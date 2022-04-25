The Week Ahead - Sell Everything

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investors sold everything on Friday as stocks, bonds, and commodities all declined. The Dow Jones Industrials lost nearly 1000 points. That resulted in the major market averages declining for a third week in a row, driving the S&P 500 back into correction territory, but continuing to hold above its February low. The tug of war between earnings on one side and rising interest rates and inflation on the other continues with the latter combo seeming to gain the upper hand. This week will be pivotal, as 175 constituents of the S&P 500 report earnings, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. We will finish this Friday with the Fed’s favored measure of inflation to be reported for March. The Personal Consumption Price index rose 6.4% in February, while the core rate that excludes food and energy rose 5.4%. I expect earnings to regain the upper hand this week, but it looks like we will start this week the way we finished the last.

There are some early indications that higher interest rates and inflation are weighing on economic activity. We saw it in recent housing data with a softening of existing home sales and new mortgage applications. That should be expected after the sharp increase in mortgage rates above 5%. We also saw it on Friday in a modest easing in service sector output from the S&P Global mid-month survey of purchasing managers. While the rate of growth slowed in the service sector, due to the impact of inflation on consumer spending, it remains above January’s level. Offsetting the easing of service sector output was a sharp rise in manufacturing sector activity to a 7-month high. Export orders for the service and manufacturing sectors are rising at the fastest pace in a year thanks to the reduction of travel restrictions. S&P Global Chief Economist Chris Williamson noted that April’s survey is indicative of an economic growth rate of approximately 3%.

Investors should be very happy with a 3% rate of economic growth, given the array of headwinds that consumers are businesses are contending with this year. A slowdown in the housing market and softening in consumer demand are good things in light of the Fed’s goal to rein in inflation. At the same time, corporate earnings continue to outperform with 20% of S&P 500 companies reporting so far and 79% of them exceeding estimates by an average of 8.1%. That has increased the growth rate from 4.7% expected at the beginning of the month to 6.6% today. If the remaining 80% exceed estimates by the same percentage, then we will realize sequential growth in the first quarter, besting the $55.37 reported in the fourth quarter.

That should give investors more confidence that corporate profits will meet the consensus estimate of 11% growth in 2022. If the rate of economic growth can sustain at 3%, then current estimates for the year may be too low. I am optimistic based on the strength of the consumer whose spending accounts for two-thirds of overall economic growth. Wages are growing 5%, consumers have $2 trillion in accumulated savings, and household debt-servicing costs as a percentage of disposable income at 9% is near historical lows. Our economy is not as sensitive to rising interest rates as the consensus of investors believe it to be.

Yet rising interest rates and higher bond yields have resulted in the worst performing quarter for the bond market, as measured by Barclay’s U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), since 1990. While rising rates were expected, no one thought it would happen so rapidly, unless they could have predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine and that another wave of coronavirus would undermine China’s recovery. Both ramped the rate of inflation to a 40-year high and led financial markets to price in a year’s worth of monetary policy tightening in a matter of weeks. Today, everyone thinks rates are going higher, which is why I think they may have peaked.

I suspect that the 10-year yield has peaked for the intermediate term at just under 3%, which is nearing the 2018 high of 3.25%. The bond market has priced in a surge in inflation, a 2.75% Fed funds rate by year end, and what will be $95 billion per month in quantitative tightening by the second half of this year.

When the bond market has been down 2% or more during a quarter in the past, it has typically rebounded in the quarter that followed with the exception of 1994 when we saw back-to-back quarterly declines. Yet that was followed by a 3.6% gain in the subsequent six-month period. I see long-term rates leveling off at 3%, as the bond market is starting to present some long-term value on a real-return basis in different corners of that market. That should be supportive of stock prices, provided expected earnings growth materializes.

More importantly, I think financial markets have over tightened this year in response to an increasingly hawkish tone from Fed officials in recent weeks who know they are behind the curve on containing runaway inflation. We will most assuredly see a 50 basis point rate increase on May 4, but I think another 50 is more likely in June rather than 75. It should be clear by then that the rate of inflation has peaked, and I think a more rapid decline than expected in both energy and goods will result in the market lowering expectations for tightening in the second half of the year. At that point, monetary policy will shift from a headwind to a tailwind for risk asset prices.

In conclusion, I still think the major market averages will hold their correction and bear-market lows from earlier this year. I also believe the rate of inflation peaked in April and that long-term interest rates will level off at 3% through the summer and into fall, as corporate profits continue to beat expectations. The rate of U.S. economic growth should fall in the range of 2-3% this year, as expectations for 300 basis points of monetary policy tightening ease to a more modest increase. Buy everything? No, but certainly don’t sell, as the repricing of risk assets for a higher interest-rate and inflationary environment will continue to present lots of opportunities for astute investors.

Economic Data

In addition to a deluge of earnings reports, we have lots of economic data leading up to Friday’s inflation report. The initial estimate for first-quarter GDP will be announced on Thursday. We also have more housing data along with consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. Thankfully, there will be no more Fed speak until its May meeting.

Technical Picture

The April pullback in the major market averages is looking to retest the February and March lows, while the Volatility Index is approaching 30 on Monday morning. That is near levels where we have seen in peak over the past six months, which suggests we are close to an upside reversal.