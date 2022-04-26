shutter2photos/iStock via Getty Images

all data is from that date.

Today we present our three favorite baby bonds that mature in 2024 – symbols GSLD (YTM 7.1%), RILYO (YTM 6.3%), and AJXA (YTM 8.1%).

Reasons To Favor Short-Term High-Yield Baby Bonds

With inflation and interest rates soaring, we have seen serious carnage in the fixed-income sector. Some high-quality preferred stocks (which are generally lower-yielding commensurate with their lower risk), like some of those from Public Storage (PSA) and the Gabelli Funds have moved from $25.00 to below $20.00. And these could move even lower should rates continue to rise. And the large losses experienced by shareholders may never be recouped. If the secular decades-long bull market in interest rates is over, we could see many preferred stocks languish in the teens for many years.

Long-term bonds provide a bit more safety, but not much. High-quality $25 par baby bonds, like the investment grade 2060 bond WRB-G from W.R. Berkley closed at $19.90. An even stronger bond from KKR Finance (KKRS) that matures in 2061, closed at $20.31.

The best safe havens in this market are shorter-term bonds. When you buy them you know exactly what you will receive when it matures and exactly what your total return yield will be at that time. Permanent losses due to rising interest rates are not an issue.

There are some preferred stocks that will become floating rate, and these provide some protection, but you really have no idea at what interest rate they will float when they reach their call/float dates. Maybe by the time they float, LIBOR will be back at 0.5% and these preferred stocks will see large drops in yields and in their prices. They are also risky except for a few with very high floating rates.

We watch most of the baby bonds that trade on the stock exchanges, and we believe we have come up with three that will provide you a very decent yield, especially considering they are quite short-term. This will allow you to sleep at night without worry about losing money as you have locked in a fixed total return when you buy these bonds.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease 8% Senior Notes Maturing 12/31/2024 (GSLD)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) is a lessor of containerships. GSLD is their only publicly traded baby bond. At its current price of $25.83, you can lock in a 7.1% total return (yield to maturity) between now and December 31, 2024.

GSLD is currently callable at $25.50, but they must give you 30-days notice if they decide to call this bond. Thus, if they should announce a call at the end of April, you would get one more 50 cent dividend plus $25.50 for a gain of 17 cents. So there is no risk of loss currently, should a call occur. There was a partial call on GSLD last month. It should also be noted that on the last day of 2022, the call price will drop to $25.25.

But one of the pluses of rising interest rates is that it makes baby bonds and preferred stocks less likely to be called. Companies will find it more difficult to refinance their outstanding baby bonds and preferred stocks with lower-yielding baby bonds and preferred stocks. In fact, we are now seeing very few new IPOs of preferred stocks and baby bonds.

In terms of safety, GSL is making money hand over fist and locking in hugely profitable leases going forward. This gives us great visibility going forward, and with this bond, we only need visibility to the end of 2024. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect GSL to earn a whopping $7.79/share in 2022 and $8.54 in 2023. So we believe these bonds are rock solid and offer a very generous 7.1% yield to maturity for such short-term baby bonds. It certainly beats parking your money in a 2.5-year CD at your bank.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (RILYO)

B. Riley Financial (RILY) is a fantastic company. Its performance over the last 10 years has crushed all other investment banks. It is up over 20-fold, and that doesn’t include some large special dividends it has paid out as well. Here is the 10-year price chart.

In 2021, RILY earned over $15.00 per share and paid out $10.00 in dividends (regular and special). It ended 2021 with $279 million in cash on its balance sheet (close to $10.00 per share) and also owns stock in publicly traded companies which can be sold for cash should the need ever arise.

Their 6.75% senior notes due 5/31/2024 carry the symbol RILYO. At its recent price of $25.24, it has a 6.3% YTM (yield to maturity). For a company of this quality, and for a maturity this short, this is an excellent yield and safe place to park some cash.

Currently, RILYO is callable at $25.50, but on May 31st, it will become callable at $25.25. But given its current price, this is not a worry. It is very unlikely that RILY will consider calling RILYO given the change in the interest rate environment. Not too long ago, RILY IPO’d baby bond RILYZ at $25.00. It now trades at $23.10 for a higher YTM than RILYO. So it really makes no sense for them to float a new baby bond in order to raise money to call RILYO, especially paying over par to call RILYO. Why refinance RILYO with a more costly baby bond? Again, rising interest rates are resulting in lower call risk for good high-yielding baby bonds.

