A more comprehensive version of this article originally appeared on The EV Supply Chain on April 14th. All information has been updated to reflect any changes since then.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) is a newly public company, making its NASDAQ debut on March 16th. Though, this is a bit of a misleading narrative of what actually transpired. 5E was previously an Australian company known as American Pacific Borates Limited, though it redomiciled to the United States and became 5E last month to be more aligned with its assets. I also recently had the chance to sit down with Henri Tausch, CEO of 5E Advanced Materials, and Chance Pipitone, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor relations, to gain a bit more insight into the company. This article aims to provide readers with a holistic understanding of the company so that they may determine whether or not it appears to be a worthwhile investment.

Asset Overview

5E actually owns two boron projects, though I’ll start off with the company’s flagship mine located in Southern California. The Fort Cady boron project contains 13.93Mt of boric acid, at a 5% cutoff grade making it the largest known borate deposit in the world that isn’t owned by Eti Maden or Rio Tinto (RIO). Late last year, the company announced further exploration work that it expects will yield a resource estimate between 1.95Mt and 10.08Mt larger than the previous 13.93Mt estimate. The southeastern area of the project has been largely unexplored by 5E. However, although 5E hasn’t done much exploring in that area, historical drilling figures by Duval Corp in 1982 returned boric oxide concentrations up to around 8%. Critically, as noted by the figure below, a large part of the area contains concentrations of boric oxide above the 6% threshold. For reference, as it stands, the average concentration of the deposit is 6.6% boric oxide and the company used a 5% boric oxide cutoff grade in its DFS.

5E Advanced Materials

Drilling in the southeast area of the project is expected to begin in the near future and, given the historical samples available to the company, I do feel that a significant resource expansion is likely. The company expects just eight to ten holes to be required to bring the resources into the measured & indicated category, the threshold required to incorporate it into the DFS and mine plan. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at the DFS now.

The company released its most recent DFS in February of last year, detailing the anticipated economics of the mine. Looking at these production estimates isn’t as simple as it would be for a lithium project, where there’s only one product being manufactured (carbonate, hydroxide, or spodumene concentrate). Currently, the company is looking at manufacturing a few products. Boric acid and lithium, more on that later, look to be the most significant, while SOP and gypsum aim to just slightly improve the project economics.

SOP, or potassium sulfate, is a specialty fertilizer that is used as an alternative to potassium chloride (“MOP”) for crops that are sensitive to chlorine or typically receive little rainfall. Boric acid is typically the boron compound of choice for glass and ceramics manufacturing, currently the largest market for boron products. You may be wondering where boron plays into SOP, as it doesn’t exactly contain any boron. So, to be clear, SOP is considered a by-product of the manufacturing process of hydrochloric acid (“HCl”), which is needed for the leaching process of boron.

5E Advanced Materials February 2021 DFS

Discluding the by-product sale of SOP, all-inclusive operating costs of boric acid are $501.93 per ton. All-inclusive operating costs of SOP production, discluding the by-product sale of boric acid, are $564.67 per ton. Upon reaching full production, 5E expects to produce 450,000 tons of boric acid and 400,000 tons of SOP per year, which the company believes it could sustain for 21 years. Given these parameters, the company expects to generate $452.7 million in EBITDA upon reaching full production. However, the company expects to build out its production capabilities in phases to limit capex requirements. More on that later though.

More recently, the company put out an announcement discussing the findings of a “value engineering program” for its integrated production facility. One of these possible changes involved mining the entire ore body, essentially removing the cut-off grade, to increase output and mine life. Now, I’m sure this would only be done to a degree in which it would be economical, though perhaps the anticipation of a strengthening market would make the economics more than worthwhile. What may assist with this, is the company’s plan to improve boric acid head-grade by heating the solution to enable higher saturation of boric acid within the solution. This is expected to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX, potentially raising production capacity as well.

While the first phase of production was broken into three phases of its own in the most recent DFS, the company has since indicated that it plans to combine Phases 1A through 1C into one phase. There is even potential to make it a two-phase project, combining Phases 1 and 2. Phase 1 will have 90,000 tons per year of boric acid production and 80,000 tons per year of SOP production. Phase 2 will add an additional 180,000 tons of boric acid and 160,000 tons of SOP. Phase 3 will add the same amount as Phase 2, eventually bringing the total capacity to 450,000 tons per year of boric acid and 400,000 tons per year of SOP, with room for expansion.

