I have to admit I have been overly bearish on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) the past few years. I threw the company in the same overvalued boat as other big tech names. Of course, most mega-cap technology giants have fallen, and many have crashed since October. Further, I have fretted about its supply chain focused in China and the rest of Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am completely nervous about its Taiwan manufacturing subcontractors, as China’s rhetoric about taking over the island by military force has grown louder and louder.

Yet, the stock quote keeps drifting higher, and operating results have been solid. Consumers just cannot get enough Apple products. For example, my daughter is getting ready for college in the fall, and she has demanded a new iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro computer. It’s hard to say no, with her earning lots of scholarships and working a high paying summer job. She even convinced me to upgrade to an iPhone last year, from my reliable old-fashioned, cheap-ass flip phone. [Yes, I do not know how to use it very well. Still learning how to take pictures and text with hieroglyphics, called emojis nowadays. I did figure out how to go to Seeking Alpha and check my quotes on the run.]

I digress. My point is Apple continues to outperform expectations and the U.S. stock market. Warren Buffett’s initial 2016 entry point when it was throwing off 8% in free cash flow yield (after stripping out its large cash stash back then) and growing 20-25% annually has proven a stroke of genius. Unfortunately for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), most of his other picks the past five years have been average to unsatisfactory for performance as a group. I particularly disagree with his latest Occidental Petroleum (OXY) buy, which I discussed in a bearish article during early March here.

Here's the bottom line: if you believe like I do that stock prices discount business results 3-6 months into the future, Apple’s Q1 numbers out this week should be close to expectations. The big wildcard will be guidance for the rest of the year, as consumer spending is slowing rapidly and China is embroiled in pandemic shutdowns again in March and April. Less demand by consumers and less product available to sell may encourage the company to temper expectations for growth.

Bearish Extended Valuation

The knock against Apple remains a super-rich valuation that seems to fully price in powerful growth already. Big Tech’s issue in late 2021 and early 2022 is shares were/are discounting a best-of-all-worlds setup of high demand and low inflation/interest rates. When growth rates faltered and inflation skyrocketed, a major dinger for price was inevitable. I have discussed the priced-for-perfection problem for Big Tech in story after story on Seeking Alpha since last summer, calling out NVIDIA (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), and a host of others if you scroll down the titles I have written under my name.

Apple has been a part of this group. I have shied away from owning or recommending AAPL, all a function of its valuation vs. climbing interest rates. The odds also favor an eventual hiccup in its Asia supply chain and/or a recession in U.S. demand for electronics as interest rates squeeze consumer confidence, disposable income and spending in the real economy. So, I figure Apple’s upside remains incredibly limited.

Below are graphs highlighting valuations on earnings, sales, cash flow, and EBITDA approaching 10-year highs. On price to trailing 12-month calculations, there are literally hundreds of large caps, and thousands of smaller caps with better upfront worth on the same valuation ratios. The second chart looks back to 1986, a few years after its IPO in 1980, to review major swings up and down in valuation depending on company growth expectations, operating results, interest rates, and consumer spending health.

Steady Technical Momentum Gains

The bullish side of the investment equation is buyers keep piling into Apple shares daily and weekly. This name has outlined the best total return over the last three years, including dividends, of the few serious peers in the Big Tech hardware, software, financial transaction and entertainment conglomeration fields. Over other comparison periods, from 1-month to 1-year, Apple has proven an equally positive investment to hold, scoring right near the top of each sort period. In addition, Apple has soundly beaten the S&P 500 index total return over each span, outside of the last four weeks.

The vast majority of momentum indicators I follow remain neutral to bullish on Apple today. The primary standout negative is On Balance Volume has not made material progress in years. I have drawn a 12-month chart below of daily price and volume changes with a handful of momentum calculations, including OBV. On the positive side for investors, the Accumulation/Distribution Line and Negative Volume Index have stayed super-strong, like they have for years running.

Final Thoughts

At this stage, you can color me impressed regarding the stock's ability to hold onto gains. If Apple can deliver results around Wall Street analyst estimates and guide close to current expectations for the rest of 2022, I expect the share price to remain above $150, the low trade in March.

Reviewing growth projections for both sales and EPS in the single-digit range annually for 2022-24, investors appear to be content with Apple’s diversified gadget, cloud, software, and entertainment portfolio of businesses with the fruity brand name. A premium valuation to the U.S. equity market averages sure, but not an insanely excessive setup.

When I review all the pros and cons, I am upgrading my rating for Apple from a Sell to Hold. I don’t expect a monster down move in 2022, following other examples in the Big Tech space. Yet, I am still skeptical of the upside story, as everything will have to play out in a bullish manner to get to $200 a share this year or next. What we may witness is a trading range for the stock between $140 and $180 over the next 12-18 months. A flat quote alongside even minor expansion in the underlying operating business would help the valuation problem, and potentially prepare its price to move above $200 by late 2023 or early 2024. In the end, bulls and bears hoping for radical swings may both find themselves disappointed.

The most critical risk, outside of management’s control, is the Chinese supply chain. I will be listening for clues in this week’s conference call about the impact of COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and other regions of the economic powerhouse that is China. Spiking interest rates would be my second concern, simply because acceptable investment returns are being hit daily with their relentless rise in early 2022. The good news for Apple investors is the company doesn’t really borrow money, so higher interest expense affects competitors more. In fact, climbing inflation rates might be a net positive if price increases do not dramatically dent consumer demand. Mr. Buffett has said repeatedly he believes Apple products are “underpriced,” giving management enough wiggle room to ward off cost pressures either from commodities or labor.

I do not own a position in Apple today, and believe new buying capital should search elsewhere for better valuations and growth rates. Apple’s nearly $3 trillion market capitalization is a record for any American company. Fast growth off a high base number is next to impossible in an economy witnessing a slowdown.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.