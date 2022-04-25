webguzs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

2021 was the best year for corporate profits in U.S. history, with S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index components earning a hair less than $209 per index share. The previous record was set in 2019 with earnings of roughly $163 for that year. The main reason profits were so huge – completely unnecessary levels of U.S. government borrowing and household stimulus laid on top of an economy that had emerged from the recession months earlier. As the money worked its way into the economy, it brought shortages, rapid inflation, and a national mood that oscillated between panic and mania. Then, almost as suddenly as it came, the money stopped flowing.

The first salvo came in September when expanded jobless benefits ran out and the Supreme Court upheld the decision to strike down the eviction moratorium, forcing millions to eventually either pay their rent or move out. If you look at a graph of the S&P 500 at that time, I think you could make the argument that some of the "smart money" saw this coming and repositioned accordingly.

Consumers still had plenty of saved-up money though, with relief checks for a median family of four totaling $8,000 over the previous 12 months, plus the expanded child tax credit was still paying $500 to $600 per month during this time (by the way, none of this was paid for by tax revenue, it was simply printed). Driven by mainstream media warnings of holiday shortages, consumers started early and spent the most money ever in a holiday season by a large margin.

Led by the Nasdaq (QQQ), stocks subsequently pushed to all-time highs as many traders began to believe in a new normal. The last monthly child tax credit payment went out shortly before Christmas, and there hasn't been one since. This is a big deal as it represents roughly 10% of the disposable income of the median family.

What happened next was a rapid selloff of consumer-facing stocks as the smart money used alternative data (credit card data, satellite imagery of stores, etc.) to see the slowdown in consumer spending coming in real-time.

So what now? I think investors need to understand that the deficits that the U.S. ran during the pandemic are not sustainable, so therefore the incomes the stimulus was causing people to have are not sustainable either. Additionally, profit margins reached their highest level ever in the stimulus-driven 2021 economy and are probably due to revert back to pre-pandemic levels as consumers are pickier about spending their own money rather than stimulus. Put these together, and I think you can see that the S&P 500 earnings estimates of roughly $228 per share are not realistic with consumer incomes down in real terms, and no stimulus to bail them out.

Company after company reported "amazing demand" on their conference calls in 2021, and analysts fed their huge sales numbers and expectations for even more into their earnings models, which then were aggregated into IBES estimates. Nobody bothered for the most part to ask where the extra money came from. The money came from Uncle Sam, and without free money, people aren't spending as much! There's nothing wrong with choosing policies that redistribute income to those in need. However, to run these policies it's generally required that the government raise most or all of the money to pay for them with taxes, rather than winging it by printing money (otherwise you get the unpleasant consequences we're dealing with now).

Will There Be Corporate Profit Growth in 2022?

If you think the 2022 estimates sound a little high, consider for a second that the 2023 estimates are piling even higher expectations on top, with a median analyst earnings estimate of $250 per index share. Sure, the economy is expanding, but nominal GDP is only about 10.6% higher than its peak in 2019, while profits are up 28%. While writing this, I ran a quick sanity check on corporate profits for 2022 without stimulus by taking the nominal GDP number from 2019, inflating it to the new nominal GDP, and adding a 7% growth (2% real growth and 5% inflation) for 2022 but then subtracting the stimulus money. I got an earnings estimate of about $190 for the S&P 500, which would fall short of the current estimate of $228 by about 16%. The S&P 500 is down about 11% for the year, so by this measure, the current price move isn't surprising and likely has more to go. This is more or less consistent with how I forecasted a 15%-20% fall in U.S. stock prices at the start of the year.

The figures I've shared so far are for the S&P 500, which thankfully is not mostly full of junk stocks. For those who invested in stuff like SPACs and the recent batch of IPOs, the destruction has been far worse, as Wall Street took advantage of a cashed-up public to take a ton of crappy companies public.

It's also worth noting that it's not impossible for the U.S. to have a recession here. If we do have one, I think it would be mild, but one has to wonder with companies bought too much inventory based on the same assumptions that led analysts to put implausible estimates for earnings into their models. One example of this is the housing market, where the U.S. population increased from 330.2 million at the start of 2020 to 331.9 million at the start of 2022. Despite this, we started 1.4 million houses in 2020 and started 1.6 million in 2021. We're on pace for another 1.8+ million in 2022. So, 5 million new homes vs. maybe 2 million new people is an interesting contradiction. We know we underbuilt a little for the population increase after 2008, but then again we overbuilt before 2008, and the housing market in 2019 at least felt fairly balanced. The massive demand for housing looks mostly speculative against this backdrop rather than driven by demographic demand.

Also, the used car market is now deflating, which is good news for the working-class, middle-class consumers, and teenagers who have had to endure at-home school, mask mandates for much of their lives, and a used-car shortage that kept many kids stuck at home.

How To Think About Inflation and The Fed?

Something you should know is that companies historically have a mixed record at raising prices faster than sudden increases in their input cost. In practice, this means that if CPI goes up 10% over a couple of years, it doesn't necessarily mean corporate profits will go up 10% too. Nobody really stressed about raising prices in 2021 because there was so much stimulus that consumers didn't push back. Now, with gasoline and rent prices up big in 2022 and real wages falling, I'm seeing a general decrease in traffic on the roads and in the business of local restaurants in North Texas. I was in Europe for a few weeks in March/April, so upon my return this took me by surprise.

With these in mind, my guess is that a 1% increase in consumer prices will get you less than a 1% increase in nominal stock prices (statistical analysis backs this up). In the 1970s, it basically got you nothing.

