Midstream Weekly Recap: Outperformance Continues Despite Macro Headwinds

Midstream Sector Performance

Midstream traded 1.4% lower during the week, but outperformed the S&P 500 and other energy sub-sectors. Rising interest rates and recession fears sent the S&P 500 down 2.8% while declining oil and natural gas prices sent the XLE down 4.6%

Midstream held tight despite the headwinds. As expected amid macro turbulence, long-haul pipeline operators outperformed the more commodity-sensitive gathering and processing (G&P) companies.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) kicked off earnings season with a beat. The company increased its dividend and reported higher throughput in its natural gas and refined products pipelines. KMI shares fell 1.1%, but outperformed the sector.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s (BKEP) led the sector during the week with a 38.6% gain on its announcement that it agreed to be acquired by its sponsor, Ergon, for $4.65 per unit. We recommended BKEP units as a “Buy” last Thursday when they traded at $3.30 due to their unusually low downside risk and significant upside if Ergon withdrew the lowball bid it made in October 2021. After we published the write-up, we were considering taking a position in the name but were too slow to pull the trigger. We suspect DG Capital Management, which had challenged Ergon’s earlier bid, is pleased with the new bid, which should allow the deal to go through.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) was another notable gainer during the week, up 8.8%. The market appears to like DKL’s announcement last week that it agreed to acquire 3Bear Energy’s Delaware Basin gathering, processing, and transportation assets. The acquisition came at an attractive 6.25-times EBITDA multiple, so it is immediately accretive. We like the deal, which extends DKL’s reach into the Permian, but we rate DKL a “Hold” as its units trade around our estimate of fair value.

Commodity-sensitive royalty companies and G&Ps took it on the chin during the week. Antero Midstream (AM) fell 6.4%, and Hess Midstream (HESM) fell 6.8% on no news. Despite the G&Ps’ poor performance, our fundamental thesis on the group remains intact. We believe strong oil and natural gas prices over the coming quarters and years will incentivize domestic production activity, bolstering G&P results. Over the past two years, G&Ps have slashed capital expenditures and reduced leverage. They can now direct excess cash flow toward additional distribution increases and unit repurchases. We believe G&P equities will be rewarded with higher multiples as their operating stability and long-term prospects are better appreciated by investors.

Weekly HFI Research MLPs Portfolio Recap

Our portfolio underperformed its benchmark, the Alerian MLP Index, by 0.30% during the week. Year-to-date, our portfolio has gained 41.0%, outperforming its benchmark’s 22.5% gain by 18.5%.

Martin Midstream Partners, LP (MMLP), which is now the largest position in our portfolio after its furious run-up over the past two months, reported a blow-out first quarter, which we reviewed here. We believe the company’s deleveraging will pave the way for it to refinance its senior notes after they become callable in mid-August. A refinancing will remove risk for the equity by extending debt maturities, reducing interest expense, and allowing for accelerated debt paydown. Once the risks to the equity stemming from the debt are removed, we believe it will trade higher as investors appreciate the cash generation potential of the business and the prospect for distribution hikes.

MMLP is the best performing equity year-to-date in our 54-company midstream coverage universe. Fortunately, five of our 14 holdings rank among the top ten year-to-date performers, as shown in the chart below.

Among our other holdings, Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) declared a $0.173 distribution increase, a 52.9% increase over the previous quarter’s distribution of $0.327. Before WES’s management announced this most recent increase, it had guided to 5% annual distribution increases. We’re gratified by the news of a more immediate return of cash flow to unitholders. As of the end of 2021, WES was generating approximately $1 billion of cash flow after distributions. The new distributions will result in an outflow of approximately $210 million, leaving an ample cushion for the company to fund capital expenditures, deleverage, and repurchase units.

WES management is among the most shareholder-friendly capital allocators in the midstream space. Over the past two years, it has done a superb job paying down $1.1 billion of debt and repurchasing $250 million of common units. With this distribution hike, WES units trade at a 7.8% yield, which is safe and poised to increase over the coming years as WES’s sponsor, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), increases its Permian production. We continue to rate WES as a “Buy.”

News of the Week

April 18. An unregulated natural gas gathering pipeline operated by Energy Transfer (ET) leaked a quantity of methane equivalent to the emissions impact of 16,000 cars. The leak caused a methane plume that geoanalytics firm Kayrros claimed was the most severe in the U.S. in a year. We hold ET in our portfolio as we believe its units remain cheap, though mishaps like this one make us wonder whether management is spending too much time figuring out how to expand and too little time on existing operations. We believe ET’s management should swear off expansion until it improves the company’s return on assets, but judging by management’s commentary over the past few quarters, we aren’t optimistic.

April 19. Cheniere Energy (LNG) announced a collaboration with natural gas midstream companies, methane detection technology providers, and academic institutions to monitor the greenhouse gas emissions along its supply chain. Its midstream collaborators in the venture include Williams (WMB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), DT Midstream (DTM), Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), and MPLX (MPLX). Cheniere’s initiative is a smart one as U.S. LNG exporters make the case to their global customers that their LNG is more environmentally friendly than that of their competitors. This, combined with Cheniere’s ultra-reliability as an LNG supplier, will allow it to market its LNG for a premium price on the global market. We hold Cheniere stock and recommend it as a “Buy” for long-term holders.

April 20. Green Plains (GPRE) announced that its technology innovation efforts have achieved renewable corn yields with protein concentration of greater than 60% and yields as high as four pounds per bushel at its Woods River, Nebraska biorefinery. The news is a sign of success for GPRE’s initiatives to diversify away from ethanol, which may increase the risks for its midstream MLP, Green Plains Partners LP (GPP). We have expressed our concerns about the longer-term operating risks for GPP arising from its relationship with GPRE. This week’s news offers more evidence that investors are better off avoiding GPP units in spite of their statistical cheapness.

April 21. Plains All American (PAA) announced it signed a memorandum of understanding with Atura Power to study the feasibility of low-carbon hydrogen and subsurface storage related to their assets and operations located in Windsor, Ontario. The studies will analyze the commercial feasibility of Atua constructing a 20-megawatt electrolyzer fed by PAA’s hydrogen storage service. This is PAA’s first major renewables initiative since it announced the formation of an Emerging Energy and Process Optimization unit in October 2021. It marks PAA’s foray into pursuing renewable investments that we hope will provide a return that is competitive with legacy oil and gas midstream assets. Whether or not these investments earn a satisfactory return bears watching.

Capital Markets Activity

Targa Resources (TRGP) announced it will redeem its 9.5% Series A preferred stock on May 3, 2022, for $1,050 per share plus $8.87 of accrued and unpaid dividends. The preferred redemption is the latest in a string of shareholder-friendly capital allocation moves by TRGP management over the past few months. We hold TRGP stock in our portfolio and recommend it as a “Buy” at its current price.