American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) reported earnings last week and shares have gained 4% since then. I also covered earnings of United Airlines (UAL) last week, and listening to the calls and reading the transcripts of both companies, there was a striking difference. Both airlines are upbeat on Q2 2022 and 2022 as a whole. However, whereas United Airlines seemed to be pitching investment in airline stocks American Airlines was more detailed in key items such as the recovery trajectory and debt reductions. As an analyst and investor, I appreciated the effort American Airlines put into their guidance.

American Airlines loss widens in Q1

Q1 2022 Results American Airlines (American Airlines)

Compared to a year ago revenues increased by $4.9 billion. However, driven by increased flight activity and higher fuel prices, operating expenses increased by $5.3 billion. As a result, the operating loss widened year-over-year. TRASM (Total Revenue per Available Seat-Mile) improved by over 40% and CASM excluding fuel and special items improved by 20%. So, while the losses widened we are seeing some good unit improvements and as more aircraft enter service those unit costs will come down further. For instance for the Boeing 787s that have yet to be delivered, American Airlines has the crews in place (but the aircraft have not been delivered). So, at this point, those crews provided somewhat of a cost overhang that will ease once the Dreamliners are delivered later this year.

Domestic revenue recovery American Airlines (American Airlines)

The aim of course is to meet and exceed the results of 2019, so comparing the numbers to 2019 also is important. Q1 2022 revenue recovered to 84% of Q1 2019, and we see that by March domestic leisure travel was already higher than in 2019, that happened two times before during the pandemic but probably more encouraging is that business travel is also on its way back and the result is that strong uptick in unit revenue and booking volume put American Airlines at a 98% recovery in March and 84% for the quarter.

Recovery timeline American Airlines (American Airlines)

What I liked about American Airlines’ presentation and earnings call is that they provide good context placement and focus on what matters. They showed that domestic leisure has fully recovered as is the case for short-haul international with domestic business sitting at 84% recovery and long-haul international at 50% recovery. That clearly shows that the recovery is strong, but also that there is significant space to further improve from current levels.

Balance sheet repair

Balance sheet repair American Airlines (American Airlines)

Another item I could appreciate from the earnings call was the balance sheet repair slide. It shows that American Airlines is still aware of the high debt load and is ambitious to reduce that debt. They will make $1 billion in debt repayments in the second quarter which could further contribute by its debt reduction efforts and as the recovery picks up pace we could see an acceleration in the debt repayment as liquidity levels will be reduced from $15.5 billion to $10 billion to $12 billion. That's an ambitious goal, but strong recovery could definitely support such an effort.

Upbeat outlook for Q2

Q2 2022 Outlook American Airlines (American Airlines)

For the second quarter, American Airlines expects capacity to be recovered to 92% to 94% of 2019 levels and increase revenues by 6% to 8% with CASM excluding fuel to be up 8% to 10%. Despite higher unit costs excluding fuel and a higher fuel bill a 3% to 5% margin is expected. It should be noted that this is significantly lower than the competition. That's a focal point for American Airlines in the future. The company has cumulated debt to renew its fleet and that's a short-term pain as its debt is high and so are interest payments, but as those aircraft start flying more and more especially in a high fuel cost environment and debt is being paid down those margins should go up and ideally they go to a minimum of 10%.

For the full year, capacity and CASM are expected to show the same difference relative to 2019.

Conclusion

The outlook that American Airlines provided is a strong one I would say. The airline is facing some pressure as it has prepared for additional Dreamliners to be delivered by the start of this year, but they are now expected to arrive in October and beyond. So that provides somewhat of a cost overhang but as pent-up demand translates to increased passenger numbers on strong yield there should be significant top line improvement that will allow the airline to increase utilization and decrease CASM. That in turn will result in confidence to run the airline and lower liquidity levels, which can bolster the debt reduction effort allowing margins to snap back. Everything of course hinges on the strength of the market and particularly how international demand develops and consequences of the mask mandate being removed for infection numbers. In the end, what I could appreciate from American’s earnings call was that they focused much more on what matters in comparison to United Airlines and that could make the company a preferred investment in the airline industry going forward.