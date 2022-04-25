Falcor/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) recently ended, and Elemental (OTCQX:ELEMF) was one of the most recent names to release its results. Overall, the company posted solid growth, with revenue up 29% year-over-year, helped by the successful commissioning of the Karlawinda Gold Project. As pointed out by Elemental, it trades at a discount to its peer group, but with a mediocre development pipeline, I see this discount as justified. With Elemental sitting out the recent rally, the valuation is becoming more reasonable, but I continue to see more attractive places to park one's money in the sector.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Karlawinda Gold Project (Capricorn Metals)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Elemental Royalties, noting that the stock had limited upside after a hostile takeover offer by Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY). Since then, Elemental Royalties has slid by more than 9%, while the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has gained 17%, translating to a more than 2500 basis point underperformance. However, I still see much better value elsewhere, even with the valuation filling in a little between Elemental and other royalty names. Let's take a closer look at recent developments below:

Q4 Attributable Production & FY2022 Guidance

Elemental Royalties ("Elemental") had a solid quarter in Q4, reporting record quarterly attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] volume of ~1,300, up from ~800 in the year-ago period. This pushed its annual GEO volume to ~3,700 GEOs, representing nearly 30% growth, and FY2022 should be another year of growth with the Karlawinda Mine hitting its stride and reporting an impressive quarter with production of ~30,000 ounces of gold in Q4. Meanwhile, Wahgnion also had a solid quarter and contributed 434 GEOs, up from 409 in Q4 2020 and 327 in Q3 2021.

Elemental - Quarterly Attributable Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Elemental Royalties - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the steady growth in attributable GEO volume, Elemental saw its revenue hit a record of ~$2.3 million in Q4. Meanwhile, it is guiding for attributable GEO volume of 5,700 - 6,700 GEOs in FY2022. This should translate to $11+ million in sales if the gold price continues to hold up, which would give Elemental one of the highest revenue growth rates sector-wide, evidenced by revenue rising from ~$6.6 million to ~$11.0 million potentially (~66% growth).

Many investors might argue that Elemental deserves a premium valuation over its peers with a growth profile that is this rich. However, based on current assets, the growth looks like it will screech to a halt in H2 2023. This is because the growth is very lumpy in ~Q2 2022 - Q2 2023 with a full year of Karlawinda contribution, a year of Mercedes contribution, and a full year of contribution from Ming. Unfortunately, there's nothing else meaningful in the pipeline immediately following this growth.

In fact, Elemental could see a slight dip in attributable production post-2023 as Karlawinda's production dips after its peak production in years 1 and 2, with throughput easing a little as production focuses on solely fresh ore. At the same time, Wahgnion should benefit from peak production in 2022/2023 (~145,000+ ounces), but grades and throughput are set to decline post-2023. While Wahgnion's production figures are better than initially expected (throughput well above nameplate capacity), we could see tough comps post-Q2-2023 for Elemental. This is because there's the possibility of slightly lower production from these two assets, with no meaningful growth that's highly visible once we see the boost from Ming and Mercedes.

Wahgnion - Throughput & Grades (Company Technical Report)

Ming Gold Stream

Recently, Elemental announced the acquisition of a 50% gold stream on the Ming Copper-Gold Mine in Newfoundland, Canada, with a payment of $11 million to Rambler. While this provides a boost to its jurisdictional profile and a decent contribution with minimum gold deliveries of 1,200 ounces for the first three years, Rambler is a very small operator (sub $100 million market cap). Plus, while the deal boosts attributable production, it comes at the expense of significant share dilution. This was evidenced by the sale of ~9.3 million shares to fund the deal, translating to ~12% dilution vs. the fully-diluted pre-financing share count of ~72 million shares.

The gold stream decreases to a 35% stream after 10,000 ounces have been delivered to Elemental.

