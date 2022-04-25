shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) shares from a Buy to a Hold. In my article for CAT written earlier on February 8, 2022, I reviewed Caterpillar's financial performance in the final quarter of 2021.

This latest update shines the spotlight on CAT's upcoming Q1 2022 earnings. I expect Caterpillar's first-quarter bottom line to come in below the market's forecasts. While Caterpillar is still trading below my price target, the implied capital appreciation potential is not high enough to translate into a Buy rating. As such, I deem Caterpillar stock as a Hold prior to upcoming earnings.

CAT Stock Key Metrics

There are two key categories of metrics that investors should analyze before they assess Caterpillar's future financial and stock price outlook.

The first category of metrics relates to CAT's recent share price performance on an absolute and relative basis.

Caterpillar's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

In this year thus far, Caterpillar's share price was up by +4.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 which declined by -10.0%.

CAT's shares have actually been on a rollercoaster ride in 2022 year-to-date. In the first half of January 2022, Caterpillar did much better than the S&P 500, as the market saw CAT as a key beneficiary of Biden's new infrastructure bill. A December 30, 2021 Seeking Alpha News article highlighted that "UBS (UBS) prefers construction equipment on the back of the infrastructure bill", and this was reflective of the Wall Street analysts' positive sentiment towards Caterpillar at the beginning of this year.

But CAT's shares pulled back after mid-January and tracked the performance of the S&P 500 closely until the end of February. In my prior update for CAT, I noted that "a YoY decrease in operating profit margin for Caterpillar was a disappointment" and that hurt CAT's stock price performance after it reported Q4 2021 earnings in late-January.

Caterpillar began to outperform the S&P 500 again in early-March, and this came after Russia invaded Ukraine in late-February which was one of the key drivers of higher commodity prices. Seeking Alpha News published an article on March 8, 2022 which cited Jefferies' (JEF) research referring to CAT as one of the "commodity related machinery names" which are "a strong hedge to commodity and general inflation." In other words, investors see elevated commodity prices leading to increased demand for machinery, which will be positive for Caterpillar.

The second category of metrics pertains to the sell-side's consensus financial forecasts.

Revisions To Caterpillar's Q1 2022 Financial Estimates In The Past Three Months

Revisions To CAT's Fiscal 2022 Financial Forecasts In The Last Three Months

As per the charts presented above, a majority of the Wall Street analysts have raised their Q1 2022 and FY 2022 revenue forecasts for Caterpillar in the last three months, while most of them have cut their earnings estimates for CAT over the same period. This is aligned with what I have discussed above. High commodity prices will drive an increase in sales for Caterpillar, but CAT is also facing cost pressures as highlighted with its operating profit margin contraction for Q4 2021.

Is CAT Stock Overvalued Now?

Before I preview Caterpillar's Q1 2022 earnings in the subsequent sections, it is good to evaluate CAT's valuations in light of the stock's year-to-date share price outperformance relative to the S&P 500.

My price target for CAT is $245, based on a 17.5 times forward P/E multiple applied to a forward earnings per share of $14.00. The forward P/E multiple of 17.5 times is pegged to the stock's 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data. My forward EPS estimate is the average of the company's FY 2022-2025 consensus normalized earnings per share. Given the cyclicality of Caterpillar's business, I have used the averages of Caterpillar's historical trading P/E multiple and future EPS estimates in valuing CAT.

The $245 target price for Caterpillar translates to an upside of +13% as compared with its last done share price of $216.30 as of April 22, 2022. Using +15% as a minimum hurdle rate for an investment, I view CAT's stock as fairly valued, rather than overvalued or undervalued, now.

When Does Caterpillar Report Earnings?

Caterpillar published a media release close to two weeks ago on April 14, disclosing that the company's Q1 2022 earnings will be released on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before the market opens.

What To Expect From Earnings?

The expectations for Caterpillar's first quarter earnings are reflected in the key metrics I discussed in a prior section of this article.

CAT's year-to-date share price performance is an indication of both the market's optimism with respect to strong revenue growth supported by high commodity prices, and investors' concerns over margin compression as well. Similarly, the upward revision in Caterpillar's consensus top line estimates and the downward revision in CAT's consensus bottom line forecasts over the past few months tell the same story.

I hold the same view that it is Caterpillar's Q1 2022 costs, and not revenue, that will determine if CAT's upcoming financial results will meet market expectations. I noted in my early-February 2022 article that there is "short-term pressure on Caterpillar's operating profit margin resulting from cost inflation and supply chain issues."

Things did not get better by late-February going by the company management's comments at the Citigroup (C) Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 24, 2022 which was held roughly a month after CAT's Q4 earnings.

Caterpillar mentioned at the Citigroup conference that it "would expect a lot of that (inventory build-up) to subside as the supply chain gets better", but it stressed that it is "not sure when that is" and "we're not seeing anything immediate right now." In other words, it is apparent that supply chain headwinds have continued to be an issue for CAT up to late-February. In terms of distribution costs, CAT also acknowledged "we saw a little bit more airfreight than we liked."

In conclusion, I am expecting a Q1 2022 earnings miss for Caterpillar.

What Is Caterpillar's Forecast?

Caterpillar's first-quarter consensus revenue forecast of $13.5 billion appears to be reasonable, as it is implying a realistic +13.5% YoY top line expansion. This represents an improvement from CAT's +11.8% YoY sales growth in Q1 2021, but already suggests a significant step-down from Caterpillar's Q4 2021 revenue increase of +22.8%.

But CAT's Wall Street consensus Q1 2022 EPS of $2.60 still seems too optimistic. Considering supply chain issues and inflation, a QoQ contraction of -3.3% and a -9.4% YoY decrease for Caterpillar's bottom line in the first quarter of the current fiscal year don't fully reflect the cost pressures for the company.

My own estimate of Caterpillar's first-quarter EPS is much lower at $2.41, which points to an earnings miss for CAT.

Is CAT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CAT stock is a Hold. Caterpillar's shares have already outperformed the S&P 500 by a substantial margin so far this year, and my price target for CAT does not imply sufficient upside to warrant a Buy rating. With my expectations of a Q1 2022 earnings miss for the stock, I downgrade my investment rating for Caterpillar to a Hold.