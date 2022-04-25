imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is one of the largest midstream and energy infrastructure firms in Canada and, to a much smaller degree, the United States. The company has a dominant position in the incredibly mineral-rich energy plays of Alberta, Canada. The company's stock has certainly not disappointed investors recently as it is up 30.05% over the past year on the back of high energy prices, despite the fact that Pembina Pipeline's cash flows are independent of energy prices. Although Pembina Pipeline does not directly benefit from high energy prices, the current environment has provided it with some growth potential although its prospects are not nearly as abundant as they were prior to the pandemic. Pembina Pipeline still has a great deal to offer investors though, especially those seeking a monthly source of income since this is one of the only midstream firms that pay a monthly dividend. The company's long track record of dividend growth further adds to its appeal given today's inflationary environment.

About Pembina Pipeline

As stated in the introduction, Pembina Pipeline is one of the largest midstream companies in Canada, although it also has a presence in the United States. The bulk of the company's infrastructure is in Alberta and British Columbia, which are among the most hydrocarbon-rich regions on the continent:

Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation

The company's infrastructure is overall quite immense as its pipeline network is capable of carrying 3.1 million barrels of resources per day and its processing plants are capable of handling 6.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company also boasts significant natural gas liquids fractionation capacity and resource storage capacity. Thus, it has a presence in nearly every area in which most midstream companies operate.

Pembina Pipeline provides midstream services for both natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons but its natural gas operations are likely to be the major driver of growth for the company. This is because of the growing global demand for liquefied natural gas. I discussed this in a recent article in which I pointed out that various Asian markets are expected to substantially increase their imports of liquefied natural gas in an effort to address their pollution and smog problems. There are numerous companies in North America that have been moving to take advantage of this, including Canadian ones. This creates an opportunity for Pembina Pipeline. There are two projects that are located on the Western coast of British Columbia that between themselves may consume up to 4.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas:

Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation

This is in addition to all the currently existing consumers and thus represents an incremental amount of natural gas that must be produced. One logical area where this gas can be produced is in Alberta where Pembina Pipeline's infrastructure is located. It will need to be transported to the West Coast though and transportation of natural gas is one of the services that Pembina Pipeline provides. Thus, this could result in growing volumes needing to be moved through Pembina Pipeline's infrastructure and increased volumes of transported resources. As Pembina Pipeline's cash flows directly correlate with transported volumes, this would result in growing cash flows as the scenario plays out.

The company has other growth prospects besides this, however, some of which have been in progress for many years. The most notable of these are Phase VII and Phase IX of the Peace Pipeline Expansion Project. The Peace Pipeline system is one of Pembina Pipeline's core assets, transporting both crude oil and natural gas over a sizable portion of Western Canada:

Pembina Pipeline

For the past several years, Pembina Pipeline has been working to expand the capacity of this system. Phase VII consists of the addition of a new 20-inch pipeline running from La Glace, Alberta to Fox Creek, Alberta. Phase IX of the project involves the addition of six- and sixteen-inch pipelines north of Gordondale, Alberta that are intended to relieve the bottleneck preventing further exploitation of that area. As both of these projects are expected to be completed this year, we should begin to see their impact on the company's results over the next few quarters. We can be quite certain that they will have a positive effect on the company's performance because Pembina Pipeline has already secured contracts with its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. Thus, we can be certain that the projects will begin generating cash flow as soon as they come online and will deliver a sufficient return to Pembina Pipeline to justify their cost.

This would represent a continuation of the company's long track record of growth. We can see this by looking at the company's adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP metric that is frequently used by midstream companies as a proxy for pre-tax cash flow. As we can see here, this figure has increased every year since 2018 and management has guided for a further increase this year:

Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation

In fact, this metric of financial performance has been increasing for much longer than three years. Pembina Pipeline has actually managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA per common share by 104% over the past eleven years. When we consider that the company's outstanding common share count has also increased over the period, this is a rather impressive achievement. One thing we notice above too is that the company's adjusted EBITDA actually increased in both 2020 and 2021 despite the shares trading below 2019 levels:

Seeking Alpha

In fact, the company's stock price did not recover to its 2019 share price until very recently. Its adjusted EBITDA per common share is higher than it was during 2019, however. Thus, the company's stock currently appears to be cheaper than it was prior to the pandemic despite the attention that the market has been showering on energy companies lately.

The fact that the company's adjusted EBITDA actually increased in 2020 despite the collapse of energy prices in that year supports the statement that I made in the introduction about the company's financial performance being independent of energy prices. This is a defining characteristic of Pembina Pipeline's business model. In short, more than 80% of Pembina Pipeline's adjusted EBITDA comes from long-term contracts with its customers under which the customer compensates Pembina Pipeline based on resource volumes, not on resource values. These contracts also specify minimum volumes of resources that have to be sent through the infrastructure, which provides Pembina Pipeline with an additional layer of insulation against economic problems and provides the company with very stable cash flows. This is something that any income-focused investor should be able to appreciate because it provides a great deal of support for the dividend. After all, it is ultimately Pembina Pipeline's cash flow that determines its ability to pay the dividend.

