BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

"Its getting late... early...." - Yogi Berra, NY Yankees sage

Let's begin by saying, yes, we'll take the L on our last call of this stock back on January 9th when it was $46.97. At writing, Penn traded at $36.55 today. And if the news since then had been tangible evidence of a real weakness in mainstream metrics, operational miscues, or some macro event like a massive surge of covid, I could well understand the decline neither I nor anyone else at the time could see. But in reviewing the company, its fundamentals and results since, I see nothing at all that anyone can reasonably point to as a real world reason the stock has tanked off our call.

Data by YCharts

So what I must conclude is that the decline came from collateral damage that has swept over the entire sports betting sub-sector as well as the general jitters that has been exacerbated by the usual suspects. Add inflation, Fed nerves, the Ukraine war, gas prices, to the perception that pandemic stimulus checks inflated gaming at most of the nation's regional casinos.

Where I went wrong was hooking my guidance to highly positive info flow I was getting from my many colleagues working at various Penn properties. In brief, the overall comment was best summarized by a slot manager who told me, "We're starting to see the older folks arriving feeling safe enough where they didn't until now." That's a power driver for the slot business under most scenarios.

So it was my bullish take from my usually prescient on the ground sources, against the jittery Mr. Market who saw no solace in my contention that the cavalry was on the way.

Running hawkish commentary from Fed officials signaling lots of ramp ahead on rate rises certainly feeds into the overall nerve endings of many investors. That alone has ignited some of the growing bearish outlook on consumer discretionary stocks. The market historically views leisure related spend as one of the earliest victims of Fed rises and fears of the edge of a recession to come. However, I think where Penn is concerned, much of the dip has also come out of profit taking given the joy ride the stock experienced in 2021 taking it to $115 in early '21.

Google

Above: Penn geography counts, especially in areas where covid is rapidly moving toward lowest contagion levels since outbreak.

Stimulus check theory? I'm not buying it. Did some of it show up at regional casinos? Yes, but hardly enough to ignite a powerful upside surge in revenue alone. Stimulus checks going to the older demographics did very little for casinos in general. The elderly, most vulnerable population segment was demonstrably most absent from casinos during the worst of the pandemic.

And even today without mass stimulus, older folks are first beginning to show up again. The stats of slot win, according to my colleagues in the 9 casino markets we checked, reflect the beginnings of the return of the elderly-not the end. The implication of bears is that the older folks came, blew their checks at the slots and left. There was some of that for certain.

But it was the absence not the presence of the older demo which suppressed gaming win during the worst 18 months of the pandemic. And it is now their growing confidence in the unmasking, cancellation of mandates and release of pent up demand we will see in the properties of operators like Penn National. As those numbers grow, look for a strong reversal in trending EBITDA numbers for companies like Penn National.

So if I was wrong, as I said, I'll take the L-but I am still a believer in this stock. The stock in my view is cheap under scenarios I posited then and now. My thesis here is that the forward thrust of revenue recovery I see coming is larger and faster with the stock trading lower.

So the strategy I like here-agree or disagree, I understand both-is to price average. If, for example, you got into Penn that day-not on my guidance, but on that of your own total reading of the runes on the stock at $46-Why not take the chance here to buy on this dip at $37 and price average your holding to $41? In my world you would be positioned for the uptick I see over the next two quarters of ~18%.

Penn archives

As noted by the Yogi quote at the head of this article, it is getting closer to decision time to secure strong returns on Penn being safe and plentiful for investors. We are at the cusp of a pent up demand for leisure and gaming breaking loose. This is clearly seen by incredibly jammed flights-Delta has reported an all-time record quarter. Hotels, selling rooms at premium rates are 90+ or more occupied. Restaurants in key tourist destinations are jammed edge to edge.

Regional casinos impose the lowest decision burden on consumers emerging out of state-wide covid mandates. They are a place most customers can drive to in short and tolerable time frames. Thus far our colleagues do not see soaring gas prices as unsurmountable obstacles and properties are balancing that cost with highly targeted promotions.

