Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is a Canadian Telecommunications company in which offers a variety of services which include, internet, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and healthcare solutions. The company operates in a mature, recession-proof, and slow-growing industry and offers a solid yield which is enticing to income-seeking investors. That being said, TELUS has a variety of problems including a depleted financial position, political risk, and questionable dividend safety. For this reason, although TELUS is presented to be a relatively robust business model, investors should search elsewhere for a high yield stock.

Data by YCharts

Questionable Dividend Safety When Looking At Payout Ratios

To begin with, TELUS has questionable dividend safety when taking into account their debt load and high dividend payout ratio. Over the past 5 years, the company's dividend payout ratio has increased parabolically.

Seeking Alpha

The primary driver of the increase in TELUS' payout ratio is the company's stagnant EPS growth, which has caused TELUS' dividend per share growth to outpace it. Since 2012, TELUS' dividend per share grew at a CAGR of approximately 6%. Meanwhile, the company's EPS in that same time horizon only grew at a rate of 0.5%.

Excel (Authors Calculations)

Furthermore, the company's cash dividend payout ratio remains relatively high at around 80%, so even adjusting the payout ratio to a cashflow basis we remain with a relatively high figure. Considering that most retail investors of TELUS stock are looking for dividend growth and dividend solidity, it appears that they may have to consider looking elsewhere. If EPS growth remains stagnant, we could potentially see much lower dividend growth or even worse a dividend decrease.

Depleting Financial Position

Another reason why TELUS might not be a dividend stock to add to your portfolio is because of the company's rising debt position. Since 2009, the company's total debt load has risen at a CAGR of 10%. As a result, the company's times interest earned has been on a downtrend.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the company's total debt to equity has been mostly on an upward trend over the last 10 years. This further indicates a depleting balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

As a dividend-seeking investor, I would be wary of these historical leverage and coverage metrics, as the company's rising debt position could become troublesome, especially since we appear to be entering a rising interest rate environment. Troubles relating to managing increased leverage and higher borrowing costs could lead to critical divestitures out of important projects, allowing other competitors to catch up on critical technological development. Additionally, the higher debt burden may also reduce future dividend growth.

Political Risk: Federal Government Potentially Opening The Doors To Foreign Competition

Although Canadians currently have little bargaining power with the country's big three telecom providers, that doesn't mean that they're necessarily satisfied with the services that they have been receiving. According to a survey taken in 2021, 1 out of 3 Canadians says that they are unsatisfied with their mobile networks.

Additionally, Canadians are charged some of the highest fees in the world for basic telecommunication services such as mobile data plans. This issue has been discussed in Ottawa among politicians to the point where in the last election the Canadian PC party said that if they're elected that they would promise to allow foreign telecoms to enter the Canadian market to encourage increasing competition.

Now although the PC party lost to the Liberal party in 2021, there is still massive political heat on politicians in Ottawa to reduce the cost of specific mobile services. A bipartisan agreement to allow foreign telecoms to enter into the Canadian market could still be on the table. If this were to happen, not only could TELUS' margins thin out, but aggressive investments of major U.S providers could potentially threaten the robust presence that the company has in their domestic market. Furthermore, even if politicians don't allow foreign companies to enter the Canadian telecom market, I would still have to assume that some sort of policy to reduce the cost of mobile data plans will eventuate.

That being said, we have no idea how Canadian politicians will decide to legislate to reduce the cost of mobile data plans. Neither do we know of the financial ramifications of their decisions, creating an incalculable risk factor.

Valuation: Overpriced When Compared to Domestic and Global Peers

Using a comparable cost analysis, I've managed to compare TELUS' price and enterprise value ratios to the company's closest domestic and global peers.

Excel (Authors Calculation)

As you can see when looking at all of the key valuation ratios, TELUS is overvalued when looking at both the peer mean and peer medium. Combine that with the fact that their dividend safety as we've seen is sub-par and that they face some political risks. My overall consensus is that TELUS' shares are overpriced when factoring in the company's trade multiples, risks, and financial position.

Conclusion: There Are Better Alternatives

To conclude my bearish thesis, I think that income investors should overlook the appeal of TELUS' competitive landscape due to the company's lack of dividend safety, increased debt load, and potential political risks. I think investors chasing high yield names in Canada are better off short to mid-term by buying Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). Investors with a long-term investment horizon would be better off by buying Canadian financials when they see a pullback. Overall, TELUS has a robust business model, but there are better high yield names out there for your income portfolio.