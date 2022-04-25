The Future: FTX And Goldman Sachs

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

There is a very strong contingent of libertarians in the move to buildup the crypto-asset world.

To me, the future will be more like what is going on in the space inhabited by FTX and Goldman Sachs.

As reported in the Financial Times:

"Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon met billionaire FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in March to discuss forging closer ties between the Wall Street bank and the barely three-year-old cryptocurrency exchange valued at $32.0 billion.

This is a meeting of "traditional finance" with, according to Peter Thiel the libertarian tech investor, the "revolutionary youth movement."

Mr. Thiel sees these two groups, fighting it out to the death, not working together.

Well, Mr. Bankman-Fried, sees things differently.

One of the first things Mr. Bankman-Fried wants to work on with Mr. Solomon and the Goldman people is discussions between FTX and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.S. derivatives watchdog.

Mr. Bankman-Fried is coming at things from a little different angle than are many of the libertarian-orientated entrepreneurs.

Mr. Bankman-Fried wants to work with the regulators and build the new financial structure. He realizes that regulation is coming to the crypto-world, and he wants to work with the regulators and not fight the regulators.

The objective here is to get Goldman working with FTX in its discussions with the regulators.

In March, FTX filed a proposal to the CFTC that would allow it to sell leveraged crypto derivatives to retail investors and settle their trades directly, cutting out intermediate financial brokers such as Goldman.

FTX wants help in working something out with the regulators.

But, There Is More

Goldman appears to be eager to advise the crypto start-up on "future funding rounds" and the two chief executives discussed whether Goldman could play a role in a potential initial public offering of FTX.

Crypto exchange company Coinbase, was advised last April by a syndicate of banks, including Goldman, when it became listed on NASDAQ.

Furthermore, Goldman apparently discussed "future collaboration potential" with FTX on "market making" in crypto trades.

Also, there was a discussion about Goldman providing traditional banking services to the exchange. This discussion also included talk about the regulatory position of the operation, given the risks of financial crimes, like money laundering.

The Future

This, to me, is the future.

As I have written elsewhere, the libertarians got along alright in the early days of Bitcoin and the blockchain revolution.

But, they only accomplished so much.

Then the largess of the Federal Reserve hit the world.

Hoping to prevent a downward spiral of the financial system resulting from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent recession that followed, the Federal Reserve pumped reserves into the banking system in amounts never seen before.

Buying $120 billion in securities every month for a lengthy period of time flooded the banking system and the financial markets and asset prices... the stock market... and crypto-asset prices... like for Bitcoin... absolutely exploded and hit more and more new highs as 2020 turned into 2021 and 2021 turned into 2022.

But now, the Federal Reserve is backing off. With inflation highs reaching levels not hit for forty years and other market dislocations causing many, many disruptions, the Federal Reserve has now got its policy rate of interest rising and has now promised to begin to reduce the size of its securities portfolio in May.

The wind has gone out of stock market prices, the S&P 500 Stock Index hit its last historical high on January 3, 2022, and the price of a Bitcoin, which peaked on November 10, 2021, at around $67,000, dropping currently to about 38,000, the Federal Reserve created bubble has deflated.

Crypto-assets may be in for a little rough riding in the next twelve months.

Furthermore, with all of the recently released information on stealing Bitcoin, illicit international transfers of money, and just plain fraud, the call for greater and greater amounts of calls have arisen for more and more regulation.

Libertarian ideas work great until they don't work because of cheating, and lying, and fraud, and other illegal issues. Having no controls on things leave the courts open for those wishing to take advantage of others to try out their skills.

The problem always turns out to be, where to set the "balance" between regulation and the lack of regulation.

Right now, there is a growing demand for more regulation to help set the right balance between too much regulation and too little regulation.

Mr. Bankman-Fried and FTX seem to be at the head of the line to work with the regulators to achieve a realistic and workable balance.

The Goal Of FTX

Mr. Bankman-Fried seems to want to put brokers out of business through electronic technology.

We read:

"FTX is seeking to bypass the brokers and use an approach that has evolved in the do-it-yourself, 24/7 crypto trade."

"In this world, digital assets move on computer networks that have no opening or closing times, or any of the traditional gatekeepers that were required by older technologies."

"Under the FTX plan, customers would deposit collateral in FTX accounts - cash or crypto - and be responsible for keeping enough on hand to cover margin requirements at all times."

"Margin levels would be calculated every 30 seconds. If the market falls too low, FTX would start liquidating the position in seconds, selling it off in 10 percent increments or, in worst-case scenarios, offering it to 'backstop liquidity providers who agree ahead of time to accept a set amount.'"

No brokers needed!

This, as mentioned earlier, is a case of traditional finance versus "the revolutionary youth movement."

Mr. Bankman-Fried is thirty years old.

Mr. Bankman-Fried has a degree in physics from MIT, with a minor in mathematics.

Both of Mr. Bankman-Fried's parents are professors of las at Stanford University.

Mr. Bankman-Fried is an elite!

What Mr. Bankman-Fried is doing, and what he is planning to do will contribute to the restructuring of the financial system.

But, Mr. Bankman-Fried is broadening out the approach.

He is trying to work with the regulators.

He is trying to work with "traditional finance."

My bet is that you are going to see more and more entrepreneurs approach the changing world like Mr. Bankman-Fried is doing.

The effort is to achieve the right balance between innovation and reasonable regulation.

Working in this way, in my opinion, will only help us to achieve the future faster and more intelligently. This is something, I think, investors should applaud.