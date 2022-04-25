laughingmango/iStock via Getty Images

You wouldn’t know based on how the stock has sold off, but Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is doing as well as it ever has. Sales and profits reached record highs and there is reason to believe that is set to continue. Still, the stock has suffered big losses in 2022, making people wary of going long. However, there is reason to be optimistic the worst may have passed. Change may be at hand and SMTC could soon open up opportunities to take advantage of. How will be covered next.

Why SMTC deserves attention even though it has fallen throughout 2022

SMTC has not made it easy for bulls in 2022. The stock is down 33% YTD. In comparison, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost 24% YTD and the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) has lost 10% YTD. In other words, SMTC has not given much reason for optimism, having done worse than most stocks. The chart below shows how the stock has fallen down in 2022.

However, while some may still decide to stay away from SMTC due to its poor performance, a closer look suggests SMTC is at the very least worthy of attention. There is reason for optimism since the stock is no longer declining the way it did earlier. The chart patterns suggest change is underway, which could even pave the way for a reversal in the stock.

The stock has set a series of lower lows going all the way back to last October, but there seems to be some level of support at $57.50-62.50 based on recent price action and going further back in the past. The stock has twice tried to break down below this area in the last two months, but both attempts resulted in the stock bouncing off of what can only be support.

It’s also worth pointing out there have been many other instances of the stock finding support at $57.50-62.50. For instance, SMTC was able to bounce and reverse course in May and July 2021 when support held its ground around $60. The stock is now going for the third attempt.

While there is a saying that third time’s a charm and the stock could always fall below support on a subsequent attempt, the fact that multiple attempts in the last 12 months have failed to breach support means the odds favor support standing its ground once again. The stock is having a hard time moving through $57.50-62.50 and the close on Friday is once again evidence of this. SMTC appears to be shifting from a bearish stance to a more neutral one.

Not only would finding support halt the decline the stock has been struggling with in 2022, but the stock could potentially be in what may turn out to be a horizontal trading channel. It may be too early to say for sure, but a trading channel could be forming with the lower trendline at $57.50-62.50 and the upper trendline at $72.50-77.50, the former being support and the latter being resistance. It is said that what used to be support becomes resistance and that can be applied to the area around $75, which used to be support last year and now appears to be resistance.

If the charts do form a horizontal channel, then people could use this to their advantage. A stock moves sideways within the upper and lower bound provided by the horizontal channel. A horizontal channel thus makes it easier to identify potential entry and exit points. In the case of SMTC, the stock would be a buy when it is close to $60 and a sell when it is close to $75. This can be repeated for as long as the horizontal channel remains intact.

Fundamentals support betting on SMTC

There is another reason why someone may want to keep an eye on SMTC. SMTC is currently riding high business-wise thanks to strong fundamentals. In fact, business has arguably never been better with SMTC on a record-setting spree in terms of the top and the bottom line. This was true once again in the most recent earnings report.

Q4 FY2022 revenue increased by 15.7% YoY to $190.5M with PON revenue setting another quarterly record. GAAP EPS increased by 120.8% YoY to $0.53 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 27.3% YoY to $0.70. GAAP gross margin was 64.1% and non-GAAP gross margin was 64.5%, both new records. In all, SMTC finished FY2022 with sales, operating profit, gross margins and EPS all reaching new record highs. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 QoQ YoY Net sales $190.550M $194.932M $164.673M (2.25%) 15.71% Gross margin 64.1% 63.5% 61.0% 60bps 310bps Operating margin 22.5% 19.2% 11.5% 330bps 1100bps Operating income $42.964M $37.424M $18.950M 14.80% 126.72% Net income (attributable to common stockholders) $34.804M $34.427M $15.656M 1.10% 122.30% EPS $0.53 $0.53 $0.24 - 120.83% (Non-GAAP) Net sales $190.550M $194.932M $164.673M (2.25%) 15.71% Gross margin 64.5% 63.8% 61.5% 70bps 300bps Operating margin 28.5% 29.2% 23.7% (70bps) 480bps Net income (attributable to common stockholders) $45.659M $48.302M $33.590M (5.47%) 35.93% EPS $0.70 $0.74 $0.51 (5.41%) 37.25%

The outlook sees new records on the way. Guidance calls for Q1 FY2023 revenue of $195-205M, an increase of 17.4% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees GAAP EPS of $0.50-0.58, an increase of 50% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.72-0.80, an increase of 43.4% YoY at the midpoint.

