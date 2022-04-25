Halliburton: Buy The Rumors And Sell The News
Summary
- The net income was $263 million this quarter compared with $170 million a year ago. First-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share was $0.35 from $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company believes that this first quarter's robust business results indicate that the oilfields services have entered a multi-year upcycle.
- I recommend buying HAL at or below $38 with a potential low of around $36.1, assuming no drastic change in the business environment.
Introduction
The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 19, 2022.
Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:
I am pleased with Halliburton's first quarter results. Our performance demonstrates the resilience of our unique strategy in action and the importance of our competitive positioning, both in North America and international markets.
1 - 1Q22 earnings results snapshot
HAL announced first-quarter 2022 earnings in line with analysts' expectations. This quarter, the Completion and Production segments and the Drilling and Evaluation segments were solid.
The net income was $263 million this quarter compared with $170 million a year ago. First-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share was $0.35 from $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The most substantial segment, North American revenues, came in at $1.925 billion this quarter.
Halliburton took a $22 million write-down on its Ukraine assets last month. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:
In compliance with sanctions and consistent with our strategy for profitable international growth, we announced that we would begin steps toward a wind-down of our Russian operations, and we remain active in that process. Russia accounts for about 2% of our business. Sanctions and export compliance impact everyone in the oilfield and operations and supply chains in Russia are, at best, challenged. The situation is far too early and evolving to say more.
2 - Stock Performance
Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA: OIH) and its peers, Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR). HAL is now up 98% on a one-year basis.
3 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. Halliburton is a solid business that I consider a good option from a long-term investor's perspective. However, my primary investment in this sector is Schlumberger due to the diversification of its assets.
Note: The oilfield services are highly dependent on oil prices and geopolitical issues. Thus, this investment presents a higher level of risk and lower dividend than the oil supermajors, which are more directly correlated to the oil and gas prices (e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM)).
Hence, I recommend keeping a medium core long-term position but using 50% of your position to trade short-term LIFO. I believe it is the most adapted strategy with such stocks.
Halliburton: Financials History - The Raw Numbers For First Quarter 2022
|Halliburton
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|3.45
|3.71
|3.86
|4.28
|4.28
|Net income in $ Million
|170
|227
|236
|824
|263
|EBITDA $ Million
|
584
|
652
|
671
|
757
|
671
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.19
|0.26
|0.26
|0.92
|0.29
|Operating Cash Flow in $ Million
|203
|409
|617
|682
|-50
|CapEx in $ Million
|104
|191
|188
|316
|189
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|99
|218
|429
|366
|-239
|Total cash $ Billion
|2.45
|2.66
|2.63
|3.04
|2.15
|Total LT Debt in $ billion
|9.64
|9.64
|9.19
|9.13
|8.53
|Dividend per share in $
|0.045
|0.045
|0.045
|0.12
|0.12
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|885
|890
|894
|896
|903
Source: HAL filings
Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook
1 - Revenues of $4.284 billion in 1Q22
1.1 - Revenues details.
The North American revenue went up 37.1% from the same quarter last year to $1.925 billion, and income from Halliburton's international was $2.359 billion, up 35.7% from last year's quarter.
The company posted a net income of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The adjusted income was $314 million or $0.35 per share.
Below is the revenue repartition per region.
1.2 - Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments
1.2.1 - Completion and Production (54.9% in 1Q22)
Operating income was $296 million, or up 17.5% from 1Q21 ($252 million). The segment's performance was supported by improving completion tool sales worldwide and strengthening the pressure-pumping business across North America and the Middle East/Asia.
Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:
Our Completion and Production division revenue grew 26% compared to the first quarter of 2021 on activity increases in North America, Africa and the Middle East, while operating income increased 17% despite transitory U.S. land/sand delivery disruptions.
1.2.2 - Drilling and Evaluation (45.1% in 1Q22)
The segment profit increased to $294 million from $171 million in the first quarter of 2021. These better numbers were due to increased drilling-associated activities and higher wireline operations in North America land, Latin America, and the Middle East. Also, the company experienced an increase in overseas testing services and increased project management activity in Latin America, India, and Oman.
1.3 - Company's Outlook
Halliburton stated that North America's business is robust. Consequently, the company's Completion and Production segment should enjoy higher margins boosted by a high commodity prices environment. Customer demand is healthy, and the drilling fleet is nearly sold out. Also, the company anticipates its international business to grow throughout the rest of 2022.
Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:
We expect oil and gas demand will grow over the near and medium-term, driven by economic expansion, energy security concerns and population growth. At the same time, supply remains under structural threat of scarcity. While the war in Ukraine has created a short-term dislocation in commodity markets, the fundamental supply tightness existed before this geopolitical conflict.
The company believes that this first quarter's robust business results indicate that the oilfields services have entered a multi-year upcycle.
2 - Generic Free Cash Flow was a loss of $239 million in 1Q22
Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $774 million ("ttm"), with a loss of $239 million in 1Q22.
The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share - a year's $538 million cash cost. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.
The dividend yield is now down to 1.25%, getting better. However, its main competitor, Schlumberger, has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.175 a share, or a yield of 1.70%.
3 - Net debt is now $6.38 billion in 1Q22
As of March 31, 2022, the company had $2.154 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $8.53 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 54.8%.
Technical Analysis and Commentary
HAL forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $41.85 and support at $38. The trading strategy is quite simple here.
Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and even if you may experience a higher tax rate (which is not necessarily true), it will reward you with a higher profit.
I suggest trading short-term LIFO 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $41.85 and $42.25 and potentially waiting for a test at $43.25 in case of solid momentum.
It would be reasonable to use this potential retracement to accumulate gradually between $38 to $36.1 and potentially as low as $31 in case of a strong retracement.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
