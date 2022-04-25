Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) is an internally managed small sized real estate investment trust (REIT) with a market capitalization of $405 million and an enterprise value of $462 million. PSTL owns and manages over 1000 properties that they lease out to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The REIT aims to provide a steady source of income to its investors by leasing out more and more properties to USPS, that they either own or manage. The major source of revenue is the rental income received from USPS.

With more than 630,000 employees, USPS delivers 48 percent of the world’s mail. USPS also has one of the world’s largest computer networks. USPS serves around 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office Boxes. Operating through more than 34,000 retail locations and its website usps.com, it generates an annual operating revenue of more than $71 billion. usps.com is one of the most frequently visited websites in the US federal government. USPS is a self-reliant organization that survives on the sale of postage, products and services.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception. It has paid dividends in all the 11 quarters since the 3rd quarter of 2019. The current yield (first quarter of 2022) is 5 percent, and yield in 2021 was 4.5 percent. However, the yield in the previous two years was quite low. It recorded an year end yield of 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively. PSTL has increased its quarterly dividend payments by 250 percent in the first quarter of 2021, and then kept it around that level. This was possible mainly due to its revenue growth over the period. From a revenue of 1.86 million in Q2 2019, it has reached a level of $11.13 million in Q1, 2022.

Institutions are holding around 76.5 percent common equity shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc. Top 20 institutional holders are holding almost 57 percent of its equity. The ownership of institutional investors, however, is quite diversified and the big three investment management companies - Vanguard Group, Inc., Blackrock Inc., and State Street Corporation - hold less than 10 percent of its holdings. 7 percent equities are held by insiders.

Over the less than three years of its existence, the share price of Postal Realty Trust Inc. has been quite volatile and has ranged from $10.84 to $21.27. However, much of this volatility occurred as a result of the covid-19 related market crash in March 2020, and its recovery over the next 20 months. During the 10 months prior to the pandemic, the price range was between $13.9 and $17.4, thus recording a price fluctuation of around 20 percent.

Coincidentally the current market price is the same as the pre-pandemic 52-week high price. Since December 2021, the market price has ranged between $16.4 and $20, again recording a volatility of around 20 percent. So, if we keep aside the impact of covid-19 pandemic, the volatility is around 20 percent, as compared to almost 100 percent price fluctuation during the pandemic period.

Price growth of Postal Realty Trust Inc. however has been disappointing. Over almost three years of its existence, its price grew by a mere 2.3 percent. The S&P 500 index grew by 54.5 percent during the same period. Over the past 6 months and 12 months, its price fell by 10.9 percent and 8.3 percent respectively. Moreover, the stock is likely to observe some further downward movement as all long-term simple moving averages (SMA) of this fund are placed above the short-term SMAs.

As of 22nd April, 2022, the 200 day SMA (18.5), 100 day SMA (17.8), 50 day SMA (17.5) and 10 day SMA (17.4) indicate a short-term bearish rally for Postal Realty Trust Inc. However, the bearish rally will not be longer than a few days. Though it is very early days, I don’t think that PSTL’s shares will be able to record significant (double digit) price growth over a longer period of time. At the same time PSTL might also not go through a long bearish run.

The reason behind such an assumption is the business model of Postal Realty Trust Inc. It is operating through leasing and managing properties with only one client, where it is assured of steady and strong rentals. PSTL is expected to utilize these rentals for payment of steady dividends. Through adding more and more properties in its portfolio and gaining operating efficiency over time, PSTL has been able to increase its rental revenue manifold. But, this huge growth in rental revenue may not continue for an extremely longer period of time. PSTL already has over 1000 properties, and its balance sheet may not support increasing the number of properties beyond a point.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. has a cash balance of only $6.8 million, and thus doesn’t have much scope for acquiring a huge number of properties without raising further debt. As a micro organization with a market capitalization of around 400 million USD, it’ll not be easy to raise huge debt. This brings up the only viable option of managing additional properties without owning those. However, in such a case, the net operating income (NOI) or free funds from operations (FFO) will not have a significant growth. As a result of which, I expect the price to be much less volatile than the pandemic period.

Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s price multiples are moderate when compared to its peers. PSTL has a Price/Cash flow of 19.12 as compared to sector median price/cash flow of 17.11. Price/Rental Revenue, a very important indicator for residential REIT, is at 8.54, as compared to sector median of 8.7. EV/EBITDA is around 25.25 as compared to sector median of 22.6. Price/Sales of 5.96 is very close to the sector median of 6.7. P/B of 1.45 is around 25 percent lower than its sector median of 1.96. Price/FFO of 18.31 is almost similar to its sector median of 18.03.

The moderate price multiples further the assumption of PSTL’s steady growth, through which it’ll continue to fulfill its primary objective of a steady 5 percent plus dividend yield. Postal Realty Trust Inc. should have a very steady flow of revenue and also generate a steady FFO and cash flow. However, the macroeconomic situations will continue to impact the market price. I also expect this share to have a slower than average price recovery, as well as slower than average downward movement of price.

In the limited period of its existence in the share market, Postal Realty Trust Inc. has not shown any major vulnerability. In my opinion, this stock requires more observation, as it’ll be unfair to judge the performance of a stock when almost the entire time period of study is under the influence of the covid-19 pandemic related market disruption. However, I won’t totally shy away from investing in this stock. I’d love to bet on PSTL’s shares with adequate hedging in the options market.

As October 21 (6 months forward) call and put options of Postal Realty Trust Inc. are available within $7.5 and $20, I have quite a long range to choose from. As I don't expect the stock to witness an extreme level of volatility, I don't expect the stock to reach a price of $7.5. October 21 call option is available at an exercise price of $7.5 for a premium of around $10. I’d love to avail this opportunity to sell a $7.5 call option and earn a spot premium of around $10.

As I wish to hold the stock for the long term, just to earn the steady dividends, I am not expecting to have a major gain or loss from its price movement. Even if the price falls below $7.5, I shall be protected by way of having the PSTL stock. And even if I sell the stock prior to the exercise, or not even buy the stock, my loss will be limited to $7.5, when I am already making a profit much more than that. Thus, an expected 5 percent plus yield and earnings of around $10 on a current market price of $17.4 is strong enough reason to buy Postal Realty Trust Inc., and hedge it by selling an October 21, 2022 PSTL call option at an exercise price of $7.5 on a premium near $10.