Lithium South Development: Pre-Production Miner With Lots Of Upside

Thesis

Lithium South Development Corp. (OTCQB:LISMF) got excellent drill results from the first of its six claims situated in the Argentinian part of the Lithium Triangle. If the second claim, which it's currently drilling, shows comparable results to the first, there could be a significant expansion of the known resource size leading to a considerable rise in the company's stock price.

Lithium South

Lithium South Development Corp. is a pre-production lithium miner with 9 fully-owned claims in Argentina. These are located within the Lithium Triangle at the northern end of the Hombre Muerto Salar and just north of much larger properties owned by Livent Corporation (LTHM) and POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX).

Investor Presentation

The claims sum to 5,687 hectares ("ha") of which only 3,287 are on the salar. The recently purchased Sophia I, II, & III, properties are north of the salar and were purchased with the intent of using them as a water source and an area for plant development. The company plans to eventually explore the six other claims, comprising the Tramo ("383 ha"), Alba Sabrina ("2,089 ha"), Natalia Maria ("115 ha"), Gaston Enrique ("55 ha"), Via Monte ("310 ha"), and Norma Edith ("285 ha"). So far though, only Tramo has been explored but the results are noteworthy. The measured and indicated resource came in at 571kt LCE with a grade of 756mg/L and a magnesium to lithium ratio of only 2.6:1.

The metal's high grade will result in Lithium South needing to build significantly smaller ponds which is very beneficial for the venture. The cost of the ponds can often account for up to 50% of the capex spent on brine projects. The ratio of lithium grade to brine pond size can be seen on the graph below for various lithium projects.

Investor Presentation

The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was completed in 2019 after drilling on the Tramo tenement and the results were solid. It was based on a production assumption of 5k tpa LCE over 30 years, a capex estimate of $93.3 million and opex of $3,112/t. The PEA returned an NPV8% of $217 million, a 2-year and 5-month payback, and a post-tax IRR of 28%. If the PEA were redone today, capex and opex estimates would undoubtedly be higher due to elevated inflation levels brought about by global supply chain strain. However, lithium prices would be much higher given the commodity's price appreciation since 2019, the assessment was made using a 12,420/t estimate for the price of lithium.

The company is also currently evaluating three Direct Lithium Extraction technologies. It plans to select the best one in order to increase recovery without having to build out any evaporation ponds. The ponds are being included in the planning phase as a fall-back in case none of the technologies pans out.

Upside Potential

Development continues at a fast pace, the Environmental Baseline Study was completed in March of this year and in February the miner reported having finalized plans to begin drilling the Alba Sabrina claim block, by far the largest of the company's salar claims.

Investor Presentation

Positive drill results could lead to a significant increase in resource size. Management is optimistic about the property and points to the results of a Time Domain Electromagnetic Study completed in October of last year. The study identified significant aquifer potential, increasing the probability of the existence of sizeable lithium resources on the claim.

A corporate update released in January of this year stated that the company had about CDN$ 18 million in working capital, which management believes will be enough to take them all the way to the Feasibility Study. Before that's begun, however, the miner plans to complete drilling at Alba Sabrina, install production wells, and get an on-site DLE pilot unit up and running.

Investor Presentation

Possible Exit Strategy

As previously mentioned, Lithium South's package of claims lies just north of sizeable POSCO and Livent projects. POSCO initially planned to invest $830 million in the project but last month announced that it now plans to increase that to $4 billion. It expects to initially produce 25k tpa of lithium hydroxide but eventually ramp that number up to 100k tpa once the project reaches full capacity.

Given Lithium South's close proximity to what will eventually be a giant operation, Lithium South's Tramo claim cuts right through the middle of POSCO's land, it's quite conceivable that management might eventually shop these claims around to both Livent and POSCO. And while I'm not aware of any statements made to that effect by anyone affiliated with Lithium South, an investor presentation released in February seemed to hint at the possibility. It listed Lithium South's drill results next to a number of recently completed deals in the lithium space.

Investor Presentation

However, any possibility of a deal will probably have to wait until Lithium South can ascertain the size and quality of the resource in order to extract full value in a sale.

Risk

Investing in a pre-production junior lithium miner that has only done very limited exploration work at its South American operations is very risky. If drill results for any of its claims come in below expectations, the company's stock price could plummet and never recover resulting in investors losing most, if not all, of their investment. This is a highly speculative play and potential investors should size positions accordingly.

Conclusion

Lithium South's stock price hinges on upcoming drill results and the smooth rollout of its development plan. Its claims are well located and upcoming drill results for Alba Sabrina could push the stock price considerably higher.