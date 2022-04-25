Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) needs more time to show it can improve its gross margin despite consistent YOY revenue growth and an impressive addressable market. Although it will be undoubtedly challenging for the company to do so, I believe it has enough runway to ride out the turbulence in the market and show it's able to make its business profitable, but caution should be taken. PTRA will need to navigate a complex environment, facing headwinds from supply chain shortages which are compounded by the impact of inflation and production inefficiencies. Moving forward, the disruption of Omicron and its subvariants as well as the conflict in Ukraine adds to the mix of uncertainty surrounding this stock as it uses up its runway to meet its goal of widening margins and profitability.

Company Overview

Proterra is an automotive and energy storage company based in California. The company's main line of business is in electric transit systems and charging stations. It has sold 1,300 buses to 135 transit agencies in 43 US states and Canadian provinces. Some customers of PTRA include BusTech, Optimal-EV, Van Hool, and others. PTRA also has built an ecosystem to cater to its fleet of electric buses, providing infrastructure design, build, finance, operations, maintenance, and energy optimization services.

PTRA finished on a gross profit margin of 0.8% for 2021, which was down from 3.8% for 2020. PTRA reported a negative gross margin of $2.8 million in Q4 2021, compared to a gross profit of $1.1 million in Q4 2020. The company burned through $120M in cash for 2021, with $661M in cash and short-term investments left over.

Citing global problems as the central causes of the company's underperformance, the company finished on a Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.43, which missed its target by $0.25, and a revenue of $68.41M, missing it by $2.78M. On the positive side for PTRA, the company grew its revenues 26% YoY to $68 million in Q4 2021. PTRA's CEO also gave revenue guidance for the rest of this year. It's critical to note that it was stated that the following guidance does not account for the impact of the war in Ukraine or for any material improvement in the supply chain.

Rrevenue growth to accelerate from 2021 levels to between plus 24% and plus 34% year-over-year to a range of $300 million to $325 million in revenue. Our order backlog supports even faster growth.

The business has an order book worth $1.3 billion of backlogged and contracted orders. These numbers were buoyed by adding 3 new partnerships in Q4 2021 that grew its contracted orders to $800 million.

Proterra's supply chain and inflation problems

In the earnings call, Proterra's CEO clearly delineated the problem that the company is facing, namely that the supply chain is what's holding the company back.

2022 is not starting off any easier, but our biggest constraint to growth this year is not demand, but how much supply chain and production capacity allows us to produce.

The CEO also spelled out what specific issues the supply chain is causing for the company, which has multiple aspects. Firstly, the problem is constricting the company's productivity on the transit side of the business, which means it's producing fewer vehicles than it's able to. The CEO described it as a "one shift" production capacity, which can be scaled to two shifts once the supply chain problems improve. The supply chain is preventing PTRA from sourcing the raw materials it needs to manufacture its products, specifically resin for creating the wiring harnesses used in its vehicles. Without resin, the CEO said, it is very hard to scale its production up to full efficiency. Distribution and freight were also given as problems. Ports are clogged up and the business is facing long delays in getting its products from its manufacturer to its production line.

The CEO further stated that in many cases the company resorted to paying for expedited premium freight to meet customer delivery times. As ports are congested, they can delay shipments for weeks, if not months, which slows down shipments to customers as well as for receiving the needed inputs in PTRA's manufacturing process. Another issue is that the cost of shipping rates has more than doubled in 2021, increasing to approximately $10,000 per container, which puts more pressure on the company to raise its prices.

On top of supply chain shortages, PTRA is also contending with inflation in its material costs, which is causing cost pressure in its business. Executives did not state what specific inputs had gone up in price, but that they had addressed it by increasing the prices of their products moving forward. In the company's last earnings call, PTRA executives stated that part of the company's $5 million revenue decline in Q4 2021 was partially due to inflation. As the company increases its prices it could mean that the businesses' sales figures will drop, along with its market share - although I believe PTRA's competitors will also be raising their prices for the same problems that PTRA is facing through an increase in raw input costs.

