Introduction

The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 19, 2022.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

I am pleased with Halliburton's first quarter results. Our performance demonstrates the resilience of our unique strategy in action and the importance of our competitive positioning, both in North America and international markets.

1 - 1Q22 earnings results snapshot

HAL announced first-quarter 2022 earnings in line with analysts' expectations. This quarter, the Completion and Production segments and the Drilling and Evaluation segments were solid.

The net income was $263 million this quarter compared with $170 million a year ago. First-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share was $0.35 from $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The most substantial segment, North American revenues, came in at $1.925 billion this quarter.

HAL Comparison revenue per segment 4Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) High oil prices again were a strong catalyst for oilfields services. Even though some bearish sentiment dragged prices lower on Friday, Brent oil futures traded well above $100 a barrel. Oil prices are on fire, and the market expects the oilfields services industry to profit from this situation. However, as always, in this case, the excitement pushed investors to buy the rumors and caught them by surprise when the market sold the news. While earnings came up as expected, one recent issue arising from the war in Ukraine and Russian sanctions may have been the trigger of the recent selloff. On April 22, 2022, Halliburton warned it may face seizure of its assets by the Russian government and will apply a future charge to earnings over its withdrawal. Halliburton indicated the book value of its Russian assets at about $340 million in its recent 10Q filing. The company last month disclosed it had suspended Russian operations following the conflict in Ukraine and would wind down existing operations. Those contracts will end May 15 to comply with U.S., U.K., Swiss and European Union sanctions, it said on Friday.

Halliburton took a $22 million write-down on its Ukraine assets last month. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

In compliance with sanctions and consistent with our strategy for profitable international growth, we announced that we would begin steps toward a wind-down of our Russian operations, and we remain active in that process. Russia accounts for about 2% of our business. Sanctions and export compliance impact everyone in the oilfield and operations and supply chains in Russia are, at best, challenged. The situation is far too early and evolving to say more.

2 - Stock Performance

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA: OIH) and its peers, Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR). HAL is now up 98% on a one-year basis.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. Halliburton is a solid business that I consider a good option from a long-term investor's perspective. However, my primary investment in this sector is Schlumberger due to the diversification of its assets.

HAL: Revenue comparison HAL SLB (Fun Trading)

Note: The oilfield services are highly dependent on oil prices and geopolitical issues. Thus, this investment presents a higher level of risk and lower dividend than the oil supermajors, which are more directly correlated to the oil and gas prices (e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM)).

Hence, I recommend keeping a medium core long-term position but using 50% of your position to trade short-term LIFO. I believe it is the most adapted strategy with such stocks.

Halliburton: Financials History - The Raw Numbers For First Quarter 2022

Halliburton 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.45 3.71 3.86 4.28 4.28 Net income in $ Million 170 227 236 824 263 EBITDA $ Million 584 652 671 757 671 EPS diluted in $/share 0.19 0.26 0.26 0.92 0.29 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 203 409 617 682 -50 CapEx in $ Million 104 191 188 316 189 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 99 218 429 366 -239 Total cash $ Billion 2.45 2.66 2.63 3.04 2.15 Total LT Debt in $ billion 9.64 9.64 9.19 9.13 8.53 Dividend per share in $ 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.12 0.12 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 885 890 894 896 903

Source: HAL filings

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $4.284 billion in 1Q22

1.1 - Revenues details.

HAL: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Halliburton posted $4.284 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2022, in line with expectations.

The North American revenue went up 37.1% from the same quarter last year to $1.925 billion, and income from Halliburton's international was $2.359 billion, up 35.7% from last year's quarter.

The company posted a net income of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The adjusted income was $314 million or $0.35 per share.

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

HAL: Quarterly Revenues per segments (Fun Trading)

1.2 - Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments

HAL: Quarterly revenues per segment in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

1.2.1 - Completion and Production (54.9% in 1Q22)

Operating income was $296 million, or up 17.5% from 1Q21 ($252 million). The segment's performance was supported by improving completion tool sales worldwide and strengthening the pressure-pumping business across North America and the Middle East/Asia.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

Our Completion and Production division revenue grew 26% compared to the first quarter of 2021 on activity increases in North America, Africa and the Middle East, while operating income increased 17% despite transitory U.S. land/sand delivery disruptions.

1.2.2 - Drilling and Evaluation (45.1% in 1Q22)

The segment profit increased to $294 million from $171 million in the first quarter of 2021. These better numbers were due to increased drilling-associated activities and higher wireline operations in North America land, Latin America, and the Middle East. Also, the company experienced an increase in overseas testing services and increased project management activity in Latin America, India, and Oman.

1.3 - Company's Outlook

Halliburton stated that North America's business is robust. Consequently, the company's Completion and Production segment should enjoy higher margins boosted by a high commodity prices environment. Customer demand is healthy, and the drilling fleet is nearly sold out. Also, the company anticipates its international business to grow throughout the rest of 2022.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

We expect oil and gas demand will grow over the near and medium-term, driven by economic expansion, energy security concerns and population growth. At the same time, supply remains under structural threat of scarcity. While the war in Ukraine has created a short-term dislocation in commodity markets, the fundamental supply tightness existed before this geopolitical conflict.

The company believes that this first quarter's robust business results indicate that the oilfields services have entered a multi-year upcycle.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow was a loss of $239 million in 1Q22

HAL: Chart Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $774 million ("ttm"), with a loss of $239 million in 1Q22.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share - a year's $538 million cash cost. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 1.25%, getting better. However, its main competitor, Schlumberger, has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.175 a share, or a yield of 1.70%.

3 - Net debt is now $6.38 billion in 1Q22

HAL: Quarterly cash versus debt history (Fun Trading) As we can see in the chart above, the company is doing an excellent job of reducing its massive debt load. However, debt is still a sensitive issue. Net debt is $6.38 billion.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had $2.154 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $8.53 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 54.8%.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

HAL: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading) Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividends.

HAL forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $41.85 and support at $38. The trading strategy is quite simple here.

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and even if you may experience a higher tax rate (which is not necessarily true), it will reward you with a higher profit.

I suggest trading short-term LIFO 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $41.85 and $42.25 and potentially waiting for a test at $43.25 in case of solid momentum.

It would be reasonable to use this potential retracement to accumulate gradually between $38 to $36.1 and potentially as low as $31 in case of a strong retracement.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

