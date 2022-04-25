marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), we can see that shares have just delivered a sell signal by means of the MACD crossover. What makes this technical indicator noteworthy (especially on monthly charts) is the fact that it is a combination of both momentum and trend. Suffice it to say, what we have at present in Eaton Corporation are overbought shares (sizable distance above the zero line) and a moving average bearish crossover. Consensus is looking at $1.60 in earnings per share for the first quarter, so it will be interesting to see if downside traction intensifies if indeed this bottom line number is not met.

Technical Sell Signal In Eaton (StockCharts.com)

To see if there is indeed validity to this sell signal, we can go to Eaton's key financial metrics which make up its dividend. Dividends are important to investors because a sustainable growing payout fosters confidence with respect to future growth. In fact, given the backdrop, we are seeing with respect to inflation at present, an investment's "total return" has rarely been as important as it is in today's market.

Dividend Yield

Eaton's dividend yield presently comes in at 2.12% which is just over 17% above its 5-year average yield of 2.56%. The under-average yield ties in with what we are seeing in the overbought technicals at present in Eaton. With Eaton's present dividend yield trailing inflation, it is imperative that shares push on from present levels to protect purchasing power. The remaining dividend metrics can give us insights into whether this very well will happen.

Dividend Growth

As we can see below, average annual dividend growth rates in Eaton have been on the wane for some time now. Whereas the 5-year average annual growth rate comes in at 6.2%, the 12-month equivalent growth rate has dropped back to 4.1%.

Timeframe 12-Month 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year ETN Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate 4.1% 4.8% 6.2% 8.4%

Dividend Safety

$1.219 billion of dividend payments was paid out to shareholders over the past 12 months from a free cash flow kitty of $1.588 billion. This gives a dividend payout ratio of 76%. Free cash flow is comprised of operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. It must be said that a 76% payout ratio is on the high side, especially when we compare the present number to the 5-year average (51.37%). Furthermore, the rising pay-out ratio definitely explains in part why dividend growth has been declining in recent years.

In saying this, what we have discussed so far is backward-looking in nature. Looking forward, by monitoring Eaton's trends with respect to its debt to equity ratio, interest coverage ratio, as well as projected earnings growth, insights can be gained on whether the present 76% pay-out ratio can, in fact, fall from its present level.

Debt To Equity Ratio

At the end of the most recent quarter, shareholder equity came in at $16.41 billion and interest-bearing debt totaled $8.58 billion. This means Eaton's debt to equity ratio comes in at 0.52. Although the debt load may look high on the surface, Eaton made over $2.1 billion in net profit last year and generated more or less the same figure in operating cash flow. This means four years of earnings alone almost would pay off the company's interest-bearing debt. Furthermore, net profit, as well as cash flow, is expected to increase by approximately 15% in fiscal 2022, so the ammunition should certainly be there to keep debt under control.

Interest Coverage Ratio

To see how impactful Eaton's debt is on its financials, we go to the income statement where we calculate the interest coverage ratio. The less money as a percentage that comes out of Eaton's profits over time, the more money left over the dividend payments to shareholders. In fiscal 2021, interest expense amounted to $144 million. This gives us an interest coverage ratio of 17.1 which is well ahead of the 12.7 figure at the end of fiscal 2020.

Projected Earnings Growth

As mentioned, as we stand today (April 25th), net profit and cash flow are expected to increase by approximately 15% in fiscal 2022. This trend alone, along with the trend discussed above, seems reason enough to continue to dollar cost average into Eaton even if selling were to accelerate. The only slight bone of contention would be recent earnings revisions for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2022. Although the $1.60 and $1.84 EPS estimates are 11% and 9% above the same bottom line numbers of Q1 and Q2 in fiscal 2020, consensus has been lowering their expectations for these periods ever so slightly in recent weeks.

Is the market reading into this considering the MACD monthly crossover alluded to earlier? I bring this up because many times in the initial stages of a major trend reversal, many do not understand why shares are trading in a certain way. Shares are trading for almost 23 times forward GAAP earnings at present so shares from a valuation standpoint are by no means cheap at this juncture.

Conclusion

In terms of the core financial metrics which make up Eaton's dividend, the payout is sustainable but there are some trends that warrant observation. The cash flow pay-out ratio has increased somewhat in recent times which has resulted in a softening of the dividend growth rate. Furthermore, EPS revisions have been coming down slightly in upcoming quarters which is not required considering Eaton's present valuation. However, Eaton continues to manage a strong balance sheet where interest expense still only makes up a fraction of operating profit. Long investors have to decide whether (if the selling continues) to continue to reinvest dividends in the stock to bring down their cost basis. We look forward to continued coverage.