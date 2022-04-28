Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

This was an absolutely brutal way to close out the week. The S&P 500 closed down -2.95%, the DOW finished down -2.24%, and the Nasdaq plunged by -3.69%. Investors have seen nothing but a sea of red for the major indices as YTD, the Nasdaq is down -18.91% while the S&P is in the red by -10.94%, and the Dow has seen its index decline by -7.58%. It's a much different economic environment than the 2nd half of 2020, and many investors are finding out the hard way that stocks don't always go up. While I am up long-term on many of my investments, some of the companies I believe will change the future have been crushed during the tech downturn. This is why diversification is critical to an investment strategy. If you're just invested in high-growth startups, you probably don't want to even look at your portfolio. Even big tech has declined considerably as companies such as Amazon (AMZN) are negative on the year by roughly -15.29%. This is why I have several baskets of investments within my overall portfolio, which include index funds, big tech, dividends, and growth.

The Dividend Harvesting portfolio held up well during the market's decline this week. Overall the portfolio is up by 3.86% ($241.19) and has a 98.33% (59/60) record of closing each week in the black. The combination of being overly diversified and reinvesting every dividend has helped mitigate my downside risk. If you're reading this article for the first time, you may think 71 positions is crazy no matter how much capital has been allocated. It may be a bit much for some, but I am building out a personalized dividend-producing ETF that will produce a never-ending string of dividends flowing into my account. For those of you wondering, these are not my only investments, and I am documenting this series due to the number of messages I received about building out a dividend portfolio. This strategy won't appeal to everyone, but the proof is in the numbers, and throughout the uncertainty of the market, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is still in positive territory and is now generating $419.77 in annual dividends.

Week 60 is here, and I want to thank everyone who continues to read this series and interact with everyone in the comment section. There we're some great investment ideas from the reader suggestions over the weeks. This may come as a surprise, but I added 6 of the investments that were suggested to me. In week 60, I added the following investments:

New York Community Bank (NYCB)

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)

Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here is how much dividend income is generated per investment basket

Equities $137.31 (32.71%)

ETFs $95.38 (22.72%)

CEFs $85.62 (20.40%)

REITs $75.72 (18.04%)

BDC $20.60 (4.91%)

ETNs $5.15 (1.23%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I am building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. Since I am reinvesting every dividend, they serve multiple purposes today. In 2022 alone, I have collected $106.10 in dividend income from 142 dividends across 16 weeks. This has allowed the Dividend Harvesting portfolio to stay in the black while growing the snowball effect. In down markets, these dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I am hoping to collect between $450-$500 in dividends in 2022, which will be reinvested, and finish the year generating >$700 in annual dividends.

Milestone Alert

All 52 weeks throughout the year now have dividend income

500 individual dividends throughout the year have been reached

I added 6 new positions in week 60 from the reader suggestions that have been submitted over the weeks. This added 40 dividends bringing my annual dividend count to 528 annually. I also closed the gap on the two remaining weeks that didn't have dividends being generated. The Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating 52 weeks of dividend income from 528 individual dividends. The dividend train continues to grow as the week's progress.

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 3 positions that are now generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends which include the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). I am trying to get more of the current positions over the finish line. Eventually, more positions will generate one share per year in dividend income.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

ETFs remain the largest segment of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Individual equities make up 48.47% of the portfolio and generate 32.71% of the dividend income, while ETFs, CEFs, REITs, BDCs, and ETNs represent 51.53% of the portfolio and generate 67.29% of the dividend income. I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) keep playing tag as they go back and forth between the top spots. Sticking with my 5% rule, I am not in any danger of exceeding this level.

Week 59 Top 10 By % STWD 4.42% XOM 4.26% MO 3.79% OHI 3.66% VZ 3.37% T 3.31% PTY 3.08% INTC 3.01% QYLD 2.72% RYLD 2.68%

Week 60 Additions – Reader Suggestions

My watchlist from the reader suggestions has filled up as the community from this article series has proposed many great investment ideas. In previous weeks, I would normally just add 2 companies, but I added 6 new positions this time. I have had my eye on some of these, and some were just brought to my attention.

NYCB

NYCB "operates as the New York Community Bank bank holding company that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, specialty finance loans and leases, commercial and industrial loans, acquisition, development, construction loans, one-to-four family loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. NYCB serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 branches and 333 ATM locations."

NYCB currently pays a 6.76% yield with a 54.84% payout ratio. While they cut the dividend at the beginning of 2016, the quarterly payment has remained steady over the previous 6 years. I think regional banks will do well during a rising rate environment and felt now would be a good time to add NYCB to the portfolio.

NRZ

NRZ "operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. NRZ invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments."

This is another company that has slashed its dividend previously. Prior to the pandemic, NRZ paid a $2 dividend which made it one of the largest yielding REITs in the market. During the Covid crash, NRZ reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.50 to $0.05 and since then has provided 4 increases, bringing its quarterly dividend back to $0.25. Today NRZ yields 9.65%, and I believe both its share price and the dividend will continue to recover in a post-pandemic world.

LGI

LGI is a CEF that "invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with a market capitalization of over $5 billion. It makes its fixed-income investments in short-duration market forward currency contracts and other market debt instruments." LGI pays an 8.76% yield, and its monthly dividend covered the two weeks I was missing regarding dividend income. Today LGI trades at about a 5% discount to its NAV.

FOF

FOF is the third CEF from Cohen & Steers that I have invested in. FOF "invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities, real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies. The fund makes its investments in funds, investing across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in undervalued funds with a market capitalization generally greater than $200 million." FOF trades at a -5.8% discount to its NAV. FOF has a forward yield of 8.57%, and I think it will do well over the next several years so I stated a position. It also adds another layer of diversification to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio.

BBDC

BBDC is a Business Development Company that is part of the larger Barings LLC asset manager, a financial giant with over $390 billion in total AUM. BBDC provides credit and equity investment in mid-market companies. BBDC has an 8.73% yield and has also grown its annual dividend over the previous 2 years. I find BDC's interesting, and I actually don't have exposure to them outside of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. I am broadening my horizons with these additions.

CCAP

CCAP is also a BDC that is focused on originating and investing in the debt of private U.S middle-market companies. CCAP has built a portfolio that exceeds $28 billion in assets under management. I wasn't as familiar with CCAP since I am not big into the BDC space, but its website held my interest, and I found it interesting that it's trading well below its NAV of $21.12. CCAP currently pays a 9.11% yield, and its investments provide additional diversification to the portfolio.

Week 61 Gameplan

With Verizon (VZ) lowering its full-year guidance and its share price is taking it on the chin I may pick up another share as its dividend is now yielding 4.93%. Shares dropped from $55.06 to $51.91 since they released earnings. In addition, I will probably pick up another share of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it's one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I'm generating will act as additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.