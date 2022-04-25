How And How Not To Hedge Inflation

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The run-up in inflation over the past year has, arguably, been the most important market development for income investors. It has pushed the Fed into a more hawkish stance and caused interest rates to move substantially higher across the curve.

In this article, we review some of the things investors should consider when they position their portfolios in response to today's unusually high and persistent level of inflation. We also review a number of asset classes that may offer upside or a measure of stability in a period of high and rising inflation.

First Things First

While a lot of investment commentators talk breathlessly about different types of assets being "inflation hedges" the reality, as usual, is more complicated.

Specifically, there are five key points investors should consider as they position their portfolios in response to today's inflation picture.

First, there are different types of inflation-hedging abilities offered by various assets. Some assets can offer a fairly direct performance relative to inflation and others only offer a roundabout or uncertain performance relative to inflation. Knowing the difference will help investors avoid disappointment and allow them to take more inflation risk in the rest of their portfolios.

It's important to say outright that it's actually very hard for retail investors to find assets to truly "hedge inflation." When investment professionals talk about instruments to "hedge X" they mean financial instruments whose main performance is linked to X. So, for example, a hedge of the broader US equity market could be something like a put or a short futures position on the S&P 500 index. These instruments are true hedges for the S&P 500.

The reason this is important is that there are no true inflation hedges available to retail investors. For instance, while institutional investors have access to inflation swaps whose payoff is linked directly to the CPI index and nothing else, retail investors have to do with a smaller subset of securities.

The second key point is that all the different assets available to income investors with a beta to inflation also tend to come with other kinds of embedded risks. These could be general macro risks such as the level of economic activity (particularly relevant for various equity sectors such as REITs), credit risk (such as loans) or duration risk (in the case of TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Security), for example). This means that investors who pick a specific asset for its supposed inflation-linked performance also have to be comfortable with all the other risk factors that come along for the ride.

The third key point is that hedges don't come for free. Investors often talk about hedges as no-brainers. For example, why would you own stocks outright when you can own a collared equity fund which provides exposure to the same set of stocks but with better downside protection due to the sold call premiums as well as the downside puts (a collar is a strategy that buys downside puts and sells upside calls). An understanding of the cost of downside puts / the give-up of the upside from the calls or even a quick glance at the longer-term performance of collared or covered call strategies relative to their equity benchmarks will show very clearly that using hedges indiscriminately will result in an asset that is not going to have very attractive returns over the longer term. Ultimately, investors are compensated for taking risk - a riskless asset is one which should perform in line with short-term risk-free rates like Treasury Bills. This suggests that often investors are better off simply avoiding a particular risk rather than hedging it.

The fourth key point is making the distinction between taking/not taking a certain risk and whether that risk is well compensated/not well compensated. For example, it may seem ludicrous to put yourself "in the eye of the storm" and take credit or equity risk during a period like the COVID drawdown. However, market history shows that it is often when assets are beat up that they offer exceptional opportunities by virtue of rewarding investors for taking risk. And it is often when assets are "priced for perfection" that their risk is not worth taking. The same is true with inflation - when inflation risk is well compensated it can make sense to take and when it is not, investors may want to avoid it.

The fifth point is that investors need to make a distinction between rising inflation and high inflation. Investors who want to hedge rising inflation want to mitigate the damage in their portfolio of, say, CPI rising from the current 8.5% year-on-year rate to something like 10-12% which can be a sensible move for investors very worried about this eventuality. However, investors who simply worry that inflation may remain high over the next year or so at, say 6-9%, don't actually have great options. This is because the consensus is for inflation to remain elevated (though falling over time). The current level of inflation is largely in the price of the overall market and the damage to assets highly sensitive to inflation has already been done, leaving very little, if anything, to hedge. Hedging is more useful when it pertains to a non-consensus potential future development because it is these developments that can be most damaging to asset prices.

In the sections below we discuss some of the assets that investors worried about the current inflation situation may want to consider.

I Bonds

The Treasury Series I Savings Bonds or I Bonds for short have shown up on investor radars recently because of their high yields due to the spike in inflation indices. We have discussed the mechanics of these securities a few times elsewhere and there are other several useful sources. The short of it is that these are US Treasuries whose interest is reset every March and November based on the CPI. The upcoming six-month rate is going to be 9.62%.