Ming Copper-Gold Mine (Company Presentation)

The good news is that the Rambler team is better capitalized following the streaming deal and is looking to double production to improve its relatively high operating cost profile (~$3.00/lb copper cash costs). In addition, the team is solid, led by Toby Bradbury [former Shanta Gold CEO, ex AngloGold (AU)], and there could be an opportunity to move the mill closer to reduce trucking costs vs. hauling ore to the Nugget Pond Mill, 40 kilometers away.

While there's reason to be optimistic about the asset, I would have preferred to see a deal completed with a larger multi-asset operator and on a lower-cost asset. This is because with inflationary pressures worsening, mines with economies of scale and very well-capitalized teams will be able to weather the storm better. Those with smaller assets that are less well-capitalized could see continued margin pressure and don't have the ability to invest aggressively on a relative basis to improve operations. Still, I see the deal as slightly positive for Elemental, with a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and a cash-flowing asset.

Valuation

Based on an updated share count of ~81.6 million fully diluted shares (post-financing) and a current share price of US$1.23, Elemental trades at a market cap of US$101 million, a reasonable valuation for a junior royalty/streaming company. If we assume that the company comes in at the bottom-third of its guidance mid-point at ~6,000 GEOs, and has an average realized selling price of $1,890/oz, this would translate to revenue of $11.3 million, leaving Elemental trading at 8.9x FY2022 revenue. As Elemental points out in its recent presentation, this makes it attractively valued relative to peers.

Elemental - Price to Sales Ratio Relative to Peers (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While I would certainly agree with them when it comes to over-priced names like Metalla (MTA) and Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY), I think its discount is more than justified when it comes to its valuation relative to Nomad and Maverix. This is because Maverix (MMX) and Nomad (NSR) have more attractive pipelines and more attractive growth profiles. In Nomad's case specifically, its development pipeline and future growth is de-risked by being with well-financed and large operators that include Barrick (GOLD), Equinox (EQX), Ivanhoe (OTCQX:IVPAF), and Artemis (OTCQB:ARTTF), boasting an average market cap of ~$14 billion, or more than $4.0 billion excluding Barrick.

Meanwhile, Elemental has no major operators in its development pipeline, with Rumble, Future Metals, and Focus Minerals sporting an average market cap of less than $90 million. This doesn't mean that these companies won't execute, but I have much more confidence in growth that's already mapped out and in construction or on the eve of construction (Robertson, Platreef, Artemis, Greenstone) than projects working through the development phase with operators that will need external financing.

Nomad Royalty - Estimated Revenue & Price-to-Sales Multiple (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, it's worth noting that although Elemental beats Nomad from a valuation standpoint on its current revenue multiple (8.4 vs. 10.0), I don't see much use in comparing two companies with completely different growth profiles based on this year's revenue. This is because even if we assume Elemental grows revenue to $16.0 million in FY2025 (current portfolio only), it would trade at ~6.3x revenue. At the same time, Nomad's revenue multiple would drop to ~4.1x, making it ~35% cheaper, despite being more diversified, and with a greater amount of lower-cost mines held by its partners.

This is because Nomad expects to enjoy a ~34% compound annual attributable GEO production growth rate from FY2021 to FY2025. Some investors might argue that Elemental could grow its portfolio in the meantime and exceed this revenue figure. While a fair point, Nomad could as well, but Nomad should enjoy a lower cost of capital and the ability to fund new deals from cash flow post-2023, while Elemental may need to dilute again for deals, as we saw with Ming. Hence, in my view, although Elemental is starting to become more reasonably valued, I think there is more relative value elsewhere.

Elemental Royalties - Portfolio (Company Presentation)

After a 10% decline and sitting out the most recent sector-wide rally, there's no question that Elemental's valuation has improved, but for a company with few mid-cap or larger partners, and a small portfolio, I don't see quite enough margin of safety just yet at US$1.24. Meanwhile, if the Gold Royalty deal falls through, which was the catalyst for the move higher, it's possible we could see the stock retreat closer to its recent trading range of C$1.25 - C$1.40 (US$0.99 to US$1.10), leading to continued underperformance. To summarize, I still see better places to park one's money in the sector.