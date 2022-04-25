Nazar Rybak/E+ via Getty Images

On Friday, April 22, 2022, oilfield services giant Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. This company was deeply impacted by the pandemic as numerous energy companies reduced their drilling and production activities in order to preserve their balance sheet strength in the face of some of the lowest energy prices that we have ever seen. It is not exactly a secret that both crude oil and natural gas prices have rebounded in a very big way since then, however, and energy companies have responded by resuming their production activities. They are admittedly being very cautious about growing production but we are still seeing a very real increase in drilling and production activity year-over-year. This has caused demand for Schlumberger's services to return, which certainly shows in these results. There were certainly a lot of things to like in this report as Schlumberger not only beat the expectations of analysts but hiked its dividend, which caused the market to push up its share price during the trading session. There may still be some reasons to like the company despite this, although the stock has appreciated significantly and it may have gotten ahead of itself. Overall though, it still appears to be offering investors a very reasonable value.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's first-quarter 2022 earnings results:

Schlumberger reported total revenues of $5.962 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 14.15% increase over the $5.223 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $894 million during the reporting period. This represents a substantial 34.64% increase over the $664 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Schlumberger declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, which represents a 40% increase over the previous dividend of $0.125 per share.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1.254 billion during the most recent quarter. This represents an impressive 19.54% increase over the $1.049 billion that the company posted in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Schlumberger reported a net income of $510 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 70.57% increase over the $299 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

It is unlikely that very many people expected Schlumberger to post weaker results than it did in the prior-year quarter. After all, crude oil prices have risen substantially over the past year:

OilPrice.com

These higher energy prices have prompted many energy companies around the world to increase their production activities in order to profit off this surge in energy prices. This tends to be good for Schlumberger's business because the higher production increases the demand for oilfield services. We certainly see this in the company's results as both its Well Construction business unit and its Reservoir Performance business unit delivered more than 20% year-over-year revenue growth. These are the company's two primary business segments that provide services such as well characterization, equipment, drilling fluids, and technology that is actually utilized on the well site. The company also saw an 11% increase in sales of software licenses and a slight 1% increase in revenue from its Production Systems business unit. All of these things point to increasing demand for the company's services caused by rising activity from energy companies.

There may be some reason to believe that the company will continue to deliver strong performance going forward, particularly in the near term. This is partly because high energy prices may be here to stay due to the basic laws of economics. The oil and gas industry as a whole has been chronically underinvesting in production capacity ever since the bear market of 2015, which is one reason why the offshore drilling industry has still not regained the strength that it had a decade ago. The crash in energy prices in 2020 certainly did not help matters. Meanwhile, demand has been steadily growing, with projections being that it will fully recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year and then keep growing beyond that. Moody's has even stated that the industry needs to increase spending by $542 billion in order to avoid a supply shock. It is highly unlikely that we will see a spending increase of that degree so economic law points to high energy prices. With that said, we are certainly seeing some spending increases across the industry and Schlumberger is likely to benefit from the trend. In the company's first-quarter 2022 press release, Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch stated,

Moving forward - the outlook for the rest of the year - particularly in the second half - is shaping up very well with both short- and long-cycle investments accelerating. Notably, a number of final investment decisions for long-cycle development projects have been approved, new contracts were awarded, offshore exploration drilling is recovering, and several customers have announced a significant step-up in their spending plans for this year and over the next few years.

Mr. Le Peuch is clearly stating that energy companies around the world, including some of Schlumberger's existing customers, have already stated that they will be increasing their spending on production activities beginning as early as later this year. It should be fairly obvious how this should result in rising revenues and profits for Schlumberger since some of this increased spending will go to the acquisition of oilfield services by necessity. Analysts appear to agree with this thesis and have estimated that Schlumberger's earnings per share will steadily rise over the next few quarters and into 2023 and 2024:

Seeking Alpha

These earnings estimates would result in Schlumberger posting 22.04% to 59.44% year-over-year earnings per share growth in every one of the next eleven quarters. When we consider this, the stock's current forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 looks very reasonable. This is overall certainly a growth rate that should catch the eye of any investor, particularly given that rising interest rates could have a negative impact on the growth rates of many other companies.

One possible risk to this thesis is the ongoing situation involving Russia and Ukraine. As everyone reading this is likely aware, Russia is one of the largest energy producers in the world and several of its companies are among Schlumberger's largest customers. However, the invasion of Ukraine has caused many nations to impose or heighten economic sanctions against Russia, and numerous Western companies have suspended business with the country. Schlumberger is among them as the company stated in the earnings conference call that it has suspended new investment and technology deployment with respect to its Russian operations. We can naturally expect this move to reduce both the revenue and profit that Schlumberger receives from its Russian operations, which will likely be a drag on the company's financial performance. As we do not know how long the sanctions or hostilities will last, we have no way of knowing how long this drag on the company's finances will persist. Unfortunately, Schlumberger does not state how much of its revenue or earnings come from Russia so we have no way of determining how large the potential impact could be. During the first quarter, 23.55% of the company's revenue came from Europe, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States but that obviously includes more than just Russia. I doubt that Russia accounts for any more than 10% to 15% of the company's revenue, however. Schlumberger's management still believes that it can achieve a growth rate that is at least in line with analysts' estimates without the Russian contribution, however, so that provides a reason to be optimistic. If the company manages to achieve that then the current valuation looks very reasonable, as stated earlier.

In the introduction, I stated that the stock may have gotten ahead of itself in the market. This is because Schlumberger looks very expensive relative to the rest of the sector. In particular, Schlumberger's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 is substantially higher than the sector median of 10.16. Schlumberger's forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.88 is higher than the sector median of 6.77. Finally, Schlumberger's forward price-to-sales of 2.25 is also well above the sector median of 1.43. However, as I have observed in various previous articles, pretty much everything in the energy sector apart from renewable energy firms is substantially undervalued right now so the fact that Schlumberger is somewhat more expensive than the sector median may not actually mean very much. The stock does overall look very reasonably priced relative to its forward earnings growth and that is what matters the most.

In conclusion, Schlumberger posted very strong results in the first quarter of this year despite the problems in Russia. Given today's high energy prices though, this was likely expected. The company's forward prospects are even more impressive though as it looks likely to post growth earnings per share well north of 20% over the next three years but the stock is trading at a very reasonable valuation in spite of that. Overall, there looks to be an excellent opportunity here, even though Schlumberger is somewhat more expensive than the rest of the sector.