Q1 FY2023 (guidance) Q1 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Net sales $195-205M $170.4M 17.37% GAAP gross margin 63.8-64.8% 61.5% 280bps GAAP EPS $0.50-0.58 $0.36 50.00% Non-GAAP gross margin 64.2-65.2% 62.0% 270bps Non-GAAP EPS $0.72-0.80 $0.53 43.40%

There was more good news from SMTC. SMTC reached a milestone with the ITU officially recognizing LoRaWAN, a protocol standard SMCT has long backed as one of its founders. From the Q4 earnings call:

“Also in Q4, the LoRaWAN protocol was officially recognized as a global standard by the international telecommunications union ITU. We expect this recognition to enable global interoperability and enable massive scaling of LoRaWAN. LoRa's low power, long range and network flexibility is enabling the connection of billions of sensors to enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet.”

A transcript of the Q4 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

SMTC is counting on LoRa to drive growth forward. The cumulative number of deployed LoRa end nodes grew from 178M in FY2021 to 240M in FY2022 and it is expected to surpass 300M in FY2023. In FY2023, LoRA sales are expected to set another record on the way to averaging a CAGR of 40% in the coming years.

Valuations may turn off some

Still, not everyone is likely to feel long SMTC is warranted. For instance, valuations could be a hurdle, which some may feel are still too high even though the price of the stock has been cut by a third in 2022. The table below shows the multiples for SMTC.

SMTC Market cap $4.03B Enterprise value $3.93B Revenue ("TTM") $743.5M EBITDA $234.7M Trailing P/E 32.03 Forward P/E 23.75 PEG ratio 0.29 P/S 5.37 P/B 5.34 EV/sales 5.31 Trailing EV/EBITDA 22.35 Forward EV/EBITDA 13.69

For instance, the stock is valued at 5.3 times book value, which is actually below the 5-year average for SMTC, but it is still higher than the sector median at 3.55. SMTC has an enterprise value of $3.9B, which is equal to 22 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 14 times EBITDA on a forward basis. Again, lower than what SMTC used to go for on average in the past, but still higher than most out there.

Investor takeaways

SMTC appears to be in solid standing in the long run. The recent recognition of LoRaWAN as a global standard by the ITU should bode well for global adoption in the coming years, which in turn should boost demand at SMTC. The LoRa opportunity pipeline was about $950M at the end of Q4 FY2022 and it will likely exceed $1.3B by the end of FY2023.

SMTC is entering FY2023 with a record backlog. Every product group is in good shape. For instance, the protection, signal integrity and the wireless and sensing product groups are expected to post record sales in FY2023. SMTC expects future growth to be driven by opportunities in smart logistics, smart utilities and asset tracking, smart home, smart cities, industrial and IoT.

There are lots of positives for SMTC, but there’s no denying that holding on to SMTC has been a losing proposition lately with the stock losing 33% of its value YTD. While multiples have dropped along with the price of the stock, they are still not low enough to incentivize people and make them believe that they are getting a bargain with SMTC.

However, while recent performance has been poor, there may still be reason to get back in on SMTC. Chart patterns are subject to change, but they suggest a shift towards a neutral stance is at hand. The decline in the stock has slowed down recently with the price action leaning towards moving sideways. The stock has approached an area that has provided strong support before, which very likely contributed to the change.

If support holds, the path is clear for the charts to form what could be a horizontal trading channel. The stock would be range bound, moving between the newly found support and the existing resistance. The presence of a trading channel makes it easier to determine what to do next. The stock is a buy when it approaches support and a sell when it approaches resistance, assuming of course the horizontal channel is confirmed.

I am neutral for now on SMTC. It’s important to note that the stock could still break down below support, even if previous attempts failed to do so. SMTC is also a tech stock and tech has struggled mightily lately. Still, a trading channel is a good opportunity to take advantage of. It’s therefore worth watching what happens next. If the charts form a trading channel, then the way forward becomes clear. If it does not, then bulls will have to wait a while longer.