Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of April 2022

shotbydave/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to the April 2022 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt supply disruptions and renewed efforts from the USA and Canada to support their EV metals supply chain in future years.

Cobalt Price News

As of April 23, the cobalt spot price was flat at US$36.98/lb, from US$37.02/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$81,270/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 228 tonnes, lower than 248 last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB

Cobalt Spot Prices - 5-Year Chart - USD 36.98

Mining.com

Cobalt Demand Vs. Supply Forecasts

UBS cobalt supply and demand forecast - Growing deficits from 2023

UBS

UBS's EV Metals Demand Forecast (From Nov. 2020)

UBS

UBS Forecasts Year Battery Metals Go Into Deficit

UBS

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024

BMI

Cobalt Market News

On March 24, Mining Weekly reported:

MMG commits to $600m DRC cobalt expansion. Base metals miner MMG has approved a $500-million to $600-million expansion of its Kinsevere operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], extending the mine life for at least another 13 years. The Kinsevere expansion project will bring yearly production of copper cathode up to 80 000 t and between 4 000 t and 6 000 t of cobalt in cobalt hydroxide.

On March 29, Reuters reported:

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia. India has committed to jointly invest $6 million with the Australian government to explore lithium and cobalt mines in Australia over the next six months, in a bid to firm up supplies of key minerals needed to further its electric vehicle plans.

On March 31, Seeking Alpha reported:

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV battery production... the Biden administration officially said Thursday it will use the Defense Production Act to boost domestic production of critical materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy. The decision adds lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese to a list of covered items, which could help mining companies access $750M under the Act's Title III fund.

On March 31, the AFR reported: "US agrees to fund Australian critical minerals projects."

On April 9, Reuters reported:

Canadian miners cheer Ottawa's critical minerals budget plan. Canadian miners say Ottawa's plan to spend C$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to boost domestic production of lithium, copper and other strategic minerals should help propel the country's efforts to become a key part of the global electric vehicle supply chain. The spending, announced during Canada's federal budget unveiling on Thursday, promises grants for mineral surveying, processing and recycling, as well as tax credits for digging new mines and subsidies for infrastructure, though it would not reduce regulatory oversight.

On April 19, Business Insider reported:

Rivian CEO warns the looming EV battery shortage will make the chip shortage feel like 'a small appetizer' for what's to come...Elon Musk has repeatedly warned battery supplies could impact electric car production...Now, automakers looking to branch out into electric cars could face a critical shortage of EV batteries, as well as the metals required to produce the roughly 1,000 pound lithium-ion batteries. "Put very simply, all the world's cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years," Scaringe said, according to The Journal. "Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist," he added.

On April 21, Investing News reported:

Cobalt market update: Q1 2022 in review... The first quarter of the year saw strong demand for cobalt, which supported higher prices, with cobalt stocks also seeing year-to-date gains... “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was of course the key shock which has tightened the screws further on the market,”... “Conditions were expected to begin to ease from the second half of 2022 but this is now at risk from impacts of the war in Ukraine.”..... “We now expect cobalt demand to be even stronger as EV sales continue to accelerate,” Fisher said. CRU’s current forecast is for 3.6 million of additional NEV sales year-on-year in 2022 with global penetration reaching 12 percent... Speaking about how cobalt could perform in the second quarter, Fisher said prices will remain high during Q2. “They may start to adjust down slightly later this year if supply chains can start to normalize, although we are not anticipating a significant fall,” Fisher said. “Overall, the market is expected to be more balanced than in 2021 with further supply additions.”

Cobalt Company News

Glencore plc [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On April 12, Reuters reported:

GM signs cobalt deal with Glencore as rush for battery metals intensifies. The cobalt, secured from Glencore's Murrin Murrin operation in Australia, will be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which powers the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement. They did not disclose the size of the deal.

