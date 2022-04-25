AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), along with other tech stocks, has continued a downward slide that has seen the stock drop lower than pre-pandemic levels. The company has materially grown revenues and increased free cash flow generation, but the slower forward growth rate has led to material multiple compression. While I do not expect growth nor multiples to expand back to pre-pandemic levels, the current valuation is too low in light of the strong balance sheet, positive free cash flow, and sustainability of forward growth. I rate shares a buy, as the valuations no longer require stellar growth rates to justify solid returns from here.

DOCU now finds itself over 70% lower from all-time highs from just a couple months ago.

I last covered the stock in December when I rated it a buy, though noted that it was not as cheap as alternatives in the tech sector. After another 44% drop, the stock is buyable in its own right.

What Is DocuSign?

DOCU is the leader in e-signature solutions, which the company estimates to be a $50 billion market opportunity.

DOCU addresses use cases ranging across all industries. I expect its addressable use cases to continue expanding as consumers become more comfortable using e-signatures for more and more use cases.

DOCU is trusted by the world’s leading brands, which may help it secure new customer relationships.

DocuSign Earnings

As typical nowadays in the tech sector, DOCU’s actual results were quite strong, but the problem was mainly due to forward guidance. DOCU closed out the year with 35% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

DOCU has steadily boosted profit margins on a non-GAAP basis, reaching 20% non-GAAP operating margin and 21% free cash flow margin in the last year.

Interestingly, net dollar retention was 119%, continuing a streak of three straight quarters of declining retention, yet management stated that it was at the “high end of historical ranges.”

DOCU guided for the next quarter to see up to $583 million in revenue, and for the year to see up to $2.48 billion in revenue.

That represents growth of less than 20%, which is a huge step down from the 45% growth posted last year. DOCU authorized a $200 million share repurchase program which would equate to just over 1% of shares outstanding. I note that while DOCU is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis, it is projecting to earn over $400 million in non-GAAP operating profits, meaning that it could execute its shares repurchase program using free cash flow alone.

Is DOCU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Looking forward, the main question is whether DOCU can boost growth rates after this year. DOCU did cite that some of its near-term headwinds come from the pandemic transition, which should moderate over the coming months (crossing fingers). It is worth noting that DOCU has seen stronger growth in international markets, totaling 55% growth in the latest quarter.

Many other pandemic plays have guided for accelerating growth heading into 2023, so perhaps DOCU can fix its issues by then as well. Yet the stock has fallen so much that at recent prices, the stock is trading at 6.9x forward sales and 44x forward non-GAAP net income. Just several months ago, the stock needed high growth rates to justify its valuation. However, at current prices, the 18% projected forward growth is more than enough to lead to solid returns, especially in light of the cash-rich balance sheet and free cash flow generation. I can see the company achieving 30% long-term net margins. Applying a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see DOCU trading up to 9x sales, representing a 30% upside from multiple expansion alone. Because of the ongoing share repurchase program, I can see the stock being one of the stronger near-term performers, even if it is not offering as much upside as higher-risk peers.

A key risk here is that of competition. While management downplayed competition risks on the conference call, I wonder if smaller businesses are willing to accept lower-priced e-signature solutions even if they are not as complete as DOCU’s offerings. Again, at current valuations, these competition risks are arguably less meaningful, but in a bearish scenario, the competition risks may lead to further deceleration in growth rates next year. At the same time, the transition to e-signatures is not a trend that I see ending, and DOCU is looking like a stock priced to deliver solid returns even without aggressive forward assumptions. I rate the stock a buy with the thesis that the high-profit margins may help the stock re-rate to a higher multiple over time.