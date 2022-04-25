SPY And VTIP: Best