As far as the actual extraction is concerned, 5E aims to utilize in situ, or solution, mining. This process leaves ores in the ground, using a solution to dissolve the minerals, which is then pumped to the surface and leached. Not only does this strategy improve the economics of the project, but it improves upon the ESG factors by minimizing the amount of earth that needs to be moved. The use of this process also eliminates the need for a cutoff grade, as the solution isn’t going to selectively ignore boron minerals at a low concentration. Because of this, the 5% cutoff grade is largely irrelevant and the true current size of the project is closer to 26.85 Mt, almost double the estimate quoted above. While a fairly new mining strategy, it is currently used for the extraction of many different minerals, such as copper, uranium, and even lithium, which means there isn’t much heightened risk by 5E pursuing this strategy.

Speaking of lithium, after the company's DFS was published, last September, 5E made an announcement regarding the production of lithium as a by-product at the Fort Cady project. Given the company’s technical leadership and corporate focus centering on boron, it plans to partner with a company that can provide direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) technology. By finding a partner, 5E can maintain focus on its boron development while allowing a capable team to extract more value from the project.

Now, up until this point I haven’t mentioned lithium. However, the company’s boron project contains a notable amount of lithium. With 40,232 tonnes of lithium in the resource (equivalent to 214,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate), at a concentration of 324 ppm (367 ppm if using the JORC estimate), this small amount of lithium does appear to be enough to warrant processing it. From this estimate, Mr. Tausch estimates that the company can produce between 2,500 and 3,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year in Phase 1 and between 5,000 and 7,000 tonnes per year in Phase 2. The plan would be to use DLE in the waste streams associated with boric acid production, seemingly a rather efficient method of creating additional value. A partner has not yet been selected, but the production of lithium products as a by-product seeks to make the project’s economics even more attractive and will likely be included in an updated feasibility study, expected later this quarter.

Moving on to the company’s 110,000-hectare Salt Wells project, there isn’t really a whole lot to look at right now. Exploration work has been limited to surface samples, which returned concentrations of over 1% boron, or over 5.2% boric acid equivalent. Lithium was also reported, at a concentration of up to 810 ppm. Now, the concentration of surface samples really doesn’t mean much beyond the fact that it indicates a solid likelihood of the sampled elements further down. The company believes that the project contains lithium and boron in the sediments of the area as well as in the brines further below the surface. However, at this stage, the project is highly speculative and we’ll need to wait on drill results to determine what sort of potential it may hold. The large project area and sample surfacing is positive, but it is possible that the subsurface mineral grades and quantities end up being insignificant.

Commercialization Work

Beyond all of the development work thus far, it is also important to take a look at the company’s ability to succeed as a commercial boric acid and SOP producer. However, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a better look at the company’s progression towards commercial production. The company has already contracted a company to complete the construction of Phase 1 of its project, and is expected to begin production by the end of the year with a small-scale boric acid production plant. The company has also already successfully produced boric acid, at over 99.9% purity, de-risking the future operations of the project.

Regarding the ramp to commercial production, 5E expects to reach its first phase of production by the end of 2024. The output, according to Mr. Pipitone, would be at 250,000 tons per year, indicating that the company seems to have moved the project to a two-phase development. After reaching an annual output of 250,000 tons, 5E expects to ramp up production to 500,000 tons per year over the next year and a half or so.

But producing and selling are two very different things. Fortunately, the company is already off to a solid start. Late last year, 5E signed a letter of intent with Borman Specialty Materials, dictating that 5E and Borman would “work towards a binding agreement for the supply of Boric Acid, and other Boron specialties.” Borman is the only US manufacturer of boron trichloride, a material used in semiconductors, LED and LCD screens, epoxy resins, pharmaceuticals, and boron fibers. No quantity has been agreed upon yet, though it is definitely good to see the company lining up major customers on its way to commercial production.

Looking at the market for SOP, it’s important to understand the market for MOP and, particularly, its price. As of last February, MOP was going for $270 per ton, far below the price of SOP at $648 per ton. So, clearly, SOP isn’t really ever utilized unless there is a real need to limit chlorine content in the soil. However, this also makes it a premium product, which creates stronger margins for its production. Fortunately, this premium isn’t one that consumers can choose to avoid, as it is a required product for certain climates and crops. Currently, the company has a letter of intent signed with Compass Minerals (CMP) to take charge of the sales and marketing of SOP from 5E’s Fort Cady Borate Mine. As Compass Minerals is the largest producer of SOP in North America, it’s certainly a good partner to bring into the operation.

Interestingly, 5E is also experimenting with boron-infused SOP (“SOP+B”). As you may remember from my last article, boron is a critical micronutrient that is often underutilized in commercial farming. As a boron producer, it makes sense that 5E would look to add value to its SOP through the addition of boron. 5E commissioned the University of Connecticut to conduct crop trials of its SOP+B fertilizer, testing the yield of broccoli and tomatoes. These two crops were chosen because California, where 5E is based, accounts for 92% of the US’s broccoli and 90% of its tomatoes, both crops are sensitive to chlorides (meaning they require SOP to begin with), and test results for broccoli should translate well to other cruciferous crops (such as kale, cabbage, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts). While tomato yields only improved over regular SOP fertilizer in some samples, broccoli yields more than doubled in the experiment. This test validated the marketability of SOP+B and should make it a solid product moving forward.

