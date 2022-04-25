martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

For the entirety of its life as a public company until now, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had always been a richly-valued growth stock. Now, after seeing its stock crumble by ~35% year to date despite maintaining very strong fundamentals, Smartsheet has crossed the line over into value territory.

The question virtually all investors are asking right now: what is the right kind of stock to invest in, given current volatility? The market can't seem to find a direction: after feeble attempts at a rebound, some sprinkling of bad news (usually about interest rates; incremental Russia news isn't seeming to trigger the markets as much anymore) tends to drag the market back a few paces.

In my view, Smartsheet is exactly the kind of rebound play that investors should chase after: a mix of growth, value, and demonstrated progress toward increasing profitability. Take advantage of this dip as a buying opportunity:

Revisiting the bullish thesis for Smartsheet

For investors who are newer to this name, Smartsheet is an enterprise software platform that is dedicated to helping teams work smarter. Its work collaboration tools help teams manage projects, automate workflows, assign resources to teams, and manage content. Its relevance has grown substantially in the age of the pandemic and remote/hybrid work structures, and its growth rate reflects the greenfield/early stage nature of its market.

Here's a full rundown of the key bullish drivers for Smartsheet:

Remote work is going to continue being the "new normal". Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance.

All of these strengths now come at a much cheaper valuation, too. At current share prices near $49, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $6.36 billion. After we net off the healthy $449.1 million cash balance off Smartsheet's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $5.91 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year FY23 (the year for Smartsheet ending in January 2023), the company has guided to $750-$755 million in revenue, representing 36-37% y/y growth:

Smartsheet FY23 guidance (Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck)

Now, I still think there is upside to this forecast, judging by the company's recent billings growth rates north of >40% y/y. Still, if we take the midpoint of this outlook at face value (which, by the way, also beat Wall Street's expectations of $730.9 million or +33% y/y growth at quite a wide margin), Smartsheet trades at just 7.8x EV/FY23 revenue.

For a current >40% y/y revenue/billings growth pace, single-digit operating loss margins that are tilted to eventually hit breakeven, and an attractive product platform with secular tailwinds, I'd say this is quite a bargain. Take advantage of the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q4 Download

Let's now discuss Smartsheet's latest Q4 results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Smartsheet Q4 results (Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck)

Smartsheet's revenue in the fourth quarter grew at an incredible 43% y/y pace to $157.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $151.6 million (+38% y/y) by a substantial five-point margin.

Even more impressively: we note that Smartsheet achieved billings growth of 48% y/y in the quarter, which represents four points of growth acceleration versus 44% y/y in Q3. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represent a better picture of a company's long-term growth trajectory rather than revenue growth, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters.

Smartsheet billings (Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck)

Smartsheet's billings acceleration to nearly 50% y/y growth (and the fact that billings growth in virtually every quarter has landed in the high 40s) makes the company's 36-37% y/y forecast for revenue growth next year to look a little light; in my view, the company will likely land somewhere in the low 40s instead.

Also important to call out: Smartsheet's dollar-based net retention rates have continued to increase for the fourth straight quarter, hitting 134% in Q4. This translates to the average customer upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet by 34%.

Smartsheet retention rates (Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck)

Net retention is such a closely watched metric for software stocks because expansions are how companies improve on the path to profitability. Simply put, it's much cheaper to sell more to an existing customer ("land and expand" is another term you might hear) than it is to land a new customer. As Smartsheet's customers grow and scale, so will its margins.

One of the big drivers for expansion here is Smartsheet's new premium offering, Smartsheet Advance, which the company launched in Q2 of FY22 (which it has now tiered off from its entry-level starter product, Smartsheet Pro). Mark Mader, Smartsheet's CEO, commented that adoption of Advance has been strong so far on the Q4 earnings call:

At the top tier, Advance Platinum adds key capabilities for organizations that desire additional levels of compliance, governance and advanced policy measurement. The advisory practice at BDO, one of the world's largest accounting networks, purchased Advance Gold in Q4. Advance will support many aspects of their business, including practice forecasting and planning, portfolio performance tracking and standardizing cross-functional projects across practice areas. When we introduced Advance, our expectations were that new customers would use Smartsheet for a period of time for simpler use cases before moving up to Smartsheet Advance. Instead, we are starting to see a meaningful number of new customers choosing Advance from the start. Just in Q4, over 20% of the Advance deals we closed were to new customers of Smartsheet. Advance features resonates with customers and organizations of all sizes, from $1 million-plus ARR customers in the Fortune 500 to organizations like the Olympia School District in Washington State. The Olympia School District is using Advance to scale as they add more projects to develop a process for grant management. They are looking to pave the way for other school districts to embrace technology solutions that can help them better serve their communities."

Smartsheet's continued leverage on its high gross margin profile (82% pro forma gross margins in Q4, up from 81% in the year-ago Q4) as well as high net retention rates have helped the company boost its profitability. For the entirety of FY22 as shown in the snapshot below, Smartsheet hit a -6% pro forma operating margin, five points better than FY21:

Smartsheet operating margins (Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck)

Smartsheet's guidance for FY23 calls for pro forma operating margins to revert to -11% to -12%, but I again think there is conservatism here that sets a low bar for Smartsheet to outperform.

Key Takeaways

In a "normal" market environment, Smartsheet would have been classified as an attractive hyper-growth stock and assigned a low-teens forward revenue multiple. Instead, the stock has been relegated to the penalty box, in spite of the fact that it continues to achieve rapid revenue/billings growth, shows minimal losses for its growth profile, and continues to chase a large market of 1+ billion knowledge workers in the world needing advanced collaboration tools. Stay long here.