These are very attractive instruments for a number of reasons, however, whether or not they are true hedges is unclear. I Bond "prices" (in quotes because they are not tradable) remain flat, however, their coupon level is tightly linked to the CPI. This may be a technicality; however, true hedges will rise in price to offset the fall in the price of inflation-sensitive assets like bonds. That said, in our view, these bonds are one of the best ways for investors to take advantage of the currently high level of inflation.

It's worth comparing I Bonds to TIPS to see why. A lot of people think TIPS are a slam dunk because you get paid inflation while holding risk-free securities which misses a lot of the picture. First, TIPS are long-duration securities, so if rates and inflation jump, TIPS can actually drop in price despite higher inflation simply due to combination of higher rates and high duration. I Bonds have no duration - they are like CDs in this sense and are basically par instruments.

Secondly, TIPS have a symmetric response to inflation - inflation causes the principal to adjust higher and deflation causes it to adjust lower. I Bonds have a zero inflation floor - you can't earn less than zero.

Thirdly, TIPS are securities traded in the market and thus prone to the usual market volatility - TIPS typically underperform nominal Treasuries because of their lower liquidity when adjusted for the inflation impact. I Bonds aren't traded and hence don't suffer from any liquidity issues relative to nominal Treasuries.

Fourthly, TIPS trade at negative real yields i.e. the 5Y real yield is -0.5% so your actual yield will be -0.5% plus whatever inflation happens to be over the next 5 years. In other words, because nominal yields have fallen so much, with TIPS you are about 0.5% in the hole before you add inflation to the return. I Bonds start you off with zero, not -0.5%, so you get a head start relative to TIPS. There are some downsides too: 1) you can only buy a small amount - $10k electronically and another $5k via your federal taxes per calendar year (presumably you can double this up with your significant other as well as take advantage of gift provisions, though these will count against the limit when they are delivered, except in the case of death of the original owner), 2) you have to hold for at least a year and there is a 3-month interest penalty if you sell it back to the government within 5 years, 3) the high current optical rates may not last for an extended period of time - theoretically you can earn a zero-coupon for all subsequent periods after the first if inflation is zero. This is pretty unlikely but not impossible. These are relatively small downsides vs. the positive factors described earlier.

TIPS

TIPS are often flogged as amazing inflation-hedging assets. Our own view is - not so much. And the main reason is that TIPS are long-duration instruments so they will only deliver anything like the level of inflation if, miraculously, interest rates do not meaningfully rise at all even when inflation does. Specifically, real yields have been unusually negative over the last few years, and as real yields have risen recently (because nominal yields have risen faster than inflation expectations) TIPS have been hurt.

To illustrate this simple fact, consider the fact that the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is down about 5% so far year-to-date and up 1.6% over the past year when the CPI over the same period is up 8.5%. There is nothing unusual about the fund - other TIPS funds have put up a similar performance.

The key point is that inflation does boost the prices of TIPS due to the write-up in the principal amount, however, higher interest rates cause TIPS prices to drop because, well, they are fixed-rate bonds.

This is not to say that they can't outperform other fixed-income instruments - they indeed can and have over the past year. However, they are unlikely to match the headline levels of inflation that investors see on their screen, particularly when the real yield starting point is unusually low as it has been over the last few years.

IVOL (And other inflation-hedging ETFs)

About 18 months ago, we discussed the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). It caught a lot of investor interest because of its marketing as a fund that, among other things, is able to deliver inflation-protected income while profiting from an increase in volatility and hedging against corrections in bond markets. We were quite skeptical of the fund's marketing and we got a lot of pushback in the article comments.

The market environment over the last year or so has been absolutely perfect for a fund like IVOL. Inflation has spiked from about 4% to 8.5%, interest rate volatility has increased, and bond markets have corrected. Based on its marketing, we should have expected a significant rally in the fund.

The actual result is pretty comical, however. As inflation has risen by about 8.5% over the past year (orange line), the fund has delivered a total return of around -6.5%, a gap of 15%.

Systematic Income

What's important to understand about a fund like IVOL and something we discussed in the original article is that it will deliver strong performance in an inflationary environment only under specific conditions. Those conditions require the yield curve to steepen and/or for longer-term interest rates to remain stable. This is because the fund holds TIPS, which are sensitive to rise in interest rates as well as yield curve spread options which will make money if the curve steepens. This hasn't happened, so the fund has lost money.

