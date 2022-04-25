youngvet/iStock via Getty Images Alpine

"If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes." - Warren Buffett

In biotech investing, it pays to diversify your investment. You typically want to invest in a basket of bio-stocks. Additionally, you should spread your holdings into various niches in this sector. Make sure you invest in innovators that focus on immuno-oncology as well as in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (i.e., NASH), etc. After all, some market segments will remain stagnant for a while. Now, if you must invest in one area, pick immuno-oncology because that's where you'll see the most dynamic developments.

That being said, Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is a prime example of leading biotech for you to diversify in immuno-oncology. Leveraging three key partnerships, Alpine is advancing several intriguing medicines. Despite some minor setbacks, I believe that Alpine remains on course to become a leading company of the future. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on Alpine and share with you my expectation of this growth equity.

Figure 1: Alpine chart

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Seattle, Washington, Alpine dedicates its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of novel medicine to fulfill the unmet needs of cancer as well as inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. I noted in the prior research,

Riding the Directed Evolution platform, Alpine is brewing a deep pipeline of highly promising therapeutics. As such, the company is poised to lead the innovation landscape in immunotherapy. As shown below, ALPN101 (acazicolcept, i.e. Acazi) and ALPN303 are catered for inflammatory diseases. Meanwhile, ALPN202 (davoceticept, i.e., Davo) is being developed as an immuno-oncology medicine to treat various cancers. That aside, there are other preclinical assets in the discovery phase with partners, Horizon (HZNP) and Adaptimmune (ADAP).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

Significant Partnership

Back on December 16, Alpine disclosed the mega partnership with Horizon for the development of up to four preclinical molecules for $1.52B in total milestone. Then, there are tiered royalties of net sales. You can see that the deal was financed by all the big-name funds such as De Cheng Capital, OrbiMed, and Frazier. Therefore, Alpine certainly has the support of heavy hitting funds.

Aside from Horizon, Alpine formed a substantial partnership with AbbVie (ABBV) for Acazi. The agreement enabled Alpine to earn $60M upfront coupled to various payment options (i.e., $45M, $30M, and $75M) and different milestones (i.e., $205M and $450M) payouts. Moreover, Alpine is set to receive the high single and low double-digits on sales royalty. With AbbVie's vast sales infrastructure, Acazi has the best chance to become a blockbuster.

Davoticept

Shifting gears, you should assess the development of key molecules. The first is Davo. As a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, Davo releases the "immune break" exerted by cancer cells through (immune checkpoint inhibition) while accelerating the immune "gas pedal" through CD28. Simply put, the mechanism is ingenious.

Figure 3: Davo mechanism of action

From the clinical view, Alpine is investigating Davo in two Phase 1 studies - NEON-1 as monotherapy for melanoma and NEON-2 (in combo with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for cancers. Notably, Alpine presented NEON-1 data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 12. In a patient population that is resistant to treatment, Davo showed tumor volume reduction in 23% of the patients (i.e., 11 out of 48). Furthermore, 54% (i.e., 26) of patients achieved clinical benefits (defined as stable disease or better).

Looking at the immune cells (i.e., immunophenotyping) of the body's natural defense system, there were favorable increases in the "General T-cells." What that means at the cellular level is the drug works. Due to the positive response in renal cell carcinoma (i.e., RCC), the company planned to do monotherapy expansion cohorts in RCC, cutaneous melanoma, and PD-L1-positive tumors as well.

In terms of safety, Davo was well tolerated except for one case of dose-limiting toxicity gastritis observed. As you know, the biggest concern for Davo is potential toxicity due to the CD28 activation. In early data, you can see that this is overall not a concern.

Clinical Hold On NEON-2

Surprisingly, the FDA placed a "partial" clinical hold on NEON-2 due to a grade 5 adverse event (i.e., patient death) on March 7. The patient in the study was very sick with choroidal melanoma (i.e., a skin cancer that spread to the brain) and was treated with Opdivo and Yervoy. The death occurred after treatment with Davo plus Keytruda. The attending physician determined that the cause of death is cardiogenic shock, related to immune-mediated myocarditis (or possibly infection).

Now, we do not know if the death is due to Davo. I can imagine that the FDA wanted to be thorough to ascertain the cause of death prior to allowing the trial to progress. As a ramification, Alpine can keep the existing patients on the trial. However, the company can't enroll new patients. In my opinion, the hold will be released in the next three to six months. Often time, the patients die because they're already very sick rather than death from the treating drug.

ALPN303

Aside from Davo, you can appreciate that Alpine has another promising medicine (ALPN303). As a dual APRIL/BAFF inhibitor, ALPN303 can deliver strong results for shareholders. Notably, BAFF/APRIL are type 2 transmembrane protein that plays important roles in the maturation of B-cells (i.e., crucial cells of the body's natural defense system that are involved in memory building and antibody-producing). Inhibiting this pathway can lead to improvement in autoimmune diseases (where the body attacks itself). One such condition is systemic lupus erythematosus (i.e., SLE).