Right now we are staring late spring and summer travel and evolving ends of covid mandating across the geography of casino land states in all regions of the country. We have already seen record wins and occupancy levels jamming Las Vegas arrivals cheek by jowl. So what I see ahead here are sequential quarters of strong revenue gains and EBITDA coming for Penn that ultimately should move the stock back into a recovery arc.

The brick and mortar fundamentals are secure-but valuing Penn for sports betting is wholly a fool's errand

We have maintained, and continue to maintain, that the only sensible way for investors to value Penn is by the performance of its 44 brick and mortar casino properties. The trading of the stock since Penn bought Barstool Sports in early 2020 has been a rocket ride on the back of expectations for the company's entry into the digital game. To be frank in our view, this was pushed by a steady flow of ebullient management statements noting a strategic pivot by the company.

For a usually very smart management, I thought this rhetoric was overheated. It was one part of the surging optimism, if not frenzy, that accompanied the burst of sports betting legalizations and revenue spikes from 2020 on. The pandemic played its mischievous role here as well. Gamblers who, like everyone, were shut in by covid, turned to online gaming to slake their thirst for action while casinos shut down. A general misimpression that brick and mortar casino gaming was time stamped for doom engulfed the sector. Unfortunately, many statements by Penn management since their Barstool deal reinforced the idea that casino gambling was at a watershed and that its future would be dim compared with a sunny upland of digital gaming. And that is why we saw the sector run up for the entire sports betting sub-sector. And that's why the real value of companies like Penn got lost in the miasma of thought that online gaming was not only a part of the sectors future, but actually WAS the sector's future. Some analysts were forecasting a business rising to $115b in revenue by 2027. It got nuts and the inevitable bite of reality appeared bringing valuations down to a more logical range this year.

Google

Above: The Barstool database is formidable but may be overstated as to gaming value. But Penn's deal made sense because they acquired a massive data base relatively cheap compared with frenzied chases after the fact.

This is not to imply that online gaming and sports betting won't continue growing in revenue, or that Penn, most likely achieving a modest market share going forward-our view ~6% of a $25b market by 2025. That would put its Barstool Sports vertical to around a $1.5b in sales (US and Canada) added to a very possible $7b for its brick and mortar business. Penn has already decided it will not join the mass chase of giveaway business to gain new sports bettors for its platform. It remains competitive on deals yes, but also keeps spending in check sufficiently to give us conviction that its Barstool Sports unit will turn profitable perhaps by 3Q22. That should be good news for shareholders going forward now.

The case for Penn at $36.55 is very compelling in our view now that the road ahead on Mr. Market's sentiment seems a bit clearer than it was when I last posted on the stock.

The shares are down 13.3% in the last 90 days, reflecting what I believe was unwarranted bearish sentiment that leaked into the profit-taking and overall negativity on the sector. Yet, quarterly revenue growth (y/y) is up 53%.

Our revenue estimate for 2022 is $6.4b, our earnings outlook estimates that Penn could earn between $2.45 to $2.95 per share primarily on the gains achieved by the endgame quarters of the pandemic ahead.

Penn archives

Above: Penn's progress through pre-pandemic 2019

Penn's total debt (mrq) sits at $11.61b, which translates to a comfortable current ratio of 1.96.

Cash on hand (mrq) $1.86

We are estimating 2022 revenue at $6.4b taking into account a speedier ramp than that which analysts are forecasting.

Analyst 1-year target is $62.59 with a majority BUY.

Working from our industry sources as well as our own proprietary metrics, I am comfortable with a 1-year PT of $72. I believe the market will begin to see through the sports betting delusions of grandeur and begin to view Penn as both a solid brick and mortar operator and a viable sports betting digital presence. It will not be a revenue leader in the sub-sector, but it will probably begin making money a lot faster than most.