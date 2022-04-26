fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

I spent a lot of time over the last couple weeks thinking about what is in store for the US over the next 5 to 10 years, and I have to say that it is hard to be optimistic. We have the inmates running the asylum in government, central bankers screwing with the money, and we have bounced from one meaningless military conflict to the next. Needless to say, we have plenty of problems and people in charge seem content to kick the can down the road.

People are going to talk about what has happened over the last couple years as the beginning of a massive shift under the surface of the economic and political world. While there isn't much to be optimistic about, I am optimistic that things will be better in a decade than they are today. I am bullish on the US over the next decade as we are way overdue for a generational change in leadership, but I'm bearish on big government and the related corporate interests.

What we have seen over the last couple years has led to inflation on a massive scale. While the Federal Reserve has created asset inflation with their policies, stimulus checks and other short sighted measures have led to inflation in the rest of the economy. I would recommend that readers spend some time to poke around shadowstats.com to see what the inflation readings would look like if CPI was calculated with the original formula. I think we have seen double-digit inflation for months now and I don't think it is going to get better.

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. - Milton Friedman

With negative real interest rates, there is only one logical conclusion. It has become obvious to me over the last couple years that the all of the parties involved are simply trying to inflate away the debt. The central bankers, the politicians, and the companies built on cheap borrowing have all had a field day with QE infinity.

So what should investors do to deal with inflation? A large cash position is slowly becoming worth less, but could provide dry powder for future market dislocations. You certainly don't want to own bonds in this environment. I prefer dividend paying stocks and REITs and they make up the backbone of my portfolio. If you want to prepare for a high inflation environment, the obvious trade is to add some exposure to gold, which is the antithesis of fiat currency.

Gold is money, everything else is credit. - John Pierpont Morgan

Investment Thesis

Gold has been used by humans all over the globe for generations. While every fiat currency eventually fails, gold has stood the test of time. I recently bought shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Newmont Corporation (NEM) for myself as well as a family portfolio. Both stocks sold off by more than 10% in the last week. While I don't consider myself an expert on the gold industry or the mining business, the macroeconomic setup and inflationary environment is a good setup for gold.

There are two driving factors behind the bullish thesis for gold miners. I think the price of gold will be higher in the next year. I have seen calls for gold to $3,000, $8,000, and even higher, but I seriously doubt that gold will be under $2,000 an ounce in 2023. The other thing that will be key is the institutional money flow into the sector. Money will flow into ETFs, the physical metal, and miners as the sector starts to gain momentum.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a large mining company that recently completed its merger with Kirkland Lake. After the merger, the company has an impressive footprint as one of the largest gold producers in the world. With over 80% of reserves in Canada, there is minimal geopolitical risk for the company.

AEM Footprint (agnicoeagle.com)

The company has a solid balance sheet and a good dividend. With a 2.7% yield, investors also get paid to wait for the next leg up in gold prices. The dividend could see impressive growth and was already raised by 14% in 2022. They also announced a $500M buyback authorization, or approximately 2% of shares.

While every company touts merger synergies to unlock shareholder value, I think that the Kirkland Lake acquisition will be beneficial for shareholders. Improving costs and adding top tier assets like Detour Lake in one move is likely to create significant returns for shareholders if the gold price starts to run in the next couple years. The valuation is attractive, but the price of gold is going to be the main driver of the stock.

Newmont Mining

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner, with a $61B market cap. Like Agnico Eagle, they also have a strong balance sheet and solid dividend. The company has an impressive asset base with significant reserves located in mining friendly jurisdictions. Below is a summary of the company's assets and reserves.

Newmont Footprint (newmont.com)

Newmont has approximately $525M left on its share buyback authorization. With a yield just under 3%, shareholders could see a bump in both forms of shareholder return if the gold price increases. Newmont is a different company from the typical stock I write on or own, but I think the upside could be significant as money flows into the sector.

Family Portfolio

I have written about the family portfolio I'm running a couple of times in previous articles. It primarily consists of dividend growth stocks, with Boston Omaha (BOC) being the only exception. With the addition of Agnico Eagle and Newmont, the portfolio is finally fully invested. I will continue to write periodic updates on the portfolio along with updates on the individual holdings.

Family Portfolio (Author's Calcs)

Conclusion

I won't make predictions on when the gold price will move or how much. I'll leave that voodoo magic to the chartists, but I do think the macroeconomic factors that play a role will lead to higher gold prices than we have now. Inflation is going to continue and gold is a logical choice for investors looking to protect their purchasing power.

Eventually the institutions will catch on and realize that gold is going to be a good place to be over the next couple years. Flows seem to just be getting started, and once the institutions allocate even a small percentage of their holdings into the gold sector, it will mean billions flowing into ETFs, the physical metal, and the miners.

To be clear, the inflation that will probably lead to gold taking off is going to have other impacts on Agnico Eagle and Newmont. Increased oil and material prices are going to increase expenses in an already capital intensive business. For investors that would prefer a royalty company, Franco Nevada (FNV) could be an interesting option. However, I think the gold price move will be significant and offset any increased expenses for miners like Agnico Eagle and Newmont.

The US has over $30 trillion in debt and there are no signs of the profligate spending coming to an end. While I don't know when the US dollar will become worthless like all other fiat currencies before it, I know for sure that the US dollar is worth less today than it was a year ago, and it will be worth less in a year than it is today. Investors looking to protect against inflation might want to consider a small position in Agnico Eagle or Newmont. Both are down more than 10% in the last week and have material upside if the price of gold takes off. In my opinion, it's only a matter of time.