As it currently stands, 5E has four products: boric acid, SOP, SOP+B, and gypsum. Though, 5E aims to introduce a lineup of products, BORON+, that serve “new decarbonization-enabling applications.” These applications would take advantage of the rapidly-growing decarbonization economy, growing demand for boron products. By partnering with universities and research institutions, the company aims to address emerging trends, identify new market opportunities, and develop an IP portfolio. This “IP portfolio” is the foundation of the BORON+ suite of products.

Last month, 5E entered into a research collaboration agreement with Georgetown University, examining “the advancement of boron based materials research in permanent magnets.” As a potential alternative, or alteration, to neodymium magnets, which currently only comprise 1% boron by weight, this looks to be 5E’s first foray into developing its BORON+ suite of products. The company’s desired effect could be achieved in a number of ways, including adding boron composites to increase strength or potentially even exploring boron-doped lanthanum clusters, which I briefly explored in a more comprehensive review of the boron market available on The EV Supply Chain. Given the rising demand of permanent magnets, neodymium magnets in particular, successful product development would be quite beneficial for 5E. The BORON+ suite as a whole is a rather exciting prospect to me given the value it could provide, making 5E an integrated specialty materials provider. The figure below provides some color to these claims.

5E Advanced Materials Investor Presentation

Thesis Risks

As the most common, and severe, risk posed to mining juniors, it is important to understand the financing risk posed to 5E Advanced Materials. The small-scale boric acid plant, which Mr. Tausch says will produce a few thousand tonnes of boric acid per year, is larger than a typical pilot facility and is a key component of the company’s de-risking efforts. It will cost between $40 and $50 million to bring into production which, given the company’s $55.84 million in cash at the end of 2021, makes it fully funded already.

However, the rest of the project has quite some way to go before it reaches a similar status. To bring Phase 1 into production the company expects to spend $210.9 million. With most of the $55.84 million going towards the small-scale boric acid production, the 5E will be essentially scaling from scratch for Phase 1 construction. With a current market value of around $1.084 billion, the company is nowhere near large enough to raise all of that money through equity. Though, 5E has been developing different financing opportunities to drastically mitigate such risks.

Earlier this year, the Fort Cady project was deemed “critical infrastructure” by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (“CISA”) after an exhaustive review process. CISA’s designation doesn’t bring any direct financing or commercialization support, though it does open the door for it down the line. With the company going so far as to eliminate Chinese suppliers from its project last year, it is a very solid target for the United States’ push towards reducing its reliance on China for strategic materials.

So, looking back at financing, Mr. Pipitone explains, "There’s a lot of government money… They’re investing in projects outside of US jurisdiction, that’s how bad they want these critical materials, and that same US government just listed us as critical infrastructure. So, we’re absolutely going to go after that [government money]. It’s not like we have to go finance all of this in the equity markets, we have a bunch of different avenues to go get it." Mr. Tausch expanded on this, saying “Boron, as a material, is listed as critical in the EU, not in the US yet. But, we’ve got lithium and lithium is on the list. So, as such, the whole project will actually classify there as well.” While no expectations should be placed on the procurement of federal financing support at this stage, it is certainly something to watch. Having already become critical infrastructure, the company’s application process to federal programs can likely be expedited as there’s already been an in-depth review of the company and its planned operations.

The above financing analysis also ignores the plan to begin production with a small-scale boron plant as well as the shift to a two-phase development. Above the scale of a pilot plant, this facility will offer sizable de-risking opportunities and provide the company more opportunities to get loans from commercial banks. Given the cost of raising funds through equity, this is a far more attractive approach for investors. So, Phase 1 will likely be financed through various capital markets, while Phase 2 can be covered by free cash flow.

Speaking of operation risk, the company has already secured all of its necessary permits. This dramatically reduces the future risk of the company, as permits can sometimes take years to obtain, assuming they can even be obtained at all. By already procuring all of the necessary permits, 5E Advanced Materials has taken strong action to reduce the operation risk of its Fort Cady project.