Another nice thing about Pembina Pipeline is that the company is entirely self-financing. Prior to 2015, one thing that many midstream companies did is paying out all their cash flows to investors and financing their growth projects through the issuance of common equity. The problem with this is that it makes the company too dependent on the market and if the market has no interest in the company's equity (as happened across the sector in 2015 and 2020) then it is too expensive for the company to finance itself. Pembina Pipeline does not do this. In fact, Pembina Pipeline generates sufficient cash flow to cover all its capital expenditures, dividends, and all other commitments with money left over:

Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation

The big advantage that this provides to Pembina Pipeline is that the company does not have to care about its share price because it is not dependent on the capital markets to finance itself. This allows Pembina Pipeline to weather any economic problems without needing to change its overall strategy. It also reduces the company's risk and prevents the company from having to take drastic actions like cutting its dividend because of a bear market or economic problems.

Macro-Economic Fundamentals

Although the governments of many Western nations are actively trying to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels, the long-term fundamentals of both liquids and natural gas are quite good with global demand expected to grow over the next few decades. This positions Pembina Pipeline to be able to continue to grow going forward well after its current growth projects are complete and operational. The International Energy Agency projects that the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

It is this projected growth in natural gas demand that is driving the rising demand for liquefied natural gas that accounts for some of Pembina Pipeline's near-term growth potential. This natural gas demand growth is being driven by environmental concerns as natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels. Thus, many utilities around the world have been retiring their old coal-fired power plants and replacing them with renewables and natural gas turbines in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and smog. This trend is likely to continue for quite a while per the International Energy Agency's projections as renewables alone are not reliable enough to support a modern electric grid using current technology.

Another area that Pembina Pipeline has identified as a long-term growth opportunity is natural gas liquids such as propane. This fuel is also expected to see significant forward global demand growth for many of the same reasons as natural gas. There are many rural areas of the world that lack utility-grade natural gas distribution or electrical infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets. The people that live in these areas are currently using coal, wood, or similar things to heat their homes and cook their food. Propane burns cleaner than these fuel sources so there is a push internationally to get these people to begin using propane instead for environmental reasons. This push is expected to bear fruit over the next few decades.

The demand for these products is new demand and Canadian producers are expected to increase their output to satisfy this incremental demand. Pembina Pipeline will benefit from this because it will be carrying these incremental volumes to the export facilities, which will result in growing volumes moving through Pembina Pipeline's network. As Pembina Pipeline's cash flows directly correlate to volumes, this should result in cash flow growth for Pembina Pipeline over time.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of a midstream company like Pembina Pipeline is because of the high dividend yield that they tend to possess. Indeed, Pembina Pipeline has a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 5.20% at the current stock price, which is substantially higher than the 1.36% yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY). Unlike many companies, Pembina Pipeline also pays its dividend monthly. This is nice because it allows for more rapid compounding as well as being more convenient for those people that are seeking to use the dividend as a method to get income to pay their bills. Pembina Pipeline also has a long track record of raising its dividend, at least when measured in its native Canadian dollars. The dividend tends to vary a bit more when measured in U.S. dollars, but the general trend is still positive over time:

Seeking Alpha

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to reverse course and cut the dividend since that would reduce our income and probably cause the stock price to decline. We will use U.S. dollars for our analysis here since the majority of readers are likely purchasing the American-traded shares as opposed to the Canadian ones, but it is important to remember that the company does actually report its finances and declare dividends using Canadian dollars.

The usual way that we judge a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The free cash flow is the money that is generated by the company's ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all its bills and makes all capital expenditures. Thus, free cash flow is the money that can be used to reduce debt or reward shareholders. During the trailing twelve-month period, Pembina Pipeline reported a levered free cash flow of $811.2 million but paid out $1.2028 billion in dividends. This is certainly somewhat concerning as it indicates that the company is not generating enough cash to cover all its obligations, which runs contrary to the company's claim of self-financing.

However, Pembina Pipeline can be thought of much like a utility due to the stability of its cash flows as discussed earlier. Utilities frequently cover their dividends with operating cash flow and finance their capital expenditures via the issuance of debt. They then use the cash flows of the new infrastructure to cover the payments on the debt. In the trailing twelve-month period, Pembina Pipeline had an operating cash flow of $2.0956 billion. This was sufficient to cover the company's dividend and still leave $892.8 million left over. The company only had $540.1 million worth of capital expenditures in the trailing twelve-month period and its planned 2022 capital expenditures are significantly less than $892.8 million. This actually does support the company's claim of being self-financing as it is easily generating enough cash to cover both capital expenditures and the dividend with money left over. Overall then, the company does appear to be able to continue to cover its dividend. Investors should not have much to worry about here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline appears to be offering a great deal to investors today. The company boasts significant growth potential, particularly in the natural gas space, which it is in the process of exploiting. That would be a continuation of more than a decade of uninterrupted growth, which is something that we always like to see as investors. The company appears able to maintain its above-market dividend yield and the fact that it pays the dividend monthly is icing on the cake. Overall, this company could be worth considering for an income-focused portfolio.