andresr/E+ via Getty Images

At a time when Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is active to optimize its portfolio, it is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) which became part, and a counterpart, of this optimization strategy.

With the company acquiring a substantial business from Stanley Black & Decker, it is time to look at the prospects and implications of this deal on the future prospects of Allegion, which looks rather alright, I must say.

Security Products

Allegion is a global pure-play global provider of security products and solutions. The company provides security solutions, products and services for residential as well as business settings. These include electronics and mechanical locks and portable security solutions, marketed under names and brands like AXA, Bricard, Kryptonite, Legge, Schlage, among many other brand names.

In business settings, the list of solutions provided is even greater, including electronic access and monitoring solutions, among others. Nearly three-quarters of revenues are generated in North America, with most of the remainder of revenues generated from the EMEA region, while the Asian-Pacific region is responsible for a small minority of these revenues.

The business generated $2.85 billion in revenues in 2019 on which it posted very resilient operating profits of $565 million, for earnings just a few basis points shy of the 20% mark. The company posted GAAP earnings of $402 million, or $4.26 per share while operating with $1.1 billion in net debt at the time.

Shares of the company traded at $130 just ahead of the pandemic, which worked down to a 13.2 billion enterprise valuation. These are high valuations, as earnings power of $3.39 per share translates into a 30-31-times earnings multiple based on GAAP earnings. Adjusted earnings of $4.89 per share worked down to a slightly less, but still demanding, 26-27-times adjusted earnings multiple.

Defensive Play

With the demand for security solutions not that much impacted by the pandemic, shares have held up quite well during the pandemic as they largely traded around the $100 mark for most of the year, albeit that a big stock market rally in 2021 made the shares hit a high of $150 during their peak. Right now, shares have sold off quite aggressively to $113 per share, meaning that shares trade below the pre-pandemic levels.

Revenues fell 5% in 2020 to $2.72 billion as earnings took a small beating as well, but, fortunately, the company guided for a recovery in 2021. Throughout 2021, the company was getting more confident in its outlook. After the release of the first quarter results, the company hiked the adjusted earnings range to $5.00-$5.15 per share.

The company hiked the full year outlook and saw earnings between $5.25 and $5.40 per share alongside the second quarter earnings release, but inflationary pressures, supply chain shortages and higher freight costs resulted in a reversal in the earnings guidance in the autumn of the year. Alongside the third quarter earnings release, the midpoint of the earnings guidance was cut to $5.05 per share again, in line with the outlook at the time for the first quarter earnings release.

In February of this year, the company posted its 2021 results as sales rebounded to $2.87 billion, largely in line with the 2019 results. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.19 per share, up a fraction from the $5.11 per share posted in 2020 with adjusted EBITDA reported at $618 million. Despite real challenges induced by supply chain issues, inflationary pressures and material availability, with fourth quarter sales being down on an annual basis, the company outlined a decent guidance for 2022. The company guided for a 7-8.5% increase in organic sales with adjusted earnings set to rise to a midpoint of $5.65 per share.

Following some buybacks, the share count has been cut to 90 million shares, which results in a $10.2 billion equity valuation, or $11.2 billion enterprise valuation as net debt is down to $1.04 billion here. This values the operations at roughly 3.9 times reported sales, 22 times adjusted earnings posted in 2021, and 20 times anticipated earnings in 2022, albeit that there are real risks to that outlook here.

A Big Deal

Out of the blue, at least to many, the company announced a substantial deal towards the end of April. Allegion has reached a $900 million deal to acquire Black & Decker's Access Technologies business.

The acquired activities include manufacturing, installment, and servicing of automatic doors in North America in a wide variety of usage settings. With a $340 million revenue contribution, the deal comes at a relatively lower multiple, especially as the net present value of tax synergies reduces the purchase price to $810 million.

The effective purchase price works down to a 14.5 times EBITDA multiple, which suggests that EBITDA is seen at $55 million and change. This compares to an 18 times multiple at which Allegion trades here, as the EBITDA margins of Allegion are a bit higher of course. Promising is that some synergies are seen as well, reducing the multiple to 12.5 times. This reveals that EBITDA might improve to $65 million, as synergies are seen around ten million, or actually nine million according to the related deal presentation. Besides the relative compelling multiples, Allegion reiterated the full year outlook as well, as shares rose slightly in response to the news flow, which was reassuring.

Net debt is set to double towards $2 billion, yet with EBITDA of the core operations, the acquired activities and modest growth in 2022 pushing up the EBITDA performance towards the $700 million mark, that is still very manageable. With an effective price tag equal to 7% of the own enterprise valuation, the deal is substantial, as it adds more than 11% to pro forma sales, and an EBITDA contribution which comes in between the purchase price percentage and the relative sales contribution.

Concluding Remark

Truth is that I think that Allegion has made a nice deal and that valuations have over time become more compelling, albeit that shares still trade at a small premium to the overall market at around 20 times.

The business is quite defensive and looks nice, but on the other hand, the growth and value creation of the business is a bit lackluster as well, with 2021 sales essentially flat compared to 2019 despite a recovery and the impact of inflation, albeit that margins are stable and high.

Amidst all of these trends, I am performing a balancing act. While Allegion is certainly seeing an improvement in the prospects, I am hopeful and patiently waiting for a small retreat toward the $100 mark before I get involved in this uncertain environment.