On April 19, S&P Global reported:

Glencore issues force majeure on cobalt supply after South Africa flooding.....The world's largest cobalt producer Glencore is unable to fulfil contractual deliveries of cobalt hydroxide out of the Democratic Republic of Congo after severe flooding in South Africa hit warehoused goods and impacted logistics.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF)/CMOC Group Limited (planned English name change)

On March 30, Mining.com reported: "China Moly wants third party to resolve Congo mine dispute."

On March 31, Reuters reported: "China Moly says 'significant progress' made on Tenke mine dispute."

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No cobalt news. Some lithium related news here regarding Huayou Cobalt Co. buying the Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC] 87% interest in the Arcadia Lithium Project, 38km east of Zimbabwe capital Harare.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On March 28, Jinchuan Group International announced: "Jinchuan International announces 2021 annual results profit attributable to shareholders surges 303% to US$120.5 million. Projects continue to make good progress business segment revenue achieves significant growth." Highlights include:

"Revenue amounted to US$831.9 million, up by 25.2% year-on-year. Revenue from mining segment was US$620.6 million and revenue from the trading of mineral and metal products was US$211.3 million.

Gross profit increased considerably by 188% to US$251.7 million.

Profit attributable to shareholders soared by 303% to US$120.5 million.

During the Year, the Group produced 61,260 tonnes of copper and 3,379 tonnes of cobalt and sold 57,001 tonnes of copper and 2,617 tonnes of cobalt.

Cost of sales of the mining business declined 16%, attributable to the Group’s stringent control of costs."

Chemaf (Subsidiary Of Shalina Resources)

No news during the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

On April 13, Benchmark Minerals reported:

China’s GEM Co. eyes move into Europe’s battery recycling market. GEM Co, China's largest battery recycling company, plans to invest in Europe’s battery supply chain, as it looks to help customers meet proposed European Union rules that will mandate the use of recycled battery raw materials. The Shenzhen-listed company will consider buying stakes in battery recyclers or battery materials producers in Europe, Zhang Yuping, head of battery recycling at the company, told Benchmark.

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company" when GEM Co was trading at CNY 5.08.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC, where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On March 25, Umicore SA announced: "Integrated annual report 2021." Umicore's business summary and highlights are shown below.

Umicore SA website

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 1, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2022 metal production plans." Cobalt is not shown as is a by-product of nickel production for Sumitomo.

On April 12, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel to appeal against court ruling to seize Norilsk Railroad."

On April 14, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel starts additional exploration drilling at Talnakh mines."

On April 18, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel to develop Lebyazhye tailing dam."

On April 19, Yahoo Finance reported:

Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires... The decree also means foreign holders of the canceled receipts must receive normal shares placed in non-resident accounts in Russia.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On April 22, OZ Minerals announced: "First Quarter Report 2022for the three months ending 31 March 2022." Highlights include:

" Strong cash position of $210 million maintained after reinvesting $176 million in growth projects.

2022 Group production and cost guidance remain on track despite Q1 weather and COVID production interruptions.

Advancing growth projects across the portfolio: Prominent Hill Wira shaft mine expansion well progressed; hoisting capacity increased to 6.5Mtpa. Carrapateena TSF stage 2 lift on schedule for Q4 completion. West Musgrave on track for investment decision in H2 2022; progressing Succoth and Mixed Hydroxide Product [MHP] studies. Advancing additional exploration and satellite opportunities for Carajás East hub.

Decarbonization Roadmap announced, setting out: Pathway to net zero by 2030. Halving of scope 1 emissions by 2027.

Partnership formed with Janus and Qube on trial of battery electric trucks for heavy haulage ."

Sherritt International Corp. [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No news for the month.

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Possible Mid-Term Producers (After 2022)

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1 2022 - São Miguel Paulista Refinery BFS due.

Q3 2022 - Idaho Cobalt Operations initial production target.

Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF) - formerly First Cobalt

On March 22, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra advances construction of solvent extraction plant."

On April 5, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra announces Nasdaq listing application and (18 to 1) share consolidation." Highlights include:

"Uplisting from OTC to Nasdaq provides growth-oriented companies greater exposure to largest capital market in the world.

