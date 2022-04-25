Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is more than a typical energy stock which rises and falls with the price of energy. It does that, of course, but the most recent rise in energy prices has helped it generate enough cash flow to transform the company. OXY is best described as a special situation which happens to be in the energy sector. Its CEO Vicki Hollub just won a huge bet. She turned the tables on her critics and got the better of the mighty and much larger Chevron (CVX), whose "boys' club" executives had initially snickered at her bid for Anadarko. After her bid prevailed, Hollub got very unlucky with the crash of oil prices and then got very lucky when they bounced right back up and continued to run to the upside. Instead of an unmitigated disaster which initially brought Occidental to the edge of bankruptcy, OXY emerged as a successful and much larger company which had earned its place alongside the four integrated oil majors.

To outbid Chevron OXY CEO Hollub basically bet the company on decent oil prices going forward. In buying Anadarko she acquired oil and gas reserves in the Permian basin which doubled the reserves already owned there by Occidental. Betting the company may sound like the act of a riverboat gambler but it was very much in line with the culture of the oil and gas exploration and production business. You can choose to buy or not buy acres which have promise, then to drill or not drill. When you drill you sometimes get gushers and you sometimes get dry holes. When you get a dry hole everything you invested simply disappears. Whoosh!

That's the oil and gas business. Oil and gas drillers are plungers. At the same time, the oil and gas production business is carried out by engineers who are calculating "numbers people." If you are going to lose your entire investment on some bets, you have to be a numbers person. In the oil business taking large calculated risks is inescapable. The business is all about replacing reserves. To run out of oil and gas is to run out of business. Exploration and production is where the action is. It's also where the money is. The "downstream" parts of the oil business (refining and selling refined products) produce the bulk of the revenues. The "upstream" part of the business (exploration and production) produces the bulk of the profits. Exxon Mobil (XOM) helpfully breaks out the exact numbers in its reports:

Business Segment at XOM % Of Revenue % Of Profit Upstream 8% 61% Downstream 79% 8% Chemical 12% 30%

When it comes to replacing reserves, the numbers are grim. It is especially so for the large integrated companies. As I wrote in this earlier piece, the challenges this presents to the largest energy companies are detailed in this Quarterly Letter entitled "The Incredible Shrinking Oil Majors" October 1, 2021, produced by natural resource research firm Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, LLC. The four oil majors they studied had set a goal in 2000 for a 5% annual increase in reserves. All four failed. All four saw their reserves actually decline. Here's how the Goehring Letter put it:

Between 2000 and 2010, the four supermajors spent $615 bn on upstream capital expenditures. Over the same period, they produced 50.3 bn barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) and found 41.1 bn boe of new reserves, resulting in a reserve replacement ratio of 86% (not very good) at an average finding and development cost of $14.30 per boe. Between 2010 and 2020, upstream capital expenditures surged to $1.15 tr. Over the same time, the companies produced 50.6 bn BOE and found 43.3 bn BOE of new reserves - very much in line with the decade prior. Even though upstream capital spending nearly doubled, the companies were still unable to replace production with new reserves. In fact, reserve replacement was unchanged at 85% despite the increase in spending. As a result, the cost to find and develop a new barrel of reserve nearly doubled from $14.30 per boe to $26.40."

The reasons given by the Goehring Letter include the usual suspects: governments, courts, and activist ESG shareholders. All of these problems served to exacerbate the underlying fact that exploration and production have grown more difficult and costly as the easy sources have already been exploited. That's the context for the battle Occidental and Chevron fought over Anadarko

The Anadarko Deal Is The Story Of Two Risk-Taking Numbers People: Vicki Hollub and Warren Buffett

In 2015 Vicki Hollub became the first woman to run a major integrated oil company. That's an important fact not only as a social precedent but because it was a factor in the way the CEOs of both Chevron and Anadarko underestimated her in the bidding war for Anadarko. Her rise to leadership in the male-oriented oil industry stood her in good stead when it came to the tenacity, she would need to beat out two unfriendly male CEOs in the contest for Anadarko.

A second important fact relating to the fight with Chevron has to do with the fact that Hollub's previous career was as an engineer on the exploration and production side. Hollub held management positions in OXY's Permian Basin shale expansion starting in 2005 and rising to president and general manager by 2012 before becoming Occidental's Oil and Gas senior executive vice president in 2015. She came through "get-your-hands dirty" oil engineering and operations.

