It's been a difficult month, a rough start to the quarter, and we've seen about a 5% loss in the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) over the last two days.

It's been downhill since the SPX failed at the critical 4,500 resistance level. On Thursday, we heard more hawkish rhetoric from the Fed Chair Powell, and the market took a leg lower, falling through the crucial 4,400-4,350 support level. Now SPX is below 4,300, and we will likely move lower before the selling abates. Technically, SPX is not oversold yet, and we may need a panic-like capitulation session to mark the bottom in this new leg of the rolling correction. The following essential support level to watch is 4,200-4,100, and if we break below this support point, SPX will likely go for a full-blown 20% correction decline to about the 4,000-3,800 level.

What's The Problem?

It's all about the inflation and the rising interest rate dynamic, and with an 8.5% YOY increase, inflation is sky-high in the U.S.

The Fed held interest rates near zero for so long that it lost its grip on inflation. We kept hearing that inflation was transitory and that it could go away on its own, but we now live in a very different reality. Prices all around us are spiking, and there is no end in sight to the inflation dilemma. If inflation keeps running at this pace, consumer confidence, sentiment, and spending will worsen, corporate profits will inevitably decline, and the U.S. will ultimately enter a recession. Moreover, the recession is not necessarily years away. We could see it begin within the next 12-18 months, possibly sooner.

The Fed is pledging to curb the inflation problem on the other side of this equation. However, what can the Fed do to battle inflation? The only acceptable tool in the Fed's arsenal is to cool the inflation flame with higher interest rates. The Fed needs to walk a fine line, slowing the economy to bring inflation down to an appropriate level without triggering a recession. In other words, the Fed has to carefully engineer a soft landing, essentially solving the inflation problem, fixing the economy, and all without too much bloodshed in the stock market.

A bit over a month ago, we expected the Fed to hike by 25 basis points in May. However, there is an overwhelming probability that the Fed will move by 50 basis points in a few days. While the anticipated 0.75-1% atmosphere is still extremely low, the market needs to adjust to the higher interest rate environment. Moreover, the market is looking for several more interest hikes this year. Furthermore, a continuation of tightening policy into 2023 and beyond appears probable.

Between A Rock And A Hard Place

The market expects the benchmark rate to be around 2.75-3% by early next year. This dynamic implies that the Fed plans to increase the benchmark rate by 2% after the May 50 basis point increase in a relatively short time frame. We have not seen such an aggressive interest rate policy in a long time (15-years), and the stock market is reacting accordingly. Also, the last time the benchmark rate approached 3% was in 2018, leading to a significant economic slowdown and prompting the Fed to switch monetary policy.

Unfortunately, the stock market is caught between a rock and a hard place. Consumer sentiment, spending, corporate sales, margins, and profits will suffer if inflation runs hot. On the other side of the equation, if the Fed continues raising rates, it will slow economic activity, pushing the economy into a recession. Therefore, we see stock market averages showing significant declines and stocks falling recently as the image surrounding Fed policy continues to grow more hawkish in a rising inflation environment.

Cracks In Earnings

I thought that better than anticipated earnings results would offset some of the Fed chatter, powering stocks moderately higher in the near term. However, many bellwethers failed to surprise on the upside, and we've seen momentum worsening.

Instead of the market pricing in a 25 basis point increase and being surprised by better than anticipated earnings announcements, the market is surprised by a probable 50 basis point hike and worse than expected earnings results. Also, many companies already had their earnings estimates lowered but still failed to beat them. Some notable misses have come from big names like JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Schwab (SCHW), Netflix (NFLX), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and many others.

We see about a 25% miss rate, higher than the typical 10-15% we'd prefer to see. This dynamic implies that corporate earnings are already softening due to inflation, tighter monetary conditions, pressure on the consumer, margins, and other elements. This dynamic could persist and worsen, leading to pronounced earnings declines and downward estimate adjustments in future quarters.

Some Silver Linings, Perhaps

The P/E ratio on the SPX has come down recently. The P/E ratio was around 37 during the recent high and now is only about 21. Moreover, the forward P/E ratio on the SPX is only approximately 19, considerably lower than one year ago. Therefore, if you're buying stocks now, you're certainly getting better value than a year ago, but that does not mean that stocks won't move lower from here. Historically, the mean P/E ratio on the SPX is around 16, and if the Fed continues "normalizing" rates, we may move closer to this figure. A move to a 16 P/E ratio implies seeing about a 24% decline from here. If we go by forward EPS estimates, the fall could be about 15%.

Correction Or A Bear Market?

The SPX is 12.5% below its ATH now. However, another 15-24% drop from here would put the SPX down in the 3,500-3,200 range, bringing the total declines to 27-33%. Therefore, we may be looking at a rolling correction in the initial stages of the rate hike cycle, which may transition into a bear market in the latter stages as the economic slowdown becomes more pronounced.

Another point that I need to stress is that we are still dealing with relatively optimistic EPS estimates. If a comprehensive economic slowdown occurs, we will see lower EPS estimates, making current and forward P/E ratios somewhat irrelevant. In a more bearish scenario, widespread downward EPS adjustments could cause the broader market to drop by 40-50% from its ATH.

While the correction in the SPX has gone as deep as 15%, and the market is about 12.5% off its ATH now, we will probably see lower levels as we advance through this rocky inflationary environment and the Fed's tightening path. We may not see a steep drop soon, but the next leg of this correction should take the SPX down to the 4,000-3,800 support level. This decline would mark the approximate 20% correction bottom.

Such a decline should create intermediate and short-term buy interest, but as the tighter monetary atmosphere constricts growth over the next 12-18 months, this correction may transition into a bear market. In a base case scenario, we could see a bottom around the 3,500-3,200 level, but in a worse case outcome, the ultimate bottom could come around the 3,000-2,500 level in the SPX.