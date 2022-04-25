Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is a company working on patented invisible inks, bar codes, tamper-proof labels and more, a unified effort to combat the problem of counterfeit and stolen goods. The organization sells to manufacturers putting product into the supply chain, helping consumer peace of mind regarding authenticity. A bonus for users is an electronically-linked path to direct engagement between producers and consumers when items are delivered.

On April 25th, VerifyMe announced the acquisition of PeriShip for $10.5 million, financed mostly with $7.5 million in cash on hand, $1 million in new shares, and $2 million through an 18-month loan.

VerifyMe's Chief Executive Officer Patrick White commented about the buyout,

The PeriShip, LLC acquisition is part of our long-term strategic plan. We believe it will provide a new entry point in the pharmaceutical market with authentication, serialization and track and trace, to assist clients in meeting the 2023 Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements... I have had the pleasure of meeting some of PeriShip's clients in the pharmaceutical and food industries which need perishable shipping of vaccines and foods with critical timelines. It is clear from these discussions that PeriShip has built a reputation of "Best in Class" for this type of critical time and logistics shipping. We believe that VerifyMe's customer engagement solutions will allow current PeriShip clients to engage more with their customers for tracking, storytelling and marketing. We expect our combined services offerings will be seen as a unique high-quality service for all our customers. We also believe this acquisition brings tremendous potential to increase sales from PeriShip's diversified customer base

The Business

The company’s focus and inventions are actually quite ingenious, with manufacturers and consumers warming up to simple verification efforts. Being able to validate a product bought online and shipped to your location is exactly what you purchased could be a huge growth industry in the future. For businesses, cheap invisible numbering/sequencing for consumer health-safety and the tracking of stolen goods should be a no-brainer.

The key is goods makers have to adopt VerifyMe inventions and use them in the real world. This appears to be taking place in 2022, with strong growth forecasted by Wall Street analysts this year and next. In fact, the company is well-positioned with high levels of cash and investments to expand quickly. And, stock chart momentum looks to be reversing into a strongly bullish pattern in 2022.

For sure, management has designed a variety of ways to earn revenue with a suite of products. The VerifyMe Engage service provides the ability for a brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using an authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer. The VerifyMe Authenticate service utilizes an assortment of tools starting with VerifyInk, its patented invisible ink. Another step uses VerifyAuthenticator technology, a device paired with a smartphone and the VerifyMe app to authenticate and decode VerifyInk printing. A secondary option is the VerifyLabel, a tamper proof label. VerifyChecker is a handheld device that is tuned to authenticate the unique frequency of VerifyInk invisible ink. The company also provides VerifyMe Track & Trace supply-chain serialization, a technology utilizing overt dynamic codes, such as VerifyCode, which is tied to a cloud-based tracking system. Lastly, it offers VerifyMe Online, a service that enable customers to tackle counterfeit websites, domains and e-commerce platforms, plus social media sites offering or promoting counterfeit products.

VerifyMe just raised another $5 million in a private placement of equity at $3.21 per share. Even after the PeriShip buyout, the enterprise now holds an estimated $5 million in cash vs. less than $3 million in total liabilities (using December reported numbers, the equity raise, projected cash burn for Q1, and changes from the new acquisition). This compares quite favorably against $29 million in market capitalization as of Friday's $3.21 close (9 million shares estimated outstanding). From sales under $1 million in 2021, the new organizational setup is estimated by management to generate $25 million in 2023 sales, and be EBITDA positive.

Additional Assets

During 2021, VRME made a $10.8 million equity investment in a SPAC – G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. for an initial beneficially ownership of approximately 9.42%. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

G3 VRM Acquisition - TradingView Chart

CEO Patrick White is a serial and successful entrepreneur. According to the company’s website,

Patrick is a results-driven security technology industry executive, who brings more than 20 years of private and public company operating, financial, accounting, and management expertise to VerifyMe. He has experience building successful organizations by combining his strength in strategic planning, business development, staffing, cost control, accounting, and financial system deployment. Patrick has worked in the security printing and identification industry for 15 years. He founded the publicly traded Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) in 2002 and served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director on their Board from 2002 to 2012. He was awarded three U.S. patents for digital security technologies.