Her counterpart at Anadarko, CEO Al Walker, was a financial man whose hands had never been sullied by dirt, grime, or oil. Despite a chemical engineering degree the CEO of Chevron, Michael Wirth, was a generalist who had quickly graduated from the exploration and production side. His major goal was an acquisition which would enable Chevron to pull ahead of Exxon Mobil and become the #1 American oil company. The deal therefore meant different things to the three players. Walker wanted a large golden parachute. Wirth wanted a financial coup which would make his company #1. The CEOs at Anadarko and Chevron both had their eyes on the money. Hollub had her eyes on the oil.

Despite the fact that her experience had been mainly on the operational side, Hollub made a stunning move in 2019 when she led OXY to make a bid for Anadarko. Anadarko was an exploration and production company with shale reserves in the Permian Basin roughly the same size as those of OXY, which was already the leader in Permian shale. Buying Anadarko would double its global barrels of oil and gas produced daily to 1.4 million barrels per day. According to this a long Texas Monthly article, the leaders of the oil and gas "boys club" refused to take her seriously. An eavesdropper at an oil event reported hearing Walker and Wirth "sniggering about Hollub like middle schoolers."

Chevron and Anadarko struck a deal at a lower value than OXY's all stock offer and didn't have the courtesy to inform Hollub who learned about it on the radio while driving to work. Hollub topped the Chevron bid with the help of a cash infusion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). The cash added to the OXY offer turned the tide. Buffett's help came at a steep price in the form of a $10 billion preferred stock with an 8% yield and included the usual Buffett stock warrants. OXY ended up paying $72.34 per share, actually less than her first offer, to top Chevron's $65 per share of stock and cash. Everyone from institutional investors to business magazines to Carl Icahn felt OXY had overpaid.

The timing of the Anadarko purchase could not have been worse. The pandemic lock down caused energy prices to crash and on April 20, 2020, the price of oil fell more than $37 per barrel into negative territory. It looked like a complete catastrophe and made it likely that Hollub would soon lose her job. OXY faced a high probability of bankruptcy. Carl Icahn scooped up shares near the bottom and installed three members on the OXY board. OXY rushed to divest assets in order to survive.

Within a month the oil price began to bounce back from the April 20 low. It continued to rally as the economy reopened and entered a boom of sorts helped by a popular rush to travel. Oil became a hot commodity reaching a price of $130 per barrel in March 2022. OXY and Hollub were saved. Not only was OXY saved from bankruptcy, it was suddenly flush with cash. Here's what every OXY investor should know: a battle-hardened CEO emerged from the crisis with the operational skills to transform Occidental.

Why Buffett and Hollub Both Believe OXY Is Cheaper Around $60 Than It Was Below $10

The story of Occidental and Vicki Hollub is replete with ironies. The role of Buffett involves actions that are very much in character. Buffett is willing to be the lender of last resort like the great merchant bankers of yore, but he doesn't rescue cash-strapped companies for free. The Texas Monthly article linked to critics who called his deal usurious, among them Carl Icahn who jumped on the terms of the deal as part of his argument for replacing Vicki Hollub and the OXY board. For Buffett it had simply been a matter of calculating the probabilities. The chances of OXY's survival seemed to be fairly good but his $10 billion loan needed to be structured so as to put him near the top of the list of creditors.

When Bank of America (BAC) CEO suggested that Hollub reach out to Buffett for funding she flew to France to sell Algerian assets to Total (TOT) that same Friday then made it back to Omaha on Sunday morning at 10 AM. The Texas Monthly article cites the brevity of the meeting (one hour) as evidence that Buffett was taking Hollub to the cleaners. The author of the article seemed unaware of the fact that most Buffett deals have worked that way with terms that fit on a single sheet of paper and are settled by a handshake. The $26 billion BNSF deal, for example, had been done on a golf course with a handshake. The OXY deal resembled several deals made in telephone conversations in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 crash.

The deal with which Berkshire enabled the Anadarko acquisition was just under $10 billion in the form of 100,000 shares of preferred stock at an 8% interest rate. On top of the interest income, Berkshire received 80,000 warrants to buy OXY common stock at an initial price of $62.50 per share, close to what it was trading for at the time. When the oil price subsequently collapsed, OXY stock collapsed with it, briefly trading below $10 per share. What had made the deal acceptable for Buffett was the fact that preferred stock came before common in the event of bankruptcy so that there was a good chance of coming out OK even if common shareholders were wiped out. When OXY paid Buffett the 8% dividend in shares rather than cash, Buffett sold the shares immediately, his action implying that he thought it possible that OXY might indeed go bankrupt.

