nicolas_/E+ via Getty Images

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it has recently established proof of concept using ARCT-154 for Covid-19 in a phase 3 study. Having said that, it has submitted for approval of this vaccine to Vietnam for possible Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in that territory. A decision expected in 2022 could be a major catalyst for the stock.

More importantly, Arcturus has established proof of concept using its self amplifying mRNA technology together with its LUNAR delivery system. There is an opportunity to expand in the Covid-19 vaccine space with an ongoing global study using ARCT-021. Even then, it is in the process of running a booster study for Covid-19. It has already received feedback from several regulators about what such a booster study entail.

While there are risks entering the crowded Covid-19 vaccine space, Arcturus does also have other shots on goal in the pipeline. These include ARCT-810 for the treatment of patients with Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency, ARCT-032 for Cystic Fibrosis (CF), and LUNAR-FLU for influenza. With proof of mechanism of action established for ARCT-154 in Covid-19, plus several other shots on goal in the pipeline, I believe that Arcturus is a great speculative biotech to look into.

Self Amplifying mRNA Platform and LUNAR Delivery Tech Establish Proof Of Concept

The main program in the pipeline involves the use of ARCT-154 for the prevention of Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Covid-19 has been around for the last few years, and there have been several vaccine approved for use, plus several therapeutics. Coronavirus encompasses a large family of viruses that cause illness that ranges from someone having just a common cold all the way to someone who has severe disease.

A coronavirus is only considered to be novel when it has not yet been found in humans. There will be more variants to come about in the coming years for Covid-19, which means that vaccines for this disease should still make revenues for the time being. I have noted in another article that even though Covid-19 has been going on for 2+ years now, Moderna still expects to produce roughly $22 billion in revenues in 2022 for Spikevax. Of course, this should drop off over the years, but people will still likely get vaccinated. Just like the flu has been around for a long time, people still receive flu shots every year. The point here is that there will still be a market for ARCT-154 should it be approved in Vietnam, and then possibly in many other global territories.

The thing is that I believe this has become a good biotech to look into. That's because it has established proof of concept in its phase 1/2/3 registrational study for Vietnam. It recruited a total of 19,000 adults, including those who were at higher risk of having severe complications of Covid-19 disease. It was shown that two-dose vaccination series of 5 mcg doses of ARCT-154 established 55% efficacy protection against Covid-19, which was the primary endpoint. Not too bad, but the secondary endpoint was far more important in my opinion.

The secondary endpoint was severe Covid-19 disease (including Covid-19 related deaths) that occurred. Not only that, but this study done in Vietnam recruited more patients with the Omicron and Delta variants, as opposed to other Covid-19 vaccine studies. The bottom-line here is that ARCT-154 demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 95% against severe (fatal) Covid-19 disease.

Why do I think this is more of an important endpoint? That's because reducing hospitalization or death is far more important compared to just only possible prevention of getting Covid-19. Regardless, this data is very good and I believe it should get EUA in Vietnam. These positive results were submitted to the Vietnam Ministry of Health on April 13, 2022. If all goes well, then Arcturus expects to potentially receive EUA for ARC-154 in Vietnam. Hopefully, ARCT-154 gets approval in Vietnam and then many other territories. That's because it was shown that no incidents of myocarditis or pericarditis were observed. If this remains so in other studies, then this creates a competitive advantage in that it may be a safer alternative for patients.

There is potential expansion opportunity in the sense that Arcturus could possibly move on to file in larger markets. That's because it has already received feedback from several regulatory agencies for use of ARCT-154 for Covid-19 to be used in a pivotal booster study. The agencies for which it has received notice on are:

U.S. FDA

UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

It received notice to initiate a pivotal booster study using 5 mcg of ARCT-154. Obviously, that is to use this mRNA vaccine as a booster for Covid-19. A clinical trial research organization will conduct this study, and it is anticipated that about 2,400 patients will be recruited into it. The reason I bring this up is because I want to show you that Arcturus is making a move to go towards larger market opportunities with ARCT-154.

The company has another ongoing program in the pipeline for Covid-19 known as ARCT-021. This is the global program being done by the biotech to eventually obtain regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine in other territories. The thing is that the use of this candidate is being explored in a phase 2 study. In addition, results have not yet been reported for this program, so it remains risky. The hope is that ARCT-154 can obtain approval in Vietnam and then perform well in the ongoing booster study that was initiated.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had cash and cash equivalents of $370.5 million as of December 31, 2021. The company has been able to raise cash throughout the last few years though the sale of common stock, loans and other equity financings. Back in 2020, it had enacted a public offering for sales of common stock to raise about $423.8 million. Then, in 2021 it had been able to achieve two financial transactions to bring in new cash.

The first financial transaction was a loan of $46.6 million that came from the Economic Development Board of the Republic of Singapore. Then, during the same year, it received a $40 million upfront payment from Vinbiocare that assisted with the funding of the phase 3 Vietnam study that used ARCT-154 for Covid-19.

Based on current projections, the company believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations into at least late 2023. I don't foresee any type of cash-raising event to be forthcoming. However, as I have always stated, biotechs like to raise cash after their stock has had a huge climb. For example, with the newly released Covid-19 data it may probably raise cash in the coming weeks. Otherwise, another possibility is that it could choose to raise cash in the 2nd half of 2022.

Why? Because that is when Arcturus expects to release results from its phase 2 study using ARCT-810 for the treatment of patients with Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency. This is another program in the pipeline which is using ARCT-810 to treat this rare disease patient population.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before taking a position in this speculative biotech. The first is that even though Arcturus was able to achieve the primary endpoint using ARCT-154 for Covid-19, there is no guarantee that the Ministry of Health of Vietnam will approve it for EUA. The second risk would be data from an ongoing global study using ARCT-021 for Covid-19. This data is crucial in accomplishing two things. The first is the ability to expand a possible mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to other global territories. The second would be to again establish proof of concept that its self amplifying mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and LUNAR delivery tech work.

If additional proof of concept can be established, then it opens the door for the other targets that it is going after. There is no guarantee that ARCT-021 will achieve the same success as ARCT-154. The good news is that it intends to initiate a booster study for ARCT-154, which will expand the possible market opportunity it can go after in this space. It has a good amount of shots on goal. For instance, if the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines don't end up working out, then it has the ability to advance LUNAR-FLU for influenza in a phase 1 study.

The company expects to choose a STARR candidate in 2022 and will initiate a study later on. Then, it intends to file a clinical trial application (CTA) to initiate a phase 1 study using ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis. With several shots on goal using its self amplifying mRNA candidate and LUNAR delivery technology, it can somewhat reduce investor risk.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Arcturus Therapeutics is a great speculative biotech play to look into. A phase 3 study in Vietnam using ARCT-154 had met the primary endpoint and an EUA submission has already been sent to Ministry of Health of Vietnam. It has the ability to expand the use of ARCT-154 with a booster study as well.

Also, it has ongoing testing of its global mRNA candidate for Covid-19 which is ARCT-021. Hopefully data from this study ends up similar to or superior to the recently reported data for ARCT-154 for Covid-19. The ability to go after other large multi-billion dollar markets like Cystic Fibrosis and Influenza are also encouraging. Then, it has the ability to target OTC deficiency where no solid treatment exists. That's because the only currently available cure for this rare disease is a liver transplant. That's if all goes well and the transplant is successful without any major issues arising. With proof of concept established for its self amplifying mRNA and LUNAR delivery technologies, this is why I believe Arcturus is a great speculative biotech play to look into.