap) and the stock to stay suppressed until inflation starts to reduce.