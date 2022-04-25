georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When I first covered Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in early 2021, I noted that HTBK would benefit when interest rates stop declining and earnings would then start improving. Fast forward a year later, the aggressive interest rate environment has exceeded my expectations, and the potential for positive surprises has increased. As a bank, higher inflation leading to higher interest rates will therefore position HTBK very well as an inflation hedge.

Apart from the improvement in macro tailwinds, it is also worth reassessing HTBK's earnings expectations and how this would affect its dividend trend. The trend of rising dividends at HTBK was a major driver of my buy recommendation, and it is worth assessing if the present run up in valuation implies limited upside. HTBK has outperformed the S&P 500 by double since I recommended a "buy" on the stock, giving a total return of 26% compared to the S&P 500's 13%.

HTBK Will Benefit Not Just From Higher Interest Rates, But Sharply Higher Interest Rates

So much has changed since I last covered HTBK, and back then, I was not expecting present day interest rate expectations. Myself, and most of the market included, had not fathomed that interest rates may rise in steps of 50-75 basis points (bps), as compared to usual increases of 25bps. The narratives of aggressively higher interest rates also suggest that even if rises of 75 bps at each meeting failed to occur, there steps of 50bps are a very strong possibility. Apart from this, the idea that we cannot take 25bps as a usual increase leaves the door open for increasingly fierce action by the Federal Reserve. The problem that the Federal Reserve has to manage is not just rising inflation, but rising inflation expectations that can cause a self-reinforcing loop, such as a wage price spiral.

Even if aggressive policy action did not culminate in a "shock and awe" rate rise of 100bps at a single meeting, the Federal Reserve has further tools through balance sheet reduction. The Federal Reserve had previously announced its plan of balance sheet reduction, or the sale of government and mortgage-backed securities, would have further clarity by mid-year. This implies that interest rates and bond yields may continue rising until mid-2022. Higher interest rates are being driven by higher inflation, and the scope for this increase is widening beyond the initial narrative of cost-pushed factors. As such, the rising risk to inflation is the present downplay of demand-pulled factors which is misinformed given an economic recovery, and that may then evolve to self-reinforcing inflation expectations. What this suggests is higher yield on interest earning assets for HTBK and therefore, higher earnings going forward.

Multiple Earnings Drivers - Majority Of Revenue From Interest Income Is Just One Reason

There are many avenues for earnings upside at HTBK, namely an improving economic and credit environment, improving interest margins, a large share of the banking portfolio that will benefit from higher interest rates and the capacity to deploy funds for lending activity.

Previously, HTBK was affected by a decline in interest margins due the tepid economic environment over the last two years. Of course, this situation has reversed. For example, according to its 2021 annual report, there was a smaller $3.1 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for 2021, compared to a $13.2 million provision for loan losses in 2020. With a better economic environment in 2022, HTBK could even benefit from a clawback of these previous provisions, since the higher provisions back then was largely due to the pandemic.

The likelihood of a reduction in credit losses and clawback on provisions appear high based on recent trends. For example, net recoveries totaled $2.0 million for 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $688,000 for 2020. Furthermore, Nonperforming assets (NPAs) improved to $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets for 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets for 2020.

Furthermore, HTBK has a strong deposit base that can be deployed for lending activities as the economy recovers. The loan-deposit ratio was 64.87% in 2021, signaling an improvement in lending capacity compared to 66.91% in 2020.

Apart from its healthy ability to deploy funds for lending, HTBK's asset base is well positioned in a rising interest rate environment because as of Dec-2021, approximately 38% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans. Furthermore, majority of HTBK's income is based on net interest income, at a hefty 92% of total revenues. Comparatively, larger banks with much fee-based activity and investment banking operations may benefit less from higher interest rates; for example, 40% of (JPM)'s total revenues is based on net interest income, 48% for (BAC), 44% for (WFC) and 59% for (C). Other regional banks similarly have a higher amount of income derived from net interest income, but not as high as HTBK; for comparison, 83% of (CBTX)'s total revenue is from net interest income, and this stands at 78% for (CPF) and 73% for (CTBI).

