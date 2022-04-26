Agustin Vai/iStock via Getty Images

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is a producer of flexible and rigid plastic packaging, with 70% of its production used in consumer packaging for food, beverage, personal care and healthcare. About half of its revenue is generate in the USA and Canada, with Western Europe accounting for 35% of the revenue in 2021. The remaining 15% of the revenue came from the so-called emerging markets.

Just over half of the total revenue came from rigid packaging, and pretty much everyone has touched at least a few products of Berry Global in the past few months as the company is omni-present in our society. The company’s financial year runs from October to the end of September, which means Berry recently posted its Q1 results. I’m mainly interested in the company’s free cash flow and its full-year guidance.

FY 2022 started strong for Berry Global

In the first quarter of the current financial year, Berry Global reported revenues of $3.57B. That’s an increase in excess of 10% compared to the $3.14B generated in the first quarter of last year. This doesn’t mean the company’s profitability increased as well, as Berry had to deal with a higher cost of raw materials which really weighed on its results. The COGS increased in excess of 20%, and this was only slightly compensated by the lower SG&A expenses.

The operating income was just $229M, which is approximately 25% lower than in Q1 FY 2021. Fortunately, the company’s interest expenses are decreasing (thanks to a lower average cost of debt and a lower gross debt position), but this wasn’t sufficient to compensate for the lower operating income: the pre-tax income fell from $182M to $158M, while the net income of $121M was substantially lower than the $130M in net income generated in Q1 FY 2021.

There were several non-recurring elements included in the Q1 result, and the adjusted EPS in the first quarter was $1.25. That’s still lower than the $1.48 in adjusted earnings per share generated in Q1 2022, but not bad at all.

Berry Global always provides a free cash flow guidance, and I can certainly appreciate that as I think a free cash flow performance of a company is more important than the earnings, as those are often impacted by non-cash elements.

In Q1 2022, Berry Global reported a negative operating cash flow of $304M. This was entirely caused by the changes in the working capital position, which drained almost $640M in cash. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was a positive $333M. That’s lower than the $364M in Q1 2021, but nothing to be too alarmed about as the company was obviously impacted by an increasing inflation and raw materials cost.

The total capex was approximately $162M, resulting in an underlying free cash flow of $171M. And with 135.3M shares outstanding as of February 3rd, the free cash flow per share was approximately $1.26/share. And that makes the current share price in the mid-50s range not that outrageous.

The incoming cash flow will also help to keep the net debt under control. As of January 1st, Berry Global had $582M in cash on the balance sheet, but there also was $9.43B in debt, resulting in a net debt position of $8.85B. That’s almost 5 times the annualized Q1 EBITDA but as Berry is guiding for a full-year EBITDA of in excess of $2.1B, the net debt of around 4 times EBITDA is manageable. Still high, but manageable.

The guidance for 2022 was reiterated and remains very achievable

And this brings us to the next element of figuring out how attractive Berry Global might be at the current share price. The full-year guidance calls for an EPS of $7.20-7.70.

This EPS guidance includes the expected impact of the current share buyback program. Berry Global plans to repurchase a total of $1B of its shares, with approximately $350M to be repurchased this year. I will work with an expected share count of 130M shares.

Using an EPS of $7.40 (just below-the mid-point), Berry Global plans to report a full-year net income of $962M. Berry also guided for an average tax rate of 25%, which means the pre-tax income will be around $1.28B. Berry also guided for a $280M interest expense and a $590M depreciation expense, which means the underlying EBITDA will be $2.15B.

Berry is guiding for a full-year operating cash flow of $1.7-1.8B, and the underlying adjusted operating cash flow of $1.7M in combination with a $800M capex would result in an underlying free cash flow of $900M. Divided over the 130M shares outstanding by the end of this year, this would result in a free cash flow of just under $7 per share. And keep in mind this includes growth investments, as the anticipated total capex is approximately 35% higher than the depreciation expenses.

Even if you include the $300-350M share buyback planned for this year, the company will be able to reduce its net debt by about $0.5B. This should help to reduce the debt ratio to less than 4. While the debt level will remain high, keep in mind the maturity dates are well spread out in time. There are no maturities before 2024, which means Berry Global can just keep the cash on its balance sheet and pay off its debt when it matures.

So yes, the debt level is an issue. However, it is not a reason for concern at this point, as the company will retain a few billion dollars in free cash flow (after accounting for share buybacks) in the next five years. This will help to reduce the net debt and refinance existing debt at favorable rates.

Investment thesis

I currently don’t have a position in Berry Global, but I have written put options with $50 and $55 strike prices at a variety of expiry dates. The option premiums are boosted by the high volatility levels and this is my preferred approach for now.

We’ll have to wait to see how supply chain issues and inflation will have an impact on Berry’s next few quarters. However, if the company is indeed able to achieve the lower end of its EPS guidance, the stock can now be purchased for less than 8 times its earnings while the free cash flow yield exceeds 10% as well.