The point here is that a fund that pitches itself as an inflation fighter, unless it simply holds inflation swaps, will make certain assumptions about the behavior of various financial assets in an inflationary environment, so its performance will be contingent on whether or not these assumptions come true. The assumption that the yield curve will steepen in an inflationary environment is not a terrible one, but it's also not ironclad. In this case, it turned out to be wrong.

Floating-Rate Securities

Floating-rate instruments are often pitched as likely outperformers in an inflationary environment. The idea is that the income these securities generate will increase as short-term rates move higher in response to the Fed's hiking trajectory, itself a response to rising inflation. This is all well and good, and it's also why we have been relatively upbeat about floating-rate assets.

However, it's important to point out some of the caveats. First, as we discussed in a recent CEF weekly, floating-rate assets such as loan CEFs can still drop in price and generate significantly negative total returns in a period of rising short-term rates if market sentiment is poor as it has been recently.

Secondly, even if market sentiment is supportive, floating-rate instruments are unlikely to register strong gains because, like corporate loans, for example, they can often be refinanced by the issuer which caps their price upside.

Thirdly, there can be a long lag between the rise in inflation and the rise in floating-rate security incomes. For example, inflation has been rising for about two years now, and floating-rate security income levels have not benefited because Libor has only recently started to rise. This is because it took the Fed a long time to start rising their policy rate.

Finally, investors should be aware that, apart from floating-rate Treasuries, floating-rate securities carry some measure of credit risk. We discussed a few floating-rate ideas in an earlier article.

Short-Maturity Securities

Short-maturity sectors are not often discussed in the context of inflation hedging. However, in our view, they can offer an attractive allocation profile for investors in an inflationary environment.

By short-maturity securities, we would include things like bonds and term preferreds with around 5 years or less to maturity as well as target term CEFs which hold shorter-maturity assets.

We maintain a watchlist of shorter-maturity senior securities (i.e., bonds and preferreds) of about 20 securities at Systematic Income and the average total return of this subset year-to-date is +0.1%. This is in contrast to the average year-to-date return for the broader population of around -5.5% and around -10% for the average CEF.

The key attraction of shorter-maturity securities is that, not only do they offer a relatively low duration stance, they also tend to have a low beta (or credit duration) profile as well.

Equities

Historically, equities have tended to be held up as inflation-proof assets. The intuition is fairly simple. Higher levels of inflation should allow companies' earnings to move higher as well. This should be especially the case now since companies appear to be able to pass on rising input costs to consumers who have benefited from government fiscal spending and a healthy labor market.

There are two concerns here, however. First, is that inflation has tended to be negatively correlated with P/E, so even if companies do benefit from rising prices, stock prices may still go down due to the de-rating of companies' earnings.

BoA

Secondly, the current stock market features a particularly high level of duration, primarily due to the high concentration of growth companies which tend to have a longer duration profile. This makes the equity market more sensitive to rising rates.

BoA

Sectors like REITs may be able to hold up better than the broader equity market. This is because of the sector's potential to earn higher rents when inflation moves higher. Long-term leases feature embedded rent escalators consisting of either fixed-rate increases or being linked to the CPI. Shorter-term leases allow landlords to reset the rent at least annually. Housing inflation and lack of supply are further support for the sector.

Some Ideas

We like a number of securities that have continued to hold up well during the recent rise in both inflation and interest rates.

Within the floating-rate sector, we like a number of BDCs, such as the Fidus Investment (FDUS) at a 10.6% yield and the BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) trading at an 8.4% yield. The income levels of these companies are expected to rise by double digits when Libor reaches 2% - it is halfway there already

In floating-rate CEFs, we like Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF), trading at a 7.25% current yield.

In target term CEFs, we like Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA), trading at a 5.6% current yield.

In the ETF space, we like the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB), a floating-rate fund with, primarily, investment-grade holdings. Its current yield of around 3.2% should move north of 4% if short-term rates continue to rise.

In short-maturity securities, we like Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 6.75% 2025 bonds (AIC) at a 6.8% yield and the Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.5% 2024 bonds (OXSQL) at a 6% yield.

Finally, investors who have not yet taken a look at I Bonds should do so.