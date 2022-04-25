wihteorchid/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is a manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizer.

In a sentence, this is the bullish thesis, grain prices are at multi-year highs and crop inventory levels near are lows. In other words, demand for fertilizer is high, while supply in the market is low. All other considerations are a distraction.

Getting more supply online is a lot more difficult than investors realize. In fact, even if Nutrien (NTR) wanted to ramp up its urea production, it can't. There's a physical limit to how much companies can ramp up their production. You have to hire people, train people, and get supply chains set up. It's not easy.

Consequently, you are in an environment where demand remains strong, and CVR Partners remain cheaply valued and returning to shareholders meaningful cash distributions.

This is a rewarding combination for investors.

Investor Sentiment Moves Bumpily Higher

Thursday and Friday of last week saw moment fizzle out of fertilizer stocks. Many investors fear that the trade is now finished.

These stocks have risen so quickly, in such a short period of time, that by extension they are now perceived to be overvalued and due for a sell-off.

After all, you have the FED looking to raise rates, this means that demand is going to cool off, right? Wrong.

I simply don't believe that this investment thesis has cooled off. Why? Because the reason these stocks have been moving higher is that demand is high.

Getting more supplies online is going to be close to impossible. Why? Because Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, make up nearly 15% to 20% of the global fertilizer market. Depending on the exact fertilizer, the total export percentage production varies, but the effect is the same. The 3 countries either are unwilling or largely incapable of getting fertilizer supply out.

Why CVR Partners? Why Now?

CVR Partners is a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer product. Its nitrogen fertilizer products are used by farmers to improve the yield of corn.

Note, that corn requires more nitrogen than soybeans. So farmers tend to operate a balanced corn-soybean rotational planting cycle, to provide the soil with some rest. While soybean is used as grain for animal feed, corn is used to make ethanol.

Meanwhile, corn and soybeans are two major crops planted by farmers in North America. When prices for these products are high, there's a lot of incentive for farmers to grow more of these products.

Trading Economics, corn prices

As you can see above, despite some recent volatility in corn prices, prices are nevertheless clearly at the high end of the 5-year range. This is an unmistakable fact.

Trading Economics, soybean prices

Essentially the same argument can be made for soybean prices, as you can see above.

Now consider that, news from the Biden administration that it will increase ethanol usage this summer. This will clearly support corn prices. Why? Because to make ethanol you require corn.

Ethanol production has historically consumed approximately 35% of the U.S. corn crop, so demand for corn generally rises and falls with ethanol demand.

Thus, the argument is made that as long as food prices remain high and ethanol is in high demand, CVR Partners nitrogen fertilizer products are going to be in very high demand.

Strong Cash Flows Expected

For Q4 2021 CVR Partners' topline was up 110% y/y. And that's great, but now consider that its EBITDA was up more than 500% y/y (no typo). This demonstrates the appeal of investing in commodities when the bulk of the topline growth is driven through increased prices.

You ended up with dramatic operating leverage, where you can see very strong returns on invested capital.

Now, keep in mind that the positive dynamics we've discussed higher up that have happened since the start of the year have now yet been factored into its results.

This means that if CVR's results were strong in Q4 2021, we should observe some seriously strong performance in Q1 2022 when the company reports next week.

UAN Stock Valuation -- Priced At 3x EBITDA

Given the strong demand for its products, it's very likely that CVR Partners' EBITDA in 2022 could reach $500 million. I believe this estimate is reasonable given that Q4 2021 reported $93 million of EBITDA, and that was before the dynamics we've discussed come into the fray of late.

With all that considered, I argue that CVR is priced at approximately 3x this year's EBITDA. This is not expensive when all is considered.

Another way to think about this is in terms of cash distributions to shareholders. See if you spot a partner below.

Q1 2021: $0

Q2 2021: $1.72

Q3 2021: $2.93

Q4 2021: $5.24

As you can see above, CVR's cash distributions have meaningfully increased throughout 2021. Why? Because back at the start of 2021, CVR was unprofitable, given its heavy fix cost basis. And now, in 2022, CVR is going to report a massive year.

With this in mind, and everything we have thus far discussed, it's I suspect that cash distributions for Q1 2022 could reach around $8 per common share. Thus, at this rate, it's likely that CVR distributes to shareholders around $25 per share in 2022.

Meaning that at current prices investors are going to get around 16% yield. You can think of this as a dividend. And this doesn't factor in if CVR's share price moves higher throughout the remainder of 2022.

The Bottom Line

For as long as food prices remain high there's every incentive for farmers to ramp up fertilizer usage.

Ultimately, farmers can do with reduced fertilizer usage for a year or so. Or at least minimize consumption. But that would also reduce crop yields at a time when food prices are soaring.

But that statement doesn't ring true with nitrogen. Nitrogen is the most quickly depleted nutrient and must be replenished by farmers every year. There's no getting away from this fact.

In summary, UAN is a compelling investment. While I don't own shares in this company, I do own shares in two closely related peers, that I believe are perhaps even more compelling. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.