Little by little, it became clear that OXY was a survivor and possibly a big winner. Buffett grasped the implication of the numbers and began to buy. If oil prices held up for a year or two the debt created to buy Anadarko would disappear. Even if oil resumed its historic cyclicality, OXY would reap the full benefits of the merger and continue to thrive. The combined OXY and Anadarko holdings in the Permian basin would be profitable and sustain dividends at an oil price as low as $40 per barrel (a number reiterated by Vicki Hollub at the Q4 Earnings Call). The new Occidental would be in business with twice its previous Permian shale reserves. Meanwhile prices for both oil and gas continued to rally furiously.

Once OXY had survived the worst, the rewards were asymmetrically in favor of a large return if things went even a little bit right. That's the sort of situation which has been known to appeal to Warren Buffett. Buffett clearly has a current interest in energy. Over a couple of years he has acquired a stake in Chevron and Berkshire's most recent 13F filing showed that his position had increased to about 38 million shares currently valued at $6.5 billion. That's about 2% of Chevron. The big news in that same filing was that Berkshire had been buying OXY steadily a holding of 140 million OXY shares currently worth about $8.4 billion, or 14.6% of Occidental. That's a large enough stake that some articles have speculated about OXY being a potential takeover candidate for Berkshire. It certainly amounts to a substantial piece of a company which seemed close to bankruptcy less than two years ago.

Buffett and Hollub almost seem predestined to be joined as business partners. Cities Service, now a subsidiary of Occidental, was the first stock Buffett bought as a teenager, three shares, while Cities Service was Hollub's first employer in 1981, a year before it was acquired by OXY. As far as I know, this fact has never been noted by any commentator and Buffett and Hollub themselves may not have been aware of it although it might have been a great conversation starter on that Sunday when they struck their one-hour deal. Now their fortunes are entwined and may be ideally aligned.

To state the case briefly, Hollub made a huge bet, almost went under, then got lucky. Buffett loaned OXY $10 billion and acquired options at a price near the present $60, sold OXY shares close to the bottom, then bought on a much larger scale as OXY rallied back to its former price. What was the logic of that? The answer is pretty simple. The potential value of a business must be properly discounted for its risks. Speculators may take a shot with companies at serious risk of bankruptcy, but conscientious investors with responsibility for other people's money cannot operate that way. The better way to appreciate Buffett's action is that as oil and OXY stock rallied, he had the gumption to brush aside the heavy risk discount and buy OXY again at a higher price. It's hard for the ultimate professional investors to push themselves to do it. What Buffett knew was revealed by a few simple numbers included in tables in the next section. As this March 31 SA News piece revealed, Buffett was not the only one who saw the implications of the numbers:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.4%) CEO Vicki Hollub just bought a chunk of the company's shares on the open market, even as shares trade near three-year highs. According to an SEC filing, Hollub paid $798K on March 28 for 14,191 OXY shares at an average price of $56.24, raising her holdings to 467,282 shares and an additional 23,390 shares through a savings plan. Hollub last bought OXY shares on the open market nearly three years ago, when she paid $1.8M for 37,460 shares at an average $48.15/share on June 10, 2019. Occidental Petroleum is Q1's best performer in the S&P 500, with shares roughly doubling..."

The SA News headline was "Occidental Petroleum CEO Hollub follows Buffett with 14K share purchase." The key word here is "follows," which may refer simply to one action coming before another or may suggest that the latter action was influenced by the former. It's an intriguing question. Nobody is better at reading the implication of numbers than Warren Buffett. No one is better positioned to know what is going on inside Occidental than Vicki Hollub. My guess is that both saw essentially the same things. What they saw was the tables below, with a projected update by Hollub.

