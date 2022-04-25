BorisRabtsevich/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On SmartStop Self Storage REIT

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SMST) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of self storage facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

SMST wants to expand its acquisition efforts in Canada and the U.S., but that expansion will require additional capital which may be more expensive in the period ahead.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more information about the IPO.

Company

Ladera Ranch, California-based SmartStop was founded to acquire and operate self storage locations in North America. It currently owns 153 locations, plus 6 joint venture locations and 12 managed locations.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO H. Michael Schwartz, who has been with the firm since inception in January 2013 and has over thirty years of securities, real estate and corporate financial management experience.

The company’s primary locations include:

Wholly owned stores

Joint venture stores

Managed stores

Below is a map of the firm's owned and managed operating properties:

Company Footprint (SEC EDGAR)

SmartStop has booked fair market value investment of $992.5 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors.

SmartStop’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for self storage was an estimated $48 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach nearly $65 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.45% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing urbanization and an improved economic outlook depending on the region involved.

Also, increasing urbanization generally results in smaller living spaces requiring persons to store excess goods in a storage unit separate from their primary dwelling.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

U-Haul

Public Storage

Extra Space Storage

Simply Self Storage

Life Storage

CubeSmart

National Storage Affiliates

SmartStop Self Storage REIT Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Positive net operating income in 2021

Growing adjusted funds from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue 2021 $ 168,764,571 2020 $ 127,024,363 Operating Income (Margin) Period Operating Margin 2021 $ 16,507,750 9.8% 2020 $ (21,140,210) -16.6% Net Income Period Net Income 2021 $ (19,564,718) 2020 $ (51,206,803) Funds From Operations - Adjusted Period AFFO 2021 $ 43,751,745 2020 $ 14,087,177

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, SmartStop had $37.3 million in cash and $873.9 million in total liabilities.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT IPO Details

SmartStop intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

redeem 100% of the issued and outstanding Series A Preferred Stock in an [$196.4 million book value as of Dec. 31, 2021], which is equal to the value per share the holder of the Series A Preferred Stock would receive upon our initial listing if it had converted such shares of Series A Preferred Stock into common stock (based on a conversion price of $10.66 per share) immediately prior to our initial listing and sold such shares at the initial listing price; pay the currently outstanding balance of [as-yet undisclosed amount] on the revolving Credit Facility maturing in March 2024 fund external growth with property acquisitions; and fund other general corporate uses. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not aware of any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary About SmartStop’s IPO

SMST is seeking public capital investment to redeem its Series A preferred stock, and reduce debt or fund its growth plans with any remaining proceeds.

The company’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, net operating income in 2021 and higher adjusted funds from operations.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends on its shares at an annual amount of $0.60 per share and currently pays dividends on a monthly basis, although that may change to quarterly depending on circumstances as decided on by the Board of Directors.

The market opportunity for providing self storage services is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust rate of nearly 5.5% CAGR through 2026 as a trend toward urbanization continues to drive increasing demand for self storage space.

Citigroup is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (68.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a continued rising interest rate environment which will increase the cost of capital required to make further acquisitions according to its growth initiatives.

Management intends to seek additional acquisitions in major metropolitan areas in Canada and the United States, so the firm will need additional capital to do so and that capital may be more costly or be dilutive to existing shareholders.

When we learn more about the firm’s IPO pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.