SeaChange: Market Participants Do Not Buy Triller's Aggressive Financial Projections

Note: I have covered SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Four months ago, ailing video solutions provider SeaChange announced a reverse merger agreement with Triller Hold Co LLC, the parent company of the video-sharing social networking platform and TikTok rival Triller as well as recent acquisitions Verzuz, FITE TV and Amplify.ai.

The combined company will be named "TrillerVerz Corp." or "TrillerVerz" and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ILLR".

The transaction values TrillerVerz at $5 billion or about 4x the amount ascribed to Triller in the company's funding round in October 2020.

SeaChange shareholders will have the right to receive either

their pro rata portion of $25 million cash consideration along with their pro rata portion of an aggregate $75 million in principal of new 5% merger consideration notes which under certain circumstances will automatically convert into new TrillerVerz Class A shares after 12 months, or

a certain number of TrillerVerz Class A shares.

The terms of the exchange offer incentivize SeaChange shareholders to outright convert their holdings into TrillerVerz shares.

Assuming that (i) all holders of SeaChange common stock elect to outright convert into TrillerVerz stock and (ii) that TrillerVerz issues $250 million of new convertible notes which convert in connection with the proposed reverse merger at an agreed discount of 20% to an assumed $5 billion TrillerVerz valuation, SeaChange equity holders would own approximately 2.3% of the combined company with the remaining 97.7% owned by existing TrillerVerz shareholders.

Based on 49.25 million outstanding SeaChange shares, transaction value per SeaChange share calculates to $2.34.

Existing SeaChange operations will become a business unit inside of TrillerVerz focused on cable, streaming and advertising.

SeaChange recently filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the SEC which included pro forma 2021 financial results for the combined company:

Including recent acquisitions, Triller's 2021 revenues calculate to $92.6 million. The company used an aggregate $217.9 million in cash in operating and investing activities last year.

Triller's remaining cash and cash equivalents amounted to a paltry $31.0 at the end of 2021.

Since the start of 2022, the company has issued an aggregate $8.4 million in convertible notes to shore up liquidity.

To finance ongoing cash outflows, the company also entered into a $100 million financing agreement:

On February 14, 2022, Triller entered into a Subscription Agreement with a third party investor pursuant to which the investor agreed to subscribe for and Triller agreed to issue and sell to such investor, 8,810,572 of Triller's Class B common units for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $100.0 million. The consummation of the Subscription Agreement was expected to occur on or before March 14, 2022. On March 10, 2022, the Subscription Agreement was amended to extend the consummation date to on or before April 14, 2022, and subsequently amended to extend the consummation date to on or before April 25, 2022.

Unfortunately, closing of the financing transaction has been delayed twice already with the latest deadline expiring on Monday.

Please note that SeaChange is looking for shareholders to approve a 6:1 reverse stock split on the upcoming special shareholder meeting.

The registration statement also included Triller's financial projections:

Company SEC-Filing

Readers should disregard the apparently wrong gross margin calculation in the table above but rather focus on the projected stellar top- and bottom-line increases.

Same goes for Triller's projected unlevered free cash flow performance:

Company SEC-Filing

Quite frankly, I am having a hard time envisioning Triller's financial performance coming even close to the aggressive forecasts provided by management.

Market participants appear to be cautious, too as SeaChange's current share price represents a more than 50% discount to the $5 billion valuation assigned to Triller in the merger agreement.

Bottom Line

Clearly, investors do not buy Triller's aggressive top- and bottom-line projections as evidenced by SeaChange's shares trading at a large discount to the assigned merger consideration.

In addition, the company seems to have encountered some difficulties closing on the $100 million subscription agreement entered into in February.

Moreover, Triller will likely face difficulties to close on the contemplated issuance of $250 million in convertible notes at an agreed 20% discount to the $5 billion valuation assigned to the company in the merger agreement.

In sum, this is not a done deal particularly given the current weakness in social media and video streaming stocks.

Investors would be well-served to watch this story unfold from the sidelines.