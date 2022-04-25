metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, microturbine manufacturer Capstone Green Energy (formerly Capstone Turbine) or "Capstone" announced an effort to reduce costs and modify the operating model to focus on the company's so-called Energy-as-a-Service ("EaaS") business:

The expense reduction plan implemented this week is intended to support Capstone's stated goal of reaching consistent quarterly positive adjusted EBITDA. The Company has undertaken a holistic review of the organization, taking the growing EaaS business into account. EaaS adds diversity to the Company's revenues and allows for a more streamlined staffing model that constitutes most of the operating cost reductions. Other measures taken to reduce expenses, until this spring when the Company expects to realize increased revenue from rental units yet to be commissioned, include temporary salary reductions for the Capstone Green Energy leadership team and company management, furloughing some employees, and moving others to part-time status. "We are committed to making the changes needed to increase our profitability through better alignment of our current cost structure to support our higher margin Energy-as-a-Service revenues," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "While Capstone has achieved adjusted positive EBITDA in the past, the EaaS business model generates high margin recurring revenue that should drive more consistent quarter to quarter positive adjusted EBITDA."

In the past, the company has outright sold its microturbines and concurrently entered into long-term service agreements with customers but in recent quarters Capstone has established a rental fleet with aggregate capacity having reached 21.1 MW by the end of February.

Company Presentation

While the company expects the long-term rental business to generate vastly superior margins, the ongoing fleet expansion has been a major drag on cash flows:

The EaaS rental unit timeline includes a delay between the time of manufacture and the time revenue from that unit is realized. The microturbine rental unit is built, allocated by a signed rental contract, and then commissioned at the customer site, at which point it begins to generate revenue.

As a result, free cash flow for the first nine months of FY2022 was negative $28.7 million. At the end of December, available cash was down to just 19.1 million after taking into account the $12.2 million minimum liquidity covenant governing an aggregate $51.0 million in Goldman Sachs notes.

At the current pace of cash usage, the company would be required to raise additional capital in the second half of this year.

The company's new focus on improving adjusted EBITDA doesn't really come as a surprise as Capstone appears to be at risk of violating its respective debt covenant:

Company SEC-Filing

After nine months of FY2022, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.05 million thus allowing for an additional $3.30 million in Q4 adjusted EBITDA losses. As shown in the table above, Capstone will have to reduce adjusted EBITDA losses in FY2023 to retain covenant compliance.

Company SEC-Filings

Even worse, the company will have to repay the Goldman Sachs notes in October 2023. At this point, it's difficult to envision the company avoiding a default without Goldman Sachs providing a maturity extension.

While Capstone has an active at-the-market offering program with plenty of remaining capacity, the weak stock price in conjunction with the tiny average daily trading volume of just 115k shares does not allow for material sales into the open market.

For at least the next couple of quarters, cash outflows for the ongoing expansion of the rental fleet won't be offset by rental income thus exacerbating pressure on the company's already weak liquidity.

In addition, investors would be well-served to keep an eye on the company's increasing exposure to cryptocurrency mining operations with approximately 40% of the rental fleet currently contracted to this industry.

A prolonged downturn in cryptocurrencies would almost certainly result in a large number of mining operations closing down which could lead to the termination of long-term rental contracts well ahead of time.

Bottom Line:

Capstone Green Energy's new focus on its rental business is likely to be a major drag on cash flows for the time being. That said, with margins expected to be substantially higher relative to outright product sales and another round of cost savings initiatives, the company should be able to improve adjusted EBITDA at least in line with the requirements under the Goldman Sachs notes.

At the current level of cash usage, Capstone will have to raise additional capital in the second half of this year at the latest point.

Even worse, the company will have to address an aggregate $51 million in Goldman Sachs notes next year.

With limited options for raising additional capital and a major debt maturity next year, it is difficult to remain optimistic on the company's prospects.

Quite frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see Capstone defaulting on the Goldman Sachs notes in late 2023.

At this point, investors should avoid the shares or consider selling existing positions.