At first glance, the days of outperformance for Meta (NASDAQ:FB) appear to be over. The stock is down nearly 40% over the past year, and shareholders have lost much of their gains from the lows of 2020. In addition, the company has lost users and is falling behind competitors, such as TikTok. Heightened attention from lawmakers who are generally antagonistic across the political spectrum is a further impediment to FB’s prospects. The implications of higher rates on valuation are yet another item on the long list of investor concerns.

While the headwinds seem insurmountable, FB is armed with a pristine balance sheet and a promising fundamental outlook. The solid foundation is likely to hold up against the multitude of near-term challenges. Over the longer term, the company will benefit from improved monetization of Reels and their investments in the metaverse, a market which is expected to grow to +$680B by 2030.

The continual declines in FB have presented a compelling opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon. With earnings right around the corner, however, a wait-and-see approach is likely the best course of action at present. If earnings and the outlook disappoint, the stock will very likely experience significant downward pressure. But at 15x forward earnings, shares are already at a discount to the broader market. When the dust eventually settles, investors may find it worthwhile to head over to the clearance section in the metaverse, where they will perhaps find an even further discounted Meta.

What’s Happening to The Stock?

FB shocked investors after reporting a sharper than expected decline in profits and a poor outlook on their Q4FY21 earnings release. Additionally, the results showed that FB lost about a million daily users globally and that growth came to a standstill in the U.S. and Canada, their two most profitable markets. Furthermore, the company disclosed it would take a hit of approximately+$10B from ad-tracking changes introduced by Apple (AAPL).

The loss of users and the reduced time spent on the company’s services contributed to the decline in reported fourth quarter net income, which came in at +$10.3B, below expectations of +$10.9B and the first decline in net income growth since the second quarter of 2019.

FB also guided for year-over-year growth in Q1FY22 of between 3% and 11%. This came with a warning that their revenue guidance would be more than +$2B below Wall Street’s forecast, citing increased competition from TikTok. If growth came in below 11%, it would be the slowest of any quarter in the company’s history.

Shares in the stock dropped more than 20% immediately after the release.

While the S&P 500 is up nearly 16% over the past three years, the 40% decline in FB over the past year has wiped out nearly all the gains experienced by the company during this same three-year period.

Shares are currently trading above their low points, but they are still on a downtrend and in deeply bearish territory.

In addition to poor earnings and guidance, the company is also facing heightened attention from lawmakers and users over the release of internal data from Frances Haugen, the Facebook Whistleblower who was one source for The Wall Street Journal’s bombshell “Facebook Files” series. Among other revelations, the series showed that the company is aware of their platforms’ flaws and the harm they cause. The insight from the series resulted in numerous congressional hearings and ignited significant scrutiny from various federal agencies.

The company is also facing further headwinds from the prospects of higher interest rates, which in theory should reduce the value of the company’s future discounted cash flows. As a growth-first company with higher revenues expected in the future, higher interest rates are more of a threat to FB and other tech companies than more mature companies with stable revenues.

While the selloff appears justified, given all the headwinds, shares appear to be trading in oversold territory, as evidenced by the RSI, which is currently at 30. Further examination of the company’s fundamentals could provide clarity and confirmation on the value prospects of the shares.

Meta is Supported by A Solid Foundation

Author's Assessment of Strength of Fundamentals

FB has a pristine balance sheet that includes +$16.6B in cash on hand and +$31.4B in readily marketable securities. There are clearly no liquidity concerns, as their current assets are well in-excess of their current liabilities.

Partial Balance Sheet - Form 10-K

Total liabilities at the end of 2021 were +$41.1B, which is just a quarter of the +$166B in total assets. Additionally, the company has no term-debt and are essentially in a net cash position. On solvency and long-term viability, there is virtually a 0% chance of bankruptcy, as evidenced by the very high Z-Score of 16.6

Author's Calculations of Various Long-Term Solvency Ratios

The strong balance sheet enables the company to direct significant resources to growth opportunities, such as to the metaverse, AI, and the continued build-up of short form video, among others. In 2022, the company is expecting to spend between +$29B and +$34B in CAPEX, driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.

The existing cash position of the company and their ability to generate significant operating cash flows should support the elevated spending in CAPEX in 2022 and beyond. In 2021, FB generated +$57.7B in operating cash flows. On that, they reported +$38.4B in FCF, which was well above prior year figures. Over 100% of that remaining FCF was then repurchased during the year.

Author's Summary of Cash Flow Statement

It is possible FCF will be lower in subsequent periods due to the combination of increased CAPEX and slowing revenue growth. Regardless, the company is still in a strong position to weather any setbacks in the near-term as they make these investments necessary to deliver the long-term returns sought by shareholders.

While total revenues were up 37% in 2021, the company experienced slowing growth during the fourth quarter on increased competition and a declining user base. Increased costs, such as on R&D, have lowered margins quite significantly from 2017 levels. Margins are expected to be cut further in future periods as the operating environment becomes increasingly more competitive. Investments in AI, however, and the improving monetization of Reels over time should both provide incremental benefits to profitability.

Author's Summary of Historical Profitability Measures

FB’s ambitions in the metaverse and other key focus areas are supported by a fortress balance sheet that is anchored by a significant balance of cash. Years of consistent profitability and cash flow growth also provides the company with a solid foundation to evolve into new business lines. This foundational strength is unlikely to collapse regardless of the outcome of their investments. As such, it is appropriate to assess the fundamentals of the company as strong.

Concerns Over Higher Interest Rates On Valuation Are Overdone

According to FactSet, the 12-month forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is 18.5x, which is below the five-year average of 18.6x but above other recent historical averages. FB, on the other hand, is currently trading at 15x forward earnings. This is not only lower than the current 12-month average of the broader market, but also lower than the 25-year average of 16.5x. This is surprising, especially because the tech industry typically has commanded a premium over other sectors.