The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors. The revised capital structure and resulting higher share price may provide increased ability for U.S. institutional investors to become shareholders of Electra.

Target date of April 11 for share consolidation and the Company hopes to complete the Nasdaq listing by the end of April."

On April 6, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra announces Offtake Agreement... for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto. Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms." Highlights include:

"Offtake contract covers 2023-2024 production of nickel and cobalt from refining of black mass feed generated from lithium-ion batteries. Offtake contracts for lithium, copper and graphite are under discussion with other parties.

Electra plans to operate a battery recycling demonstration plant in 2022 using existing equipment at a cost of C$3 million and commission the commercial plant in 2023.

Electra’s hydrometallurgical refinery is expected to provide higher yields at a lower cost and at significantly lower energy intensity, compared to traditional facilities.

Electra’s refinery is 100% powered by clean, hydroelectric power, resulting in nearly zero greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions."

On April 8, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra files year-end 2021 financial results." Highlights include:

"Cash of C$58.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Closing of an additional US$7.5 million of additional convertible notes in October 2022 on the same terms as the first tranche of convertible notes that closed on September 2, 2021.

Refinery capital costs committed of C$38 million (inclusive of C$12 million spent to date), representing 46% of the total capital budget. The solvent extraction design and manufacturing contract was awarded to Metso-Outotec during the fourth quarter.

Receipt of final approvals for the Refinery’s Air and Noise permit, Industrial Sewage Works permit, and closure plan."

On April 21, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra provides corporate update."

Upcoming catalysts include:

December 2022 - Target to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here and a good Crux Investor CEO interview here.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

On April 12, Fortune Minerals announced: "Fortune Minerals welcomes Canada’s C$3.8 billion Critical Minerals strategy to support domestic EV supply chains."

On April 20, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals confirms new zone at NICO Project. Fortune Minerals Limited is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (“NICO Project”) in the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (“NICO Deposit”) contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was carried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling successfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Drill results, possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, or recent company pitch video here.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On April 4, Australian Mines announced:

Pre-Feasibility Study commences on alternative nickel-cobalt laterite ore processing. Australian Mines Limited is pleased to advise it has commenced a Pre-Feasibility Study (“Study” or “Stage 2”) 1 to commercialise an innovative, low-capex, scalable, and environmentally benign (non-HPAL)2 processing technology targeting the extraction of nickel, cobalt, and scandium from the lateritic ores at its Bell Creek–Minnamoolka [QLD] and Flemington [NSW] Projects.

On April 12, Australian Mines announced:

Exploration update – West Kimberley Project. Australian Mines Limited is pleased to provide the accompanying update in relation to exploration activities recently completed at the West Kimberley Project in Western Australia by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Eos Resources Pty Ltd. As previously announced by the Company, and a s part of the Board’s review of Australian Mines’ capital and corporate structure, the Board intends to seek shareholder approval during the 2022 calendar year to demerge the Company’s non-core exploration assets into a new exploration-focused company.

On April 22, Australian Mines announced:

Australian Mines seeks to enhance commercial potential of the Sconi Project with additional nickel and cobalt exploration.....The additional exploration program is intended to complement the existing resource at the Sconi Project set out in Table 1 of this report. The exploration program encompasses fourteen targets (see Table 2 of this report), which are being investigated for their potential nickel and cobalt mineralisation, in the first instance via surface soil and rock sampling, field portable XRF geochemical analysis and geological mapping. During the initial 6-year term of the offtake agreement LGES has agreed to purchase 71,000 dry metric tonnes [DMT] of nickel and 7,000 DMT of cobalt.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - PFS on alternative nickel-cobalt laterite ore processing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 5.9mt of contained nickel and 380kt of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Further exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 81.1kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On March 23, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "COB commences underground development to support Demonstration Plant." Highlights include:

" Successful site establishment and first blast completed at Pyrite Hill.

Demonstration Plant construction and commissioning underway, target for first ore processing is late April."

On April 14, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "BHCP Demonstration Plant update. Works are progressing rapidly at the mine site."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible off-take agreements. Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision. Project Funding.