I mentioned that earnings are implying roughly a 16% fall in the S&P 500 from its all-time high, but the Fed taking away the punch bowl is likely to compound this. The current multiple for the S&P 500 is not going to stand up to a series of half-point interest rate hikes and rapidly rising bond yields. With this in mind, I believe that the Fed's efforts to fight inflation are likely to take another 5%-10% off of stock prices, and possibly more.

One way of looking at what the Fed needs to do is to check TIPS prices against normal Treasury notes. These get you estimates for what the market expects forward inflation to be. Right now, the market expects about 3% inflation over the next 10 years (by this measure, the Fed isn't terribly behind the curve, but still made a mistake–see Turkey for an example of high rates but loose policy). The 10-year yield is still less than this, so the Fed isn't exactly running tight policy yet. The last time they tapered, real yields went from about -0.75% annually to about 0.75% annually. Real yields today would likely need to go higher than that, given that price pressures are more severe. A 1% real yield would imply 10-year Treasury yields at 4%, and if the Fed wants them higher they can get them even higher.

4% or more on the 10-year is what I think it will take for the Fed to stop inflation. This implies some interesting stuff, including 6% mortgage rates and a lower multiple on the stock market, especially tech stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) that report earnings this week. It's currently very fashionable to believe that the Fed is lying to the public and that they'll bail out stocks if they fall more than 20%, but I wouldn't expect any support here. When the Fed caved in 2018, things were very different, there wasn't much inflation then so the Fed could do this without doing much harm. Not so now.

Combine the effect of unrealistic earnings estimates and the Fed needing to fight inflation and most of the post-pandemic rally looks like it could disappear. $190 earnings at an 18x multiple get you 3420 print on the S&P 500 – not far from where we were before the pandemic. From the crazy highs of 2021 though, that's nearly a 30% drop in the S&P 500. From the reasonable prices of 2019, that's about flat, which if you'd gone into hibernation the day the pandemic started you might have expected would be the case for stocks, rather than the blistering rally that actually happened.

How To Make Money In A Bear Market?

A few ideas for how to handle the current environment:

1. Invest in special situations.

I've downgraded my macro forecast from steep correction to garden variety bear market. This doesn't mean everything will go down, however. Elon Musk might still buy Twitter (TWTR), if he does you'll profit nicely. Lockheed Martin (LMT) still can benefit from increased defense spending. And some IPO names that have been absolutely destroyed in price might actually be bargains now or candidates to sell some puts on. Perhaps Robinhood (HOOD) or Compass (COMP)? I Bonds offer 7%-8% returns risk-free, up to $10,000 per taxpayer. To this point, while I believe you can sell stocks now and buy them back cheaper in 6 months, this isn't an appropriate strategy for most long-term investors when you consider taxes, risk, etc.

2. Hedge.

One way to avoid losing lots of money in the stock market is to invest the vast majority of your money in high-quality companies and avoid junk stocks. A way some investors take this even further is to go long quality stocks and short sell junk stocks. Historically this can get you a return without taking any direct market risk (instead you take selection risk). The junkiest stocks in the market aren't really a secret, you can find them simply by looking up the largest market cap companies with junk-rated credit. In this category, you have stocks like airlines (AAL), cruises (CCL), and highly leveraged casino (LVS) and hotel (H) companies. All of these stocks have liquid markets for deep out of the money LEAP puts, which will profit when the stocks tank in the next recession. Another way companies can be junky is when they have really high valuations, even though their underlying businesses are good. You can buy puts on stocks like Apple, Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) to reduce your heavy exposure to them from index funds and profit from a shift in market sentiment. A little goes a long way with hedges. I'd recommend spending no more than 1% of the market value of your portfolio on premiums each year, which could pay 10-1 if you time things right, and will generate short-term capital losses for you otherwise. Also, there's a fund through Simplify that does this for you, except with S&P 500 index puts. If you do this right, you'll profit from the hedges on a standalone basis and dramatically improve the risk-adjusted return of your portfolio as a result.

3. Pay off debt.

Many consumers can get 3%, 4%, or more in return by making additional payments on their mortgage. If you think stocks are going to stink for the next six months or so, then money you would put in stocks can help build equity in your home and reduce your interest expense. Obviously, if you have credit cards outstanding you can get double-digit returns by paying those off. Margin loans are also easy to pay down and about to get a lot more expensive.

4. Harvest losses.

You can defer taxes by harvesting losses when the market falls, which is one of the few free lunches created by market volatility. More on this from a previous piece I did, "Bear Markets Don't Schedule Appointments."

5. Look for mispriced assets in a selloff.

One thing about booms is that they allow fraud, waste, and bad ideas to attract money. This goes into reverse in bear markets, so sometimes great assets trade for low prices due to margin calls, extreme negativity, and a general lack of capital to take advantage of opportunities. The simplest thing you can generally do to make a bunch of money after a bear market is to buy small caps (IJR). Also, in general, international stocks are cheaper than U.S. stocks right now, especially Japanese stocks after the Yen crash (EWJ). If you must buy stocks right now, I'd recommend dollar-cost averaging– research generally favors lump-sum investing, but this flips in falling markets when dollar-cost averaging does better.

Bottom Line

The risk/reward for the market is not good right now. I believe the Fed is telling the truth about raising interest rates, and that you should take them seriously. In other words, don't fight the Fed. With stimulus unwound, earnings estimates are also going to need to fall back to a realistic range. Knowing how to manage risk and what to do when the market falls is half the battle, and being prepared ahead of time will help you stay calm and profit, rather than panic and lose money.