Occidental By the Numbers

The following table traces the important metrics for Occidental over the past decade.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 REV 20.1B 20.2B 19.3B 12.5B 10.1B 12.5B 17.8B 21.0B 17.8B 26.0B EPS 5.01 5.81 3.81 (3.56) (1.29) .64 3.80 .87 (6.70) 2.45 DIV 2.16 2.56 2.88 2.97 3.02 3.06 3.10 3.14 .82 .04 FCF 1.66 5.99 .58 (2.65) (1.80) 1.65 3.54 1.25 1.55 8.09 LTD 7B 7B 7B 7B 10B 9B 10B 39B 36B 29B SHS 810 804 781 766 764 766 763 819 919 959

There is very little use in attempting linear projection with the numbers because of the radical ups and down of recent years, first in oil prices alone and then in oil prices combined with the Anadarko deal. The things to focus on in the table have to do with OXY's radically changed potential coming out of its near-death experience. The first thing to notice is the 2021 figure for revenues which dropped hard in the disastrous 2020 but then leapt to a new high in 2021. That's mainly the initial bump from Anadarko as the oil price for 2021 was actually lower than the price in 2012. The $29 billion 2019 jump in debt again stems from the Anadarko deal, as does the 191M jump in shares outstanding from 2018 through 2021.

If the $3 billion Q4 commitment to buy back shares seems a little premature, that's likely the CEO's determination to get rid of enough debt and added shares to get OXY back to the status quo ante. That needs to include the 1/8 share warrants required by Carl Icahn as greenmail required to withdraw his representatives on the board and go away before causing further harm. The fact that the share total has continued to drift upward provides evidence that some shareholders have already cashed in their warrants.

Meanwhile the operational side has been doing its part. The most important fact, mentioned early in the Q4 CEO summary and featured prominently in slides, is that Occidental managed to replace 241% of reserves in 2021. Total reserves increased from 2.9 MM BOE to 3.5 MM BOE. Compared to the steady decline in reserves at other oil majors, OXY's increase in reserves makes the importance of the Anadarko acquisition clear. That's reserve replacement the CEOs of other oil majors would give their left arm for. To accomplish all the goals CEO Hollub had for the Anadarko deal, all OXY needs is for oil prices to do their part by staying reasonably high for a couple of years. Here's the slide from the Q4 Earnings Call:

Occidental Q4 Earnings Call

All the above numbers set the stage for what Vicki Hollub and Warren Buffett saw over the last five quarters and suggest what they may be expecting at the present moment. Below is key quarterly data showing OXY's gradual climb back from its near-death experience over the past five quarters.

Quarter 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Revenues in $B 4.16 5.29 5.96 6.79 7.91 Net income in $MM -1,312 -146 103 828 1,537 EBITDA $MM 401 2,783 2,720 3,582 4,381 Operating cash flow $ MM 1,404 910 3,314 3,118 3,092 Capital Expenditure $MM 408 654 717 645 757 Free Cash Flow in $MM 996 256 2,597 2,473 2,335 Total debt in $ Billion 35.75 35.47 35.35 30.92 29.43 Shares outstanding MM 933.0 947.9 934.2 957.7 972.6 BOE Production 1,170 1,117 1,203 1,160 1,189 Global oil price $/B 40.77 55.65 64.18 68.74 75.39 Global Nat Gas price ($/MMBtu) 1.57 2.36 2.34 2.89 3.86

The key thing to look at is the sensitivity of OXY results to oil and natural gas prices. A slide in the Q4 Earnings Call estimates the sensitivity of cash flow to combined WTI and Brent oil prices at around $225 MM per barrel and natural gas at $205 MM per 0.50 Btu. Looking at the final two rows above one should bear in mind that the present numbers as of today are $102/barrel for WTI. $106/barrel for Brent, and $6.65/Btu for natural gas. For Q1 2022 the numbers are at least $10 higher on average than those for Q4 2021 and the same or more for natural gas. Operating cash flow should therefore be at least $3 billion higher than in Q4 2021, Those are the numbers which Vicki Hollub was projecting as she purchased shares. We will get the exact numbers when Occidental reports for Q1 on May 10 along with numbers for operating cash flow and debt reduction. I expect a positive surprise.

The aggressive debt and share reduction program which will be enabled by higher oil and natural gas prices suggests that by the end of 2023 the debt level (excepting the Berkshire Hathaway preferred) may be back to pre-merger levels. The share count should hold its own or decline slightly. With $3 billion in annual share repurchases, the share count could also get back to the status quo ante quickly unless the price runs up quickly. Think of it as a payback period. That's the concept and the term used for the time it takes before an acquisition or other large investment has basically paid for itself.

Analyst Ratings, Factor Grades, And Quant Rankings

Occidental gets a lot of attention both here on Seeking Alpha and from Wall Street Analysts. Ratings by SA writers give OXY two Strong Buys, seven Buys, five Holds, three Sells, and zero Strong Sells. Ratings by Wall Street Analysts give OXY nine Strong Buys, one Buy, 11 Holds, two Sells, and two Strong Sells. My own call is a Strong Buy.