PTRA's steps to increase margins

In the latest earnings call, a 3-point plan was unveiled by PTRA's CFO to tackle its problems head-on and increase the company's gross margins. I believe the future of this stock hinges on the efficacy and execution of this plan which is heavily dependent on the supply chain coming into balance again.

The first thing the company addressed was its pricing strategy. PTRA increased the price of its electric transit busses in December last year for new orders as well as for its existing contracts to account for inflation. I feel this is a critical step to take, which seemingly shows the company's urgency in improving margins at the potential loss of sales and market share. The second and third points of the plan are more speculative, as they rely on an improvement in global logistics which would then lead to cost reductions and the potential for an expansion of the firm's production capacity.

This means that most of the company's plan for improving margins, and that of its solvency, hinges on variables beyond its control and are unlikely to improve much, if at all, for the foreseeable future. The conflict in Ukraine is exacerbating supply chain problems that were already heavily affected by COVID and transportation costs. To me, the war is also far from over due to the recent strikes that were ordered against Kyiv, and the further long-term disruptions to the supply chain are yet to be accounted for.

After sharing the company's plan, PTRA's CFO admitted that it had not yet seen a normalization in the supply chain and that the effects of the war in Ukraine were unknown. When one considers that these statements were made only 5 days into the war I believe that the company would give a much bleaker outlook today for the state of the supply chain, and more than likely would give a lower projected revenue for this year which again did not, at the time, reflect the geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

Cash position

Despite the company's uncertainties about increasing its margins, it has a healthy balance sheet to help buy it some runway as it works through its problems. The company had $673.11M in cash & short-term investments ending in Q4 in 2021, of which $182.14M was cash only. This means that if PTRA continues with its current cash burn rate it has five years, give or take, to get in margins in order before it burns through its cash & short term investments account. Other positives for the stock include its low amount of debt, giving it a current ratio of 9.64.

One concerning financial ratio of the company that highlights how it is having issues shipping and getting paid for its products is its operating cycle, which currently sits at 261.70 days. This means it takes 261 days on average for products to go into its inventory to receive cash after the sale. This is undoubtedly lengthened due to the supply chain problems it's facing.

Valuation

Proterra currently trades at P/S ratio of 8.31. Note that due to further constrictions of the supply chain I believe that revenues will be lower this year than the stated guidance of $300M to $325M. This is because this guidance was given before the effects of the war in Ukraine were fully felt in the supply chain, so this makes the stock still expensive to me at its current valuation. On the technicals for the daily charts, there is a strong downside momentum with decreasing volume along with a clear trend heading towards the bottom. I believe the stock will keep heading in this direction, so a cheaper stock price is expected in the near future.

Risks

I feel the question is if whether the company will have enough time to ride out the problems its facing from the supply chain that's constricting its gross margins and causing a $1.3B congestion of backlogged and contracted orders. Then there's the question of whether the decisions management has made will sufficiently reduce its costs to allow for a healthy FCF in the future.

Overall, I am dissatisfied with management's lack of imagination in addressing its poor margins. The company's plans will not work at all if the supply chain does not improve and will be left in essentially the same, if not worse position if it does not come to fruition. A more creative solution was needed.

The primary risk of investors holding back is that they could pick up shares at a heavily discounted price if the company can execute its plan. However, due to the company's strategy relying primarily on global logistics improving for the foreseeable future, and not becoming worse as I anticipated due to the war, I believe this is an unlikely scenario.

Conclusion

Proterra holds a lot of untapped potential, but I believe the odds it has given itself over the short term will lead to disappointment for investors who buy in now. I would certainly consider this stock when global conditions improve and once it has proven its ability to improve its margins through an increasingly complex environment. The stock may also be overvalued at current levels with poor technicals and revenue guidance that was issued only days after the war in Ukraine started. I will be watching this stock with interest to see if it's able to turn itself around, but for now, I would not recommend buying shares.