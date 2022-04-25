Kateryna Onyshchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Today we put Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the spotlight for the first time. Like most SaaS concerns, the shares have been pummeled by the market over the past few quarters. More pain to come or is the stock entering oversold territory? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

Docebo Inc. is headquartered in Toronto. The company's platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system. This helps expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company is a leader in enabling the fast-growing digital learning transformation within organizations via its cloud-based e-learning and training platform.

With the recent decline in the shares, the stock fetches just over $45.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.5 billion.

Fourth Quarter Results:

On March 10th, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. Docebo had a small GAAP net profit of four cents a share, a nickel above expectations. The company posted a GAAP net loss of 14 cents a share in Q42020 in way of comparison. Revenues rose nearly 60% on a year-over-year basis to a tad under $30 million, in-line with the consensus. Subscription revenue was 92% of overall sales, after increasing 64% from the same period a year ago to $27.5 million.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Selected Financial Measures

Three months ended December 31, Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription Revenue 27,460 16,716 10,744 64.3 % 95,936 57,415 38,521 67.1 % Professional Services 2,341 2,040 301 14.8 % 8,306 5,502 2,804 51.0 % Total Revenue 29,801 18,756 11,045 58.9 % 104,242 62,917 41,325 65.7 % Gross Profit Margin 23,714 15,781 7,933 50.3 % 83,456 51,378 32,078 62.4 % Percentage of Total Revenue 79.6 % 84.1 % 80.1 % 81.7 %

Key Business Indicators

As at December 31, 2021 2020 Change Change % Annual Recurring Revenue (in millions of US dollars) 117.7 74.0 43.7 59.1 % Average Contract Value (in thousands of US dollars) 42.0 34.0 8.0 23.5 % Net Dollar Retention Rate 113 % 108 % 5 % 5 % Customers 2,805 2,179 626 28.7 %

For the year, the company had annual recurring revenue or ARR of $117.7 million. This represented a 59% increase from FY2020. This was an improvement from the 52% revenue growth experienced in 2020. For the year, Docebo for all intents and purposes achieved cash flow break even status. By yearend 2021, Docebo had 2805 customers compared with 2,179 at the close of 2020. As importantly, the ARR per customer that risen to just south of $42,000 compared with just under $34,000 at the end of FY2021.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community remains sanguine on the company's prospects. Since fourth quarter results posted, eight analyst firms including Stifel Nicolaus and Canaccord Genuity have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $55 to $85 a share.

Currently less than two percent of the outstanding float of the stock is held short. The company ended FY2021 with approximately $215 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet and has no long term debt.

Verdict:

There are some things to like about the investment case for Docebo. Obviously, the company is delivering impressive revenue growth. In addition, both sales and operating costs are decreasing as a percent of revenues as sales ramp up. And unlike a lot of 'Busted IPOs' I have examined in recent months, the company is right at profitability. The growth of the 'virtue workforce and rapid labor turnover should benefits cloud based learning solutions as well.

That said, the stock is selling at eight times forward sales penciling in approximate 50% revenue growth in FY2022. Approximately seven times forward sales if you account for the net cash on the company's balance sheet. Given the very uncertain market environment currently, I would be more comfortable taking a small 'watch item' holding in DCBO more in the five to six times forward sales valuation range. Therefore, I have no investment recommendation around Docebo Inc. at the present time even as the company seems to executing well.