I believe the SPAC long-term investment ($11.0 million in held value on the December balance sheet) serves two purposes. First, it should provide a reserve of capital to fund VerifyMe growth, that gains in value better than 1% annually for cash holdings. Second, it gives the organization another potential asset that could increase in worth dramatically as a diversification, unrelated investment idea.

Technical Momentum Turnaround

Investors have so far not benefited much owning VerifyMe shares. However, signs of heavy accumulation have appeared since February, which have been a missing part of the buy proposition until now. Below is an 18-month chart of daily price and volume changes.

18-Month Chart, Daily Values, With Author Reference Points - StockCharts.com

A breakout above $3.55 would be a game changer, pushing shares out of a basing pattern. Such would mark a 5-month high and get price above both the important 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Rising above the downward sloping green trendline drawn from its February 2021 peak trade would likewise be a huge bullish development.

I prefer to buy stocks that are experiencing low volatility, when Wall Street isn’t paying attention yet. The 14-day Average Directional Index score, circled in blue, has been trading under a reading of 15 for most of the year, with a push to 11 occurring in April.

While the stock has underperformed the iShares Russell 2000 Index ETF (IWM) by a fair amount over the last 18 months, VerifyMe has actually bested this small capitalization index by +15% measured since May or December 2021 (circled in red).

The strongest bullish action has been in its money flow calculations, especially the Chaikin Money Flow creation, boxed in green. Basically, decent volume up days, with the stock closing near the highest point of each trading session are becoming common. This is the opposite condition of high volume sell days during 2020-21.

When we pull all the technical indicators together, it appears the odds favor a turnaround in price, with a new uptrend ready to begin any day. For traders, placing a buy-stop limit order above $3.55 looks well supported by logic and math. For investors, buying a small position today, with the intent to raise your holdings on a price breakout could be a second investment plan.

Final Thoughts

The good news is an estimated $5 million in cash, combined with $11 million in G3 VRM shares, represents better than 50% of the current stock quote.

The PeriShip purchase may be able to leverage its tracking technologies and help VerifyMe become an integral part of the approaching pharmaceutical industry's U.S. government mandated safe-shipping deadline.

More good news: over the last four weeks, 3 large orders have been reported by the company and posted on Seeking Alpha.

As long as new orders keep rolling in, I am modeling little downside risk in VerifyMe. A material cash and liquid long-term investment backing is the main reason. The primary risk of this trade is sales do not grow significantly past 2023, and the company continues reporting minor losses. A secondary risk involves the SPAC investment losing value. There are numerous tracking competitors and products in existence, with big retail businesses like Amazon (AMZN) inventing their own ideas inhouse. However, VerifyMe is at such a low level for sales, if the company can gain just a small fractional piece of the market, revenues could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually five years into the future.

What’s the upside potential of an investment in VerifyMe? For a microcap business the sky really is the limit, especially for one already funded with tens of millions in cash and investments, few liabilities, and a counterfeit/supply-chain marketplace globally in desperate need of cheap tracking options. If the company continues to ramp sales, with positive feedback from brand manufacturers and customers, I cannot rule out a larger company acquiring VerifyMe a year or two down the road at many multiples of the current $3.21 quote.

I purchased a small position last week and am considering buying more. It has scored quite positively on a new quant sort formula I have been developing, using years of backtesting against a universe of thousands of equities. The goal of this research is to find stocks trading near a price low, undergoing a clear reversal on a list of momentum constructs. I generally like to see stronger price gains before I invest, so this selection is something of an experiment.

Since VRME is a microcap, retail investors will be the last to hear about bearish operating developments. Consequently, I suggest limiting any position to a very small percentage of portfolio construction. For most investors, 1% of your equity holdings is big enough.

