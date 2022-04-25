We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report 1Q-22 earnings next Wednesday, and it could be one of the most important quarters in the company's history.

The advertising industry is moving toward greater consumer privacy protections, which limits Meta Platforms' ability to monetize its users. In 4Q-21, Meta Platforms lost users for the first time in their history. If daily active users fall again in 1Q-22, Meta Platforms' stock price could fall to new lows.

The Most Important Quarter Ever For Meta Platforms

Concerns about slowing daily active user growth have had a significant impact on Meta Platforms stock pricing in the last quarter. Meta Platforms' stock has lost about 45% of its value since the beginning of the year, and I don't think the stock is out of the woods yet, especially if the company loses more users in the last quarter.

Daily active users, a key metric for Social Media companies, fell from 1.930 billion in 3Q-21 to 1.929 billion in 4Q-21, implying that Facebook lost about one million users in the last quarter, according to Meta Platforms.

Particularly agonizing: Daily active users remain in the highly profitable markets of the United States and Canada, as well as the rest of the world, which has seen the second-highest growth after the Asia-Pacific region during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, Meta Platforms must contend with two deeply troubling phenomena: Expansion in key growth markets is slowing, while growth in profitable, mature markets has slowed to a halt.

Meta Platforms saw its first daily active user decline in its 18-year history in the fourth quarter, and the DAU metric for 1Q-22 will be the most important metric to watch next week when Meta Platforms reports earnings.

Facebook Daily Active Users (Meta Platforms)

If Meta Platforms' daily active users fell again in 1Q-22, we won't be able to blame it on just one quarter of falling DAUs. We'd see the start of a DAU trend, pointing to more user churn in the coming quarters. This, of course, would be disastrous for Meta Platforms' stock, which is also on the verge of re-testing its March lows.

With the recent disdain for technology companies, even a small drop in 1Q DAUs could cause Meta Platforms' stock to crash through the floor and reach new lows.

FB Share Price (Finviz)

Two Key Problems For Meta Platforms

Facebook and its various apps rely on user engagement just as much as advertisers rely on the ability to harvest a pool of customer data in order to effectively deliver ads. Apple's privacy push in 2021 will have a significant impact on Facebook and the advertising industry in general.

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, introduced in iOS 14.5 last year, limited advertisers' ability to track. Because of the change in ad-privacy protocols, Meta's Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner was forced to warn shareholders of a $10 billion revenue impact in 2022.

TikTok, which is rapidly growing and capturing a larger share of the global advertising market, is another thorn in the side of Meta Platforms. Management at Meta Platforms must have been taken aback by recent news that TikTok's revenue is expected to triple from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $11.64 billion, with the possibility that the video-sharing format will generate more revenue than Twitter and Snapchat combined.

TikTok Net Advertising Revenues (InsiderIntelligence.com)

TikTok's success poses a significant threat to Meta Platforms' ad business and user growth. Despite the fact that Meta Platforms has launched its own short-video product, Reels, in response to TikTok, the company has admitted that lower Reels monetization rates will be a headwind for impression and price growth in 2022.

Expect A Deceleration Of Revenue Growth

In 4Q-21, Meta Platforms generated $33.67 billion in revenue across its family of apps, with advertising accounting for 97% of that total. Despite the fact that Meta Platforms' revenues increased by 20% YoY in 4Q-21, I believe shareholders should be prepared for an impact when the company reports earnings next Wednesday.

Revenue Growth (Meta Platforms)

Meta Platforms forecasted 1Q-22 revenue of $27-29 billion, representing a 3-11% YoY increase. Furthermore, advertising headwinds are likely to have persisted in the first quarter, and with inflation on the rise, advertising budgets heading into the second quarter are likely to be slashed as well.

As a result, I believe Meta Platforms will provide a bleak outlook for 2Q revenue and ad sales. I expect management to forecast single-digit YoY revenue growth in 2Q-22, but there is a chance that the outlook will be even worse.

What Could Drive Meta Platforms' Stock Higher

Meta Platforms' stock prospects are primarily determined by two factors: the company's daily active user trajectory in 1Q-22 and revenue projections for 2Q-22. In the first quarter, a significant and unexpected increase in daily active users could cause the stock to rise. A better-than-expected revenue forecast could also propel the stock higher.

My Conclusion

I would not want to take the risk of purchasing Facebook before earnings. I believe that headwinds from Apple's iOS privacy update persisted in 1Q-22, and TikTok's success may have resulted in another drop in daily active users.

The DAU metric for Meta Platforms is the most important metric in the upcoming earnings report. A QoQ decline in daily active users would mark the start of a downward trend in the most important metric for Social Media companies.

If Meta Platforms reports a decrease in DAUs, particularly in the U.S. and Canada markets, and continues to face headwinds in the advertising business, the stock is almost certain to fall to new lows.