Investors can watch a recent CEO interview here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah’s 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and Feasibility Study.

Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Aeon Metals Limited [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On March 29, Aeon Metals announced: "Walford Creek 2022 exploration strategy." Highlights include:

" Drilling contractors engaged to provide two multi-purpose drill rigs for aggressive 2022 exploration program at Walford Creek commencing in May.

Airborne electro-magnetic contractor engaged to complete Collaborative Exploration Incentive funded survey in July 2022.

19,000m drilling program focussed on achieving complementary objectives: Mineral Resource expansion along 6 km of strike following the successes from the drilling of Le Mans in 2021 and Amy in 2019 (20 holes planned). Addition of new Mineral Resources from nearby local targets identified and prioritised using the 2021 high resolution geophysical survey data (initial 12 holes planned).

Unprecedented opportunity to expand Mineral Resources and add further value to the emerging, world-class Walford Creek Project. "

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2022 - Walford Creek revised PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On April 8, GME Resources announced: "Commencement of updated PFS for NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project." Highlights include:

"Updated Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] for the NiWest Nickel Project has commenced .

Work program to consider the impact of higher nickel and cobalt prices since the original PFS was completed in mid-2018.

Nickel is currently trading above US$15/lb compared to the US$8/lb assumption applied in the PFS which returned projected free cashflow of A$3.34 billion and NPV8 of A$791 million .

Updated PFS to also include updated cost estimates and potential project scope enhancements to improve overall metrics.

Completion of the Updated PFS expected in the June Quarter 2022 ."

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTCQB:GBLEF)

On April 7, Global Energy Metals Corp. announced:

Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization with Phase One drilling at the Lovelock Mine Property. Commenting on the drill program, Timothy Strong, Project Development Manager said: “Our understanding of the copper, cobalt and nickel mineralization in the extensive IOCG system at Lovelock continues to improve as a result of the 2021 drilling program. Three of the target areas tested on this limited initial drill campaign have yielded intersected mineralization of the key battery metals targeted which will require follow-up testing, including excellent results from the areas adjacent to and under the historical mine. In addition, there are still multiple areas yet to be tested, and through the newly entered partnership with GoldSpot Discoveries, GEMC is underway on working on prioritizing new targets for a second phase drill program.”

Investors can read my article on GEMC here.

Other Juniors And Miners With Cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCQB:ARTTF), Aston Minerals [ASX:ASO] (formerly European Cobalt), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (OTCQB:NDENF), Battery Mineral Resources [TSXV:BMR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB] (BXTMD), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CSE:CRUZ][FSE: A2DMG8] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], DeepGreen Metals Inc. (TMC) / Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (SOAC), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Edison Battery Metals [TSXV:EDDY], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Group Ten Metals Inc. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTCPK:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTCPK:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

April saw cobalt prices flat and cobalt inventories lower.

Highlights for the month were:

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia.

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV battery production.

Canada to spend C$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to boost domestic production of lithium, copper and other strategic minerals.

Rivian CEO warns the looming EV battery shortage will make the chip shortage feel like 'a small appetizer' for what's to come.

CRU's Fisher: Cobalt prices will remain high during Q2. They may start to adjust down slightly later this year if supply chains can start to normalize.

GM signs cobalt deal with Glencore as rush for battery metals intensifies. Glencore issues force majeure on cobalt supply after South Africa flooding.

China Moly says 'significant progress' made on Tenke mine dispute.

Jinchuan Group p rofit attributable to shareholders soared by 303% to US$120.5m.

China’s GEM Co. eyes move into Europe’s battery recycling market.

Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires.

Electra announces Nasdaq listing application and 18:1 share consolidation. Electra announces Offtake Agreement with Glencore for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023.

Fortune Minerals confirms new zone at NICO Project.

Australian Mines PFS commences on alternative lower cost nickel-cobalt laterite ore processing.

Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization with Phase One drilling at the Lovelock Mine Property.

As usual, all comments are welcome.