Figure 4: APRIL/BAFF pathways

Having a sound mechanism of action, it's not surprising that ALPN303 demonstrated the robust preclinical data as shown below. That is to say, ALPN303 exhibited superior efficacy compared to other BAFF/APRIL which can potentially place it as the best-in-class.

Alpine

Figure 5: Preclinical data of ALPN303

As you know, the company started the healthy volunteer Phase 1 study of ALPN303 back in 4Q2021. By mid-year 2022, you can expect Alpine to report initial safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data. That is the closest catalyst for Alpine. If positive (and I believe it will be), you can anticipate that the stock would get a decent jump in share price. As you move to 2H 2022, Alpine also planned to commence studies in SLE and other autoantibody-related diseases.

Acazicolcept

As you recall, Alpine entered into a collaborative partnership with AbbVie for the dual CD28/ICOS inhibitor (Acazi). That is the first-in-class which gives it tremendous advantages. As of year-end 2021, the company received a total of $105M (i.e., $45M in the pre-option exercise plus the $60M upfront payment) from AbbVie. And, I strongly believe Acazi will garner more milestone payments in the future. In terms of study advancement, there is continued enrollment in the Phase 2 (Synergy) trial for patients with SLE. A strong data report here can substantially improve Alpine's prospects.

Alpine

Figure 6: Acazi first-in-class

Competitor Landscape

About competition, Alpine goes toes-to-toes with conventional chemoradiation therapies for various cancers. Then, there are novel treatments like CAR-T, CAR-NK, and CAR-macrophage. Notably, CAR-T is already approved for blood cancers. Though these novel CARs have not been proven effective for solid tumors, that's where future developments are heading. You can bet there will be some CARs that would be highly effective against solid tumors.

That aside, there are also the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (i.e., TILs) of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) that have demonstrated robust efficacy for cancers. Regardless of the competition, there is always a strong demand for novel therapeutics like those of Alpine. The oncology space is vast and thereby affords many blockbusters.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 4Q 2021 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As follows, Alpine procured $4.5M in collaborative revenue compared to $5.6M for the same period a year prior. On an annual basis, the revenues tallied at $23.4M for Fiscal 2021 versus $9.3M for Fiscal 2020. As you know, Alpine is a young company without an approved medicine. As such, the revenue isn't a significant factor driving value.

That aside, the research & development (R&D) for the respective quarters registered at $15.3M and $9.0M. I view the 70% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $15.1M ($0.52 per share) net losses versus $6.2M ($0.27 per share decline) for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line depreciation widens by 92.5%. This makes sense because the company is committing more money to R&D efforts.

Alpine

Figure 7: Key financial metrics

About the balance sheet, there were $215.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $19.9M quarterly OpEx, there are adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q 2024. Simply put, the cash position is extremely robust relative to the burn rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Alpine is a "serial diluter." A company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 23.8M to 29.3M, my math reveals a 23.1% annual dilution. At this rate, Alpine easily cleared my dilution cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Alpine to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I liked to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 29.3M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Davoticept (ALPN202) for advanced malignancies $2B (Estimated from the $581.25B global cancer market) $500M $170.64 $17.06 (90% discount because in the very early stage of development) ALPN303 for SLE and autoimmune diseases $2B (Estimated based on the $3.0B global SLE market and $153.3B global autoimmune disease market) $500M $170.64 $17.06 (90% discount because in the very early stage of development) Acazicolcept (ALPN101) for SLE $865M total potential payment from AbbVie plus royalty sales $216M $73.72 $6.38 (90% discount because it's in the pre-clinical stage) 4 preclinical molecules with Horizon Potential $1.5B deal in milestones and tiered net sales $250M $85.32 $8.53 (90% discount because it's in pre-clinical stage) The Sum of The Parts $49.03

Figure 8: Valuation Analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the biggest concern for Alpine is whether Davo, Acazi, and ALPN303 would continue to deliver positive data.

The most immediate one is the Phase 1 safety data for ALPN303 which will be released by mid-year. There is also the risk that NEON-2 can be placed on permanent hold. After all, the biggest concern for a CD28 drug is potential toxicity. Moreover, the partners (AbbVie and Horizon) might terminate the relationship with Alpine if they do not see great outcomes. Alpine may also grow too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Alpine Immune Sciences a buy with the 4.8/5 stars rating. On the two years horizon, I expect the new $49.03 (raised from $30) price target to be reached. Despite being a young company, Alpine made tremendous progress in the past few years. That is to say, Alpine already secured three intriguing partners (AbbVie, Horizon, and Adaptimmune). Typically, a partnership is supportive of the therapeutic merits of the drug. In other words, no partner would engage in a collaboration unless they see hidden value in either the technology or the molecule. I know you all like more "catalysts stacking" similar to Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). However, the only key upcoming catalyst for Alpine is the safety data release from the Phase 1 trial of ALPN303. In the longer horizon, you'll have more data catalysts from Davo and Acazi.