Occidental is the kind of company that makes it necessary to explain Factor Grades. Does it deserve its F for Valuation? Yes, but only from a backward-looking perspective. The Valuation has not caught up with the recent A in growth, a quick shift from its D- grade three months ago. Its profitability rating is rightly an A and its Momentum is an obvious A+ given that it was the number one stock in the S&P 500 so far this year. As for its revisions, not even OXY"s senior officers can keep up with the changes taking place with oil prices.

Quant Rankings

Industry (Integrated Oil and Gas) 7 out of 20

Sector (Energy) 61 out of 247

Ranked Overall 734 out of 4329

It's hard to take issue with any of the above rankings.

Hollub, Buffett, And OXY Shareholders Are Emerging As The Big Winners, But What's Next?

Ironically the Texas Monthly article linked above presented a basically negative view of Occidental CEO Hollub. This possibly stems from the fact that it looks back from the moment the oil market crashed at the exact moment that Hollub was explaining the Anadarko deal to employees. It wasn't actually published until February 2021, however, when it is clear by hindsight that Occidental was already on the mend. The representation of Hollub is surprisingly unflattering and unsympathetic, especially for an article by a female writer. The basic premise was that Hollub had been naive, inept and ignorant of finance. Damning by faint praise, even Icahn grudgingly acknowledged that she seemed to be an outstanding operating manager. Hollub, OXY, and OXY shareholders were supposedly the big losers. Buffett was an ambiguous figure as her enabler. Carl Icahn was, of course, the savvy villain in a world where being savvy meant everything and being a villain doesn't matter much. The pandemic was simple bad luck. Now that almost two years have passed since the crisis, this view proves to have been clearly wrong.

Hollub bought Anadarko for a slightly lower price than the initial offer which Anadarko's board had dismissed. Chevron was the loser and is still about a billion below Exxon in market cap. Occidental stock completed a round trip first falling to $10 per share and then recovering to a price above $60, just about where it was when the battle for Anadarko started. Most of the operational numbers are coming in at all-time highs. Hollub got the Permian basin oil she was after and it will have paid for itself before long. Occidental is now the rare major oil company which is able to more than replace its reserves. And that's only the beginning. The chart below shows where OXY's stock has come from and how it has traded over the long term.

Data by YCharts

The above chart suggests that Occidental may be cheap compared to the last time energy prices were at the present level. The previous all-time high price in oil was 2007 but after the quick dip because of the financial collapse and Great Recession it went back to prices above $90. OXY traded at share prices as high as the $90s during the next few years and that was without the addition of the reserves secured in the deal acquiring Anadarko. For several years after 2012 oil prices were under pressure as OPEC flooded the world with oil in a successful effort to make American shale oil unprofitable. OXY stock declined as a result although the present price around $60 marked the bottom it reached until the crisis created by the Anadarko acquisition. If oil stays reasonably close to its present price for a year or two OXY will have reduced share count and debt to the extent that it can operate with stable profits and a solid dividend even if oil prices settle as low as $40.

CEO Vicki Hollub has emerged as a huge winner and she seems well aware of it. Her large market purchase of OXY stock above $56 per share on top of her already large OXY holdings speaks forcefully. Why didn't she buy something different to diversify her portfolio? The answer is that she put her money in the asset which she knows best and has the greatest conviction about. My response to insider buying is ordinarily modestly positive, a small detail I file away in the back of my mind, but I take the recent buying near the high by both Buffett and Hollub very seriously. Both know OXY in detail and catch the implications of the cash flow numbers coming in every quarter. They have made the entire difficult journey together. Will they take the next step?

Will Berkshire Hathaway Eventually Bid For OXY?

What did Buffett have in mind as he loaded up on Occidental? Will he, as some have speculated, eventually make a bid for OXY? The odds are hard to quantify. An acquisition would involve a bid above market price, leaving little margin for error. How would Vicki Hollub feel about becoming head of a Berkshire subsidiary? Do the corporate cultures fit? What Buffett undoubtedly saw when he bought was that OXY stood a good chance of returning to its pre-pandemic price, minimally somewhere in the $80s or $90s. It will soon return to paying a healthy dividend and Buffett loves dividends when they are received inside Berkshire and therefore taxed at the low corporate rate. By turning his warrants into common shares Buffett would be very close to owning 20% of OXY which is the ownership threshold at which the dividend reduction rate of 65% kicks in. Dividends from OXY would then be taxed at a minimal 7% rate - the same situation Berkshire enjoys with Kraft Heinz (KHC).