HTBK's total loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $468.1 million, or 18%, to $3.087 billion as of Dec-2021, compared to $2.619 billion as of Dec-2020. It is also worth noting that the 18% growth in loans shows a vast improvement in business activity, compared to the usual single-digit loan growth rates at most banks. This strong growth in lending activity would also help allay concerns that the low loan-deposit ratio would mean a slower catch up on interest earnings assets. Furthermore, the generation of new loans including fixed rate loans when interest rates are rising benefits the bank over the long run. The strength in HTBK's loans growth had gathered pace, since California's GDP growth was 7.8% in 2021, higher than the US as a whole at 5.7% - note that Heritage Bank of Commerce is a regional bank headquartered in San Jose, California.

Corroborating the above, momentum in earnings at HTBK has been positive, with EPS beating consensus estimates for the last four quarters as shown below. The below forecasts of higher growth in quarterly EPS is also in line with HTBK's strong loans growth.

Proven Skills In Risk Management

The figure below also shows that HTBK is a very well capitalized financial institution with capitalization ratios way above Basel III minimum requirements.

The conservative approach of HTBK can be seen where 77% of its gross loans were secured by real property as of Dec-2021, compared to 67% as of Dec-2020. The present boom in property prices and asset inflation would also imply an increase in the collateral value of its loan book. This raises the intrinsic value of the bank, at least in economic terms if not in accounting terms.

Dividend Valuation Model Presents 25% Upside; Dividend Yield To Exceed Long-Term Inflation

Since my last report, some of the inputs to the dividend valuation model has increased the fair value of HTBK significantly. The model remains applicable as higher earnings is expected to lead to dividend growth, and dividends have been growing steadily for the company at a 5-year CAGR of 7.04%.

Major drivers of the valuation are the beta, the risk free rate (proxied by the 10-year US Treasury yield) and the dividend expectation. Of note, the beta of HTBK has decreased from 1.24 to 1.09 between my coverage in early 2021 and now, improving HTBK's valuation. This also means the stock is less volatile and that the market has warmed up to this often overlooked stock, supported by its lower beta which is on par with JPM (beta of 1.09) and lower than WFC (beta of 1.15). The estimated dividend is approximately $0.14 for each quarter over the next 12 months, which is in line with the historical 5-year CAGR of 7.04% dividend growth. With these new inputs (see model in the table below) alongside the higher risk free rate, the fair value of HTBK is estimated at $15.47, presenting 24.7% upside from the present price of $11.64 at the time of writing. Assuming the higher interest rate environment causes higher earnings leading to higher dividends, with an 8% dividend growth rate above its historical 5-year CAGR of 7.04%, a fair value of $21.28 for HTBK is possible.

The next question is, if the baseline fair value of $15.47 is realistic? Possibly, since this would imply a forward dividend yield of 3.60%, which is not unreasonable. According to Seeking Alpha's data, the sector has a median dividend yield of 2.69%. In any case, HTBK's forward dividend yield is still expected to exceed the implied long term inflation rate, which is currently 2.59% based on the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation rate. This makes HTBK a good hedge against the long term inflation expectation.

Risks

A key risk is whether the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve leads to a recession or similar crisis such as a sharp deflation in property prices. This would lead to more non-performing loans and raise credit provisioning costs. However, HTBK is buffered from market risks since it is less exposed to investment banking activities and has a small investment portfolio. Another concern worth noting is the risk that the dividend growth rate falls, leading to a lower-than-expected valuation. The dividend valuation model is highly sensitive to changes in the dividend growth rate, although this risk is mitigated by HTBK being currently positioned within a positive earnings cycle for banks.

Conclusion

Since I last covered HTBK and recommended a "buy", the stock's total return has outperformed the S&P 500 by double. Supporting the total return is a high dividend yield of more than 4.4%. Firstly, the dividend yield of HTBK is expected to exceed the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation rate of 2.59%. Secondly, HTBK has a 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate is 7.04% with steady dividend increases every year. Based on this dividend growth rate and the dividend growth model, HTBK's fair value of $15.47 presents potential 24.7% capital upside. In addition, the stock's volatility has declined, evidenced by a drop in its beta from 1.24 to 1.09 over the last 15 months, improving its risk-return profile.

Dividends at HTBK will be well-supported, since its earnings as a bank are expected to rise with higher interest margins and an improving credit environment. While the banking sector is attractive during times of rising inflation and interest rates, HTBK is relatively more levered to interest income compared to other banks. HTBK derives 92% of total revenue from interest income which suggests a banking portfolio particularly suited to a rising interest rate environment. In comparison, other regional banks and larger banks have a greater share of non-interest (fee) income than HTBK, suggesting they may benefit relatively less when interest rates rise.