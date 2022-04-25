The S&P 500 Falls Off The Edge
Summary
- The S&P 500 (SPX) has fallen off the edge we described it was on, entering into 2022's third Lévy flight event.
- What's happening with stock prices now is the "short and brutal path to sobriety" alternative we explained would come about if "investors have a reason to refocus a significant portion of their attention on 2022-Q2" in setting current day stock prices in our discussion demystifying the recent moves of the S&P 500.
- The key triggering event involving Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments took place on Thursday, 21 April 2022, which went on to build downward momentum for investor expectations on Friday, 22 April 2022.
The S&P 500 (SPX) has fallen off the edge we described it was on, entering into 2022's third Lévy flight event.
What's happening with stock prices now is the "short and brutal path to sobriety" alternative we explained would come about if "investors have a reason to refocus a significant portion of their attention on 2022-Q2" in setting current day stock prices in our discussion demystifying the recent moves of the S&P 500. You cannot say you were not warned what would happen if that occurred, though we doubt anyone could predict the specific circumstances that succeeded in pushing the S&P 500 off the edge.
As for what triggered the new Lévy flight by prompting investors to shift their forward-looking attention from 2022-Q3 inward toward what they expected will happen during 2022-Q2, we can thank ZeroHedge's Tyler Durden for providing a succinct summary:
Ultra-hawkish FedSpeak (from them all) sent rate-hike expectations this week (with 50bps fully priced-in for May, and a 35% chance of a 75bps hike in June now)...
Here's how that change looks on the alternative futures spaghetti forecast chart where, for the first time ever, we've added a second, 'redder' forecast range to track where stock prices are most likely to head as investors focus upon 2022-Q2.
The key triggering event involving Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments took place on Thursday, 21 April 2022, which went on to build downward momentum for investor expectations on Friday, 22 April 2022. Read all about it by following the appropriate links in our recap of the week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 18 April 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minion wants higher interest rates to address inflation than all the others:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ minion concerned about value of currency:
- Wall St ends lower as investors await further earnings cues
Tuesday, 19 April 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions set lower expectations for rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- Japanese finance minion getting really worried about falling yen:
- Wall Street advances on earnings optimism, dovish rate rise remarks
Wednesday, 20 April 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- U.S. firms beset by worker shortages and high inflation, Fed survey shows
- U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters
- Oil slips nearly 1% on broader demand concerns
- Fed minions lock in expectations for half point rate hike, claim inflation will fall to 2% in five years:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- China imports 13% less crude oil from Saudi in March, 14% less from Russia -customs
- Analysis-Wealth shock: property bust in small Chinese cities rattles households
- IMF's Georgieva says China should stimulate consumption as lockdowns mount
- China to accelerate VAT credit rebates for small firms - finance ministry
- Bigger inflation developing in Canada, Eurozone, Japan:
- Wall Street mixed as Nasdaq drags, bond yields dip after recent surge
Thursday, 21 April 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions signal willingness for bigger rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, Eurozone:
- ECB minions thinking they may need to stop stimulating Eurozone economy:
- Wall St ends down as Powell plops 50 bps rate hike on table
Friday, 22 April 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions shift investor focus to near term with prospect of bigger rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble developing in South Korea, Eurozone, Brazil, Canada, UK:
- S.Korea first-quarter growth likely slowed sharply by COVID curbs
- Two-speed euro zone economy as services shine, factories struggle -PMI
- Brazil's economy stagnant, growth freeze to continue in 2023
- Canada March producer prices up 4.0%, biggest monthly gain in 66 years
- Slowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ minions getting into deeper trouble with yen:
- ECB minions told to toe the party line:
- Wall St tumbles as investors fret on weak earnings, rate hikes
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hike rates by a half point in May (2022-Q2) and by another three-quarter point hike in June (2022-Q2). That would be followed by a half point rate hike in July (2022-Q3) and a quarter point rate hike in September (2022-Q3). 2022-Q4 would see a half point rate hike in November, and a quarter point rate hike in December 2022.
Looking at the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool, we find it anticipates the first quarter of 2022 saw 1.3% of real GDP growth. The BEA's first estimate of 2022-Q1 GDP will be reported later this week, so the GDPNow tool will soon refocus on 2022-Q2's GDP growth rate.
Later this week, we'll update our ongoing series on the day-to-day volatility of S&P 500 stock prices. Because it may become highly relevant in the near future.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by