FB’s current multiples are lower than their five-year average in every measurable metric. When repricing the shares using their historical averages, the results yielded a price target range of between $311 and $475.

When applying models involving future cash flows, results came in at a low of $200 and a high of $280. With these models, the rate on the 10-YR U.S. Treasury is a critical variable in the computations. Since rates are projected to increase, the model incorporated the current rate, which was 2.9% at the time of analysis, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. For hypothetical purposes, the analysis also utilized incrementally higher interest rates up to 5%.

As can be seen in the results of the DCF analysis, while higher rates do negatively affect the valuation of FB, the current share price is still lower than the $200 price point that would be implied if the rate on 10-year Treasury’s were to increase up to 5%.

An average price target of $300 was obtained when considering the results of all methods below. This would indicate upside of at least 60% from current pricing.

Author's Calculations of FB's Target Price Using Various Multiples & A DCF Analysis

An Option Strategy

Suppose an investor believes FB will be around $215 by the end of January 2023. If an investor bought shares today at $185, they would have a realized gain of 16% upon selling at the end of January 2023. The drawback to this is that they would need to put down quite a bit of capital. A $1,000 investment would only buy 5 full shares. Additionally, a return of $160 on that $1,000 is OK, but there is a better alternative.

At current pricing, for the option period expiring January 20, 2023, the price of a $200 call-buy is $24.40. And the call-sell price is $20.42. To buy the $200 option, an investor would need $2,440. Additionally, to do the call-sell, an investor would need to own 100 shares of FB. For an everyday investor, either option, on their own, would not be practical. However, by combining both options via a spread strategy, an investor could significantly cut the cost of the investment. By pairing the $200 call-buy with the $210 call-sell, an investor would only be required to front about $400. At expiration, if the price of FB is below $200, the investor would lose their entire $400 investment. On the other hand, if the share price is above $210, then the investor would receive $1,000. The net gain would thus be $600 or 150%. That’s considerably better than the 16% realized from simply holding the stock.

Yahoo Finance - January 2023 Option Values

The option values above will likely reprice on Monday after the market opens. If FB were to decline further, the option values would decrease. But if the stock bounces up, then the values of the options would increase in-kind. This example was obtained on Sunday, April 24, 2022. So, changes should be expected at the start of the trading week.

In holding the spread, an investor is not obliged to wait until expiration. Instead, the position could be closed at any time. If FB were to rise significantly at any time from initiation to expiration, the options would reprice upwards, and the investor could quickly close out the position to capture the gains. While it won’t be the full 150% gain, it will still be better than what one would get from holding the shares outright.

The risk of 100% loss is ever-present in any option strategy. Therefore, it is best to deploy only the capital that one could afford to lose in totality. After all, there is always the possibility that FB will not break above $200 at any time within the option’s holding period.

An Investment in FB is Not Free of Risk

The core of FB's success is the size of their user base and their level of engagement across the company’s different product offerings. After many years of rapid growth, the company now expects their active user growth rate to decline over time. As alternative products and services, such as TikTok, compete for market share, existing users may reduce their time spent on Facebook and Instagram in favor of other competitive products and services. If the company is unable to maintain or increase their user base and engagement for their significant revenue-generating products, their revenues and financial results will continue to be adversely affected, as was seen in Q4FY21.

A decrease in user engagement would also adversely affect advertising, which is the primary source of revenues for the company. Additionally, the majority of revenues generated from advertising are on mobile devices. Any disruption to the availability of the company’s products on popular operating systems would adversely affect both engagement and advertising revenues. Recently, AAPL released an update to their Safari browser that limits the use of third-party cookies, which reduces FB's ability to provide the most relevant ads to their users and impacts monetization. Any similar changes to other browsers or mobile platforms, such as Google’s, would further limit FB's ability to target and measure the effectiveness of ads.

In an effort to diversify away from their concentration in Facebook and Instagram, FB has committed to investing in the metaverse, which is an embodied interest where people have immersive experiences beyond two-dimensional screens. The amount spent on this investment is expected to be in the tens of billions in the coming years. The metaverse, however, may not develop according to expectations, and market acceptance is, at present, uncertain. If the company’s metaverse investment and strategy is not successful, the company’s business, reputation, and financial results would all be materially impacted.

FB also faces significant risks related to government regulation and enforcement. In some countries, the use of FB is banned. In other countries, engagement is widespread, but there is resentment from some governments regarding tax revenues. Even within the U.S., FB is a focus of continued attention from various federal agencies and members of congress. Furthermore, the company has its own internal strife, which has been the subject of mass media attention. The passage of new taxes and/or regulations would constrain FB's resources and hinder their progress in achieving their long-term goals.

Conclusion

From declining engagement to increased competition, along with widespread scrutiny from lawmakers and a concerned public, FB’s headwinds are significant. Updates to Apple’s Safari browser is another +$10B headache. When it didn’t seem like it could get worse, the threat of rising rates further pushed investors away.

Despite the challenges, FB is likely to prevail over the longer-term. They are facing these challenges with a solid foundation that includes +$48B in cash and cash equivalents with no long-term debt. Profitability has been negatively impacted in recent periods, but that is expected to improve as the company realizes greater returns on their significant spending on CAPEX.

At 15x forward earnings, FB is trading at a discount to the broader market and their own five-year averages. At a minimum, shares should trade at about 16.5x, which is the 25-year average multiple of the S&P 500. At this multiple, shares would be worth at least $200, which is at least 10% over current levels. Buying in prior to the company’s earnings release is a risky trade, but if shares are still under $200 post-earnings, investors may want to buy a ticket to the metaverse for their long-term portfolios.