One last thing to note about RILY is that they have counter-cyclical businesses; in other words, businesses that do well in a recession. They operate a restructuring business, an auction business, and a liquidation business. This goes well with their underwriting and general investment banking services that they offer which perform better in a rising stock market and stronger economy. So this diversification in their operating segments offers another layer of protection for RILYO and other RILY baby bonds.

Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. 7.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 4/30/2024 (AJXA)

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) is a mortgage REIT. Their 2024 convertible senior note matures in almost exactly 2 years and has a very generous YTM of 8.1%.

An additional benefit is that AJXA cannot be called. As is usually the case, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds cannot be called, but can only be converted to common stock should the common stock rise above a certain level. For AJX to force a conversion to common stock, the common stock would have to rise to $18.81 per share. It would be great if that happened, as holders of AJXA would receive $32.50 in common stock per share of AJXA, but it is extremely unlikely. For holders of AJXA to benefit from converting to common stock, AJXA would have to trade above $14.47, still not very likely.

AJXA traded as high as $27.02 less than 6 months ago (on November 2, 2021). At that price, it had a YTM of only 4%, so we now have a massively higher YTM. Part of the higher price, 6 months ago, was likely due in part to hopes that the common stock would move much higher and the convertibility would have some value. That seems like wishful thinking when you are paying $27.02, but the higher price in November was due to a then combination of lower interest rates and a higher price for AJX common stock.

The YTM on AJXA is clearly higher than that of RILYO or GSLD, but the business model of AJX does warrant a higher yield. There is more risk here than in the other two bonds. But the bond is quite short-term, mitigating a good amount of the risk, and according to Yahoo Finance, AJX is expected to earn $1.33 in 2022 and $1.42 in 2023. This is certainly not a company that is currently in any financial distress.

AJX has expertise in purchasing RPL and SBC loans. RPL loans are re-performing mortgage loans. In other words, mortgages that were non-performing (not being paid) but are now performing (payments are now coming in again). AJX buys these loans at a discount, meaning they get higher yields on these loans and there is room for appreciation in the value of the loans that they are buying at a discount. They buy loans that they feel confident will pay off.

The huge rise in home prices should be a big plus for AJX, as the collateral they have on their mortgages is rising. Thus, if a loan stops paying again, they may well be able to foreclose on the home and recover the complete cost of the loan without taking a loss. No doubt they look at the value of the homes that are backing the mortgages they purchase. So in this sense, inflation is great for AJX. The rising cost of the materials and labor that go into home construction should help keep housing prices high.

Of course, higher mortgage rates are a negative, as that could put pressure on home affordability and the prices of homes. Higher mortgage rates will also likely impact the value of the mortgages they hold, but their re-performing mortgages should be less sensitive than agency mortgages to interest rate rises as they are higher-yielding and will be more affected by the performance of the loan and less affected by the general level of MBS interest rates.

SBC loans are “small balance commercial loans”. These loans are generally made on multi-family properties and mixed retail/residential properties. As we know, rents are soaring, so their apartment properties should be performing very well.

AJX closed 2021 with $84.4 million in cash ($3.65/share), so they have no liquidity issues. They also have two privately placed preferred stocks that they have issued with $130 million face value. So besides the bonds being protected by the common equity of the company, there is $5.60 per share of preferred stock providing additional protection. Thus, the bonds should not be impacted unless the company’s value sinks below “negative” $5.00 per share from its current book value of over $16.00 per share. Thus, we consider the risk to these bonds as minimal, especially given that they mature in only two years.

We believe that the 8.1% YTM on AJXA is a bargain for a 2-year baby bond that can’t be called. The fact that it can’t be called allows for more short-term price upside potential for AJXA than you have with RILYO and GSLD. A rally in treasury bonds would likely move the price of AJX and AJXA higher.

Summary/Conclusion

We are currently experiencing rapidly rising interest rates. This has caused large price drops in many preferred stocks and baby bonds. If interest rates keep rising, preferred stock prices could drop much further, and result in sizeable losses.

Long-term bonds also can also remain lower in price for a very long time, or move even lower in price.

Short-term bonds will keep your portfolio from going down in value. Knowing exactly what your total return will be when you buy a short-term baby bond is a huge plus that is often under-appreciated. Investors have been spoiled by a decades-long bull market in fixed-income where every dip was a buying opportunity. If you can get a high yield from a 2-year bond, why risk seeing your portfolio take a sharp drop in value?

For those who wish to sleep easy, and not get burned by what could be a secular bear market in fixed-income securities, we have identified three baby bonds maturing in 2024 that offer good value and high yields relative to their safety and duration. The ticker symbols for these bonds are GSLD, RILYO, and AJXA which have YTMs of 7.1%, 6.3%, and 8.1% respectively (April 17th).