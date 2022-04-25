The Differentiated Appeal Of EM Debt

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

While it’s been a difficult start of the year overall for bonds, some corners of the world are faring well.

Local currency emerging market, or EM, debt has outperformed U.S. Treasuries so far this year. But when you look under the hood and analyze the exposures across EM debt, investors will notice a lot of differences in risk and return.

1: Differences among emerging markets

The reason?

Many EM central banks raised interest rates early on to fight inflation, causing bond prices to fall.

But this has not been uniform. Local currency debt of commodities producers in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have outperformed debt of commodities consumers in Asia and Europe.

2: Benefits of a head start

Real yields have been edging into positive territory. Last year, currencies depreciated materially in some EM countries that are further ahead in policy normalization than the Fed, for example.

EM debt now has a comfortable interest rate cushion, compelling valuations and higher coupon income.

3: Fed rate hikes bad news for EMs?

The Fed’s hawkish monetary path has often spelled trouble for EMs. But we see a more limited impact today.

That’s because we believe the Fed will ultimately live with inflation, rates will stay at historically low levels and EMs are in a strong starting position.

We are overweight local currency EM debt.

Inflation and hawkish central bank talk have spooked investors and led to bond losses not seen since the 1980s in developed markets (DMs). EM debt has also suffered, even ahead of the stress test of higher DM policy rates. The good news: many EM central banks were early in raising rates to try to rein in inflation. This approach has created compelling yield and currency valuations, in our view. Broad indexes hide a lot of differentiation, so it’s key to analyze the underlying exposures.

A tale of different EMs

Emerging market local debt vs. U.S. Treasuries total returns, 2022 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv, April 2022)

It’s been an annus horribilis for bonds everywhere this year, except in some corners of the emerging world. Why? Scarcity inflation has arrived. Supply shocks have created shortages of goods, energy and food that are driving up prices. This has spurred DM central banks to signal faster policy normalization than markets expected and resulted in bond yields rocketing upward. Local currency EM debt (the red line in the chart) has suffered alongside U.S. Treasuries (green line) so far this year. It’s key to realize broad EM indexes hide a lot of differentiation. Local currency debt of commodities producers such as Latin America (yellow line) and the Middle East & Africa have actually posted gains this year, outperforming debt of commodities-consuming Asia and Europe (purple line). The latter was directly hit by the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rate hike risk

How about the risk of the Fed’s upcoming rate hikes? This has often spelled trouble for EM assets. Investors have tended to demand a higher risk premium for holding them. Fed tightening also has frequently come with a stronger U.S. dollar, pressuring EM entities with hard currency borrowings. We see the Fed’s impact as more limited this time. First, the Fed is rightly racing to normalize policy, but we believe it won’t fully deliver on its hawkish rate hike plans in the end. Second, we expect the sum total of rate hikes to be historically low given the level of inflation.

We also see a strong starting position for EM debt, given cheapened EM currencies, improved external balances, decreased foreign ownership and attractive coupon income. The main reason: Many EM central banks have been ahead of the curve in raising interest rates to fight inflation, as we noted in Liftoff? EM has already taken off of November 2021. This means they are much further along on the path to policy normalization than DM central banks. Real yields, or inflation-adjusted yields, have been edging into positive territory in some countries.

What are the risks? DM central banks could push rates to levels that destroy growth in an effort to rein in inflation. This would deal a blow to EM countries already struggling with high import prices of commodities and rising debt piles as a result of COVID relief programs. Alternatively, some EM countries could see runaway inflation, forcing their central banks to slam the brakes. And some could face social unrest in the face of fast-rising prices of food and other basic goods.

It’s important to realize broad EM indexes hide a lot of differentiation. EM equity indexes, for example, are heavily weighted toward Asia. The benchmark GBI EM Diversified local currency index has a 10% cap on any one sovereign issuer, giving more diversification and exposure to commodities exporters. It also means investors may need to go beyond indexes to get the exposures they are bullish on - and avoid the ones they have little confidence in. EM assets tend to offer fertile ground for security selection, we find, compared with heavily researched asset classes such as DM large-cap equities.

Our bottom line

We maintain a modest overweight to EM local currency debt amid an overall underweight to bonds. Much monetary tightening is already done, and valuations are compelling. We are neutral hard currency EM debt. It is sensitive to rising U.S. rates, and valuations are now less attractive vis-à-vis U.S. credit. We prefer to take EM risk in debt rather than equities. We prefer DM stocks because of EM’s challenged restart dynamics, inflation pressures and tighter policies.

Market backdrop

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to near 3% last week, levels not seen since late 2018. Equities ended down as the first-quarter earnings season gathered steam. We still think stocks can perform even as yields rise in the inflationary backdrop. The IMF forecasts much higher inflation and weaker growth, especially in Europe, due to the supply shock emanating from the Ukraine war. We believe downside risks to growth in China have increased amid Covid lockdowns.

This week’s highlights will be U.S. and euro area inflation and GDP data releases that further reveal the growth impact of the stagflationary supply shock from the war in Ukraine. We expect Europe to feel the hit more than the U.S. China manufacturing data will likely reflect how a spike in COVID cases is restricting activity.