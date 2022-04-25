Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has been going on quite the run over the past few months. Last year, it had more revenue and profits than ever before on the back of strong demand in the metals markets. The stock, even after this, on the surface, looks incredibly cheap with a P/E of only 3.7. The company has also more than tripled its dividend from its prior levels and seems to be gearing up for share buybacks with the increased profits. Throughout the course of the article, I will refer to financials that come from the most recent presentations and relate to some general commentary on the steel market that can be found here.

Record Profits on Strong Metals Demand

Anyone who has been working in metals over the past two years has been exposed to the extreme price hikes across the industry. It is not uncommon to see plenty of different forms of steel and aluminum selling at nearly double what they were two years ago. These macro dynamics have allowed for Olympic Steel to put up record numbers and will likely allow them to continue in the next few quarters. As can be seen in the graph below, 2021 brought a huge increase in revenue and profit for the company.

Created Excel File

This windfall of profits is going to three different things: dividends, buybacks, and working capital increases. The dividend has been increased and now the forward yield for the company is currently .38%. This is not super significant but is where some of this influx of cash is going. Share repurchases have been authorized, therefore, some capital could be getting dedicated to that. However, given that the share price is at its highest level in over a decade, this would possibly not be the best deal. It looks like the largest part of the profits have gone into growing the inventory. In 2020, the inventory was 240 million and in 2021, it is valued at 480 million which is a double year over year. As mentioned before, a lot of that is probably because of the price increases across the industry, but management mentioned that working capital should decrease some going into this year. Hopefully, some of that value will find its way into more productive assets. This will likely be some sort of M&A activity, based on management's comments. Given how little past acquisitions have done for the long-term trajectory of the company, it is hard to believe that any moving forward will really provide any significant value for investors.

Fake Cheap

Right now, the company trades with a P/E of 3.7, which seems very low, but there's a reason for that. Looking back at a chart of the company over the years, it usually jumps up then goes back down, heavily coinciding with when steel markets are looking good. The problem is that Olympic Steel's products are commodities and provide no real moat. All the products tend to be on the lower value add side of the metals industry. When I saw the company had a Specialty Metals segment, I began to get excited. I then realized it was pretty much just stainless products. I was hoping there would be some higher value alloy products that could give the company a better moat or margins compared to commodity metals. All this points to Olympic Steel's performance being almost entirely tied to the macro-environment that surrounds its business.

The Investment Thesis

Although the large profits over the past year make the company look cheap relative to its price, this is not where I am going to put any capital. If an investor has a belief that the metals market will continue to be increasing over the coming years, there are better ways to play the thesis than Olympic Steel. I think most of the windfall profits will likely get wrapped up in some acquisitions that do not add long-term value for shareholders. The company deals in commodity products, and, buying at the current level looks a lot like buying at the top of a cycle. There are just other companies involved in the metals industry that have better moats I would rather own. In conclusion, I think that the company will likely just continue bouncing up and down for years to come.