The final risk to discuss is the price of boric acid. Now, I’ve got a whole article discussing why I believe boron’s price volatility will prove to be a tremendous asset for the company, but I’ll provide the quick and dirty version here. Growing at a solid rate of 7% per year until 2027, demand for boron isn’t quite on the verge of exploding. However, supply is falling a bit and Credit Suisse projects that demand will surpass supply within the next few years. With boric acid prices reaching $1,250 per tonne last month, after falling to as low as $569 in 2020 and ending last year at around $900 per tonne, it’s clear that this supply squeeze is already beginning. Furthermore, boron’s application in many decarbonization applications could see demand rise by as much as 10x by 2050, according to estimates from Credit Suisse, meaning this pricing strength has some legs. As such, the volatility of boric acid prices look to be a boon for 5E.

This supply imbalance, which aims to create such a strong market for boron moving forward, may end up presenting a separate risk. One of the appeals of boron, currently, is that it is comparatively cheap to most rare earth metals. However, its accelerated usage should make it far more expensive and, therefore, perhaps not as appealing. A bit of a paradox. Though, for Mr. Tausch and 5E, this isn’t a concern. While the current low price of boron is certainly an appealing trait, boron is a critical element because its use in different products is required. Simply put, the properties of boron are unmatched and it cannot simply be replaced by cheaper materials. Though, while imperative to the greater structure, it isn't usually a major material. As he explains,

“Boron is kind of a super material. It’s strong, it’s light, it doesn’t expand with heat and cold, and it has interesting electrical properties as well. So it’s the downstream materials, it’s not necessarily elemental boron, but it’s the applications we’re interested in, and these applications use a little bit of boron in a larger application. I’ll give you an example, permanent magnets have two rare earth atoms and one boron atom and if it doesn’t have that boron atom it doesn’t work. So it’s a percentage of a larger application… So if prices will go up, it doesn’t affect the price of the total application.”

Valuation Discussion

With a $1.084 billion valuation, 5E isn’t exactly cheap at the moment. However, relative to what the company offers, I believe it is. According to the company’s latest DFS, the NPV of the Fort Cady project is $2.02 billion. That means that just about 53.7% of the project’s NPV is currently priced into its valuation. Using EBITDA figures assigned by the DFS, we can create an even stronger picture for the company. Upon reaching full production by around 2026, the company expects an annual EBITDA of $453 million. Applying a P/E ratio of 20, which is on the higher side given the company’s growth, provides a value of $9.06 billion. Even with a more conservative P/E of 12, annual earnings of $453 million is good enough for a $5.436 billion valuation.

Now, where things start to get even more exciting, is that the DFS assumes a boric acid price of $750 per tonne. Yet, as discussed above, the price of boric acid is rising, already up to $1,250. In the company’s NPV sensitivity analysis, it includes boric acid prices up to $975 per tonne, which takes the total project NPV from $2.02 billion to $2.632 billion. At prices in excess of $1,250, likely to rise with the continually tightening market, I’d say that 5E’s growth prospects look quite strong at the moment. The NPV also doesn’t take into account the likely production rate increase, from 450,000 tons per year to 500,000, or the addition of lithium production.

The combination of all of these factors could raise the current $2.02 billion NPV estimate by a factor of 1.6x (author’s calculations). This would mean that only 32.9% of the project’s NPV is currently priced in, leaving room for even more significant upside. The company just received its first analyst coverage, from D. A. Davidson, which initiated a buy rating and a year-end price target of $30. I view this as a fair price target for the end of the year though, barring broader economic headwinds that will likely continue to impact stock price, I believe a fair value would be closer to $35 per share.

The Salt Wells project is also of interest even at such an early stage of exploration. While we can’t quite consider Salt Wells as a material component of 5E’s business just yet, given the severe lack of exploration, the project area does appear to have the makings of a valuable deposit. If this is indeed the case, it will only improve upon 5E’s existing asset portfolio. Similarly, the prospects offered by plans to develop a BORON+ suite of products are quite appealing to the long-term investment horizon.

Investor Takeaway

The company’s IPO value was derived directly from the value of American Pacific Borates Limited at the time of the business transition. This means that the company’s mediocre performance since making its public debut isn’t a result of a greedy initial valuation. Instead, I’d chalk it up to the macro headwinds that, as per usual, disproportionately impact more speculative companies. Given the above discussion, I see this recent performance as an opportunity for investors. Pure-play boron investments are far and few between. To me, that only makes 5E all the more appealing, as it’s one of the few ways to capitalize on a boron market that looks to enter a period of tremendous growth. To be clear, this is an investment for those that are patient and willing to wait a while to see the boron market grow.

Now, given current macroeconomic headwinds, I’m not sure that we are currently in a place to begin investing in new securities. That being said, the company’s upcoming feasibility study, which will likely include significant operative improvements, should act as a fairly significant short-term catalyst. Also a powerful near-term catalyst is the upcoming start of production. Expected by the end of the year, start of production at the small-scale boric acid facility will de-risk the project and will likely kickstart some financing discussions.