But what if oil declined dramatically once again? Toward the end of February, a number of sources including this Barron's piece pointed out the fact that Brent futures contracts were in extreme backwardation. Backwardation means that contracts settling in future months are going for a lower price than those in near months. In other words, the futures market is betting on a decline in future oil prices. The April contract for Brent crude at the time of the Barron's article was going for $98.55 while the October contract was going for $87.81.

The market may well be right about this, although in fact the oil price has risen since late February has rallied and is back above $100. Even if the market fell to the backwardated October contract price of $87.81, the impact on Occidental would be acceptable. Throughout 2021, when OXY enjoyed record free cash flow and reduced overall debt by $6.7 billion, the price of oil ranged from a low of $47.62 to a high of $84.65, ending the year at $75.21. The average oil price in 2021 was $68.17. OXY, in other words, has a significant margin of safety when it comes to the intermediate future of oil prices. In the worst case it may take an extra year to get debt down to the $10 billion it was before the Anadarko deal.

For Buffett, OXY is the perfect hedge. If the present era proves to be an extended period favoring commodities and the inflation that comes with them, OXY will occupy a helpful niche in Berkshire's portfolio. The likelihood that relatively high oil prices will continue for at least a year or two provides the margin of safety that he likes. The preferred stock deal with attractive warrants is similar in outline to the deal Buffett struck with Bank of America in 2011, when his imprimatur assured its survival. The fact that he continues to add to his position also resembles his actions once BAC was out of the woods but still a bit suspect as far as the market was concerned. One did well to follow Buffett on Bank of America and might do well to follow him on OXY as well.

But what is the likelihood of Berkshire acquiring Occidental in its entirety? it's not my premise for buying OXY, and nobody can really make more than a guess. Some things do fit, whether Occidental were to become a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy or a separate subsidiary in the non-insurance side of Berkshire run by Greg Abel. At this point Buffett and Hollub must know each other well. There's something bonding about having gone through a war together.

Additionally, Buffett and Hollub appear to share a similar view on the need for rationality and balance in forging a future in the energy industry. Hollub never misses an opportunity to speak positively about goals to promote renewables and defend the environment, and she sounds sincere about this. This April 8 SA News article cited Stifel analyst Michael Scialla who raised his price target for Occidental citing one of its environmental investments. He thus pitched OXY from a slightly different angle:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.9%) popped as much as 4% before paring gains on Wednesday after Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $84 price target, saying the stock remains attractively valued even after its strong YTD performance. Stifel analyst Michael Scialla says Occidental's emerging low carbon business centered around direct air capture is "largely underappreciated due to its reliance on voluntary and compliance offset markets for hard to abate emissions, and the consensus opinion that it will generate low returns. We believe the pace of offset market expansion could surprise investors while the improvement in enhanced oil recovery resource and margins positively impacts direct air capture economics," the analyst writes. Scialla also cites Occidental's best-in-class estimated FY 2022 free cash flow yield of 26%, rapidly deleveraging balance sheet and stock buyback program."

Buffett has often expressed the need for a middle ground as to the possible pace of replacing carbon energy, a moderation which the world seems to be rediscovering in 2022. Buffett wrote the following in his 2021 Annual Shareholder letter while detailing the commitment of Berkshire Hathaway Energy to renewables. Most large cities, he observed, traditionally used coal because of the complexities of building transmission lines for renewable energy:

Billions of dollars needed to be invested before meaningful revenue would flow. Transmission lines had to cross the borders of states and other jurisdictions, each with its own rules and constituencies. BHE would also need to deal with hundreds of landowners and execute complicated contracts with both the suppliers that generated renewable power and the far-away utilities that would distribute the electricity to their customers. Competing interests and defenders of the old order, along with unrealistic visionaries desiring an instantly-new world, had to be brought on board.”

Will Buffett sit down one day and jot down the terms of an offer for OXY on the back of an envelope to be settled by a handshake? Who knows? It has a certain plausibility but is rarely a good reason to buy a stock. Anyway, hopes for a buyout aren't necessary as motivation for buying OXY. For the reasons stated above I followed the CEO at roughly the same price. I bought and continue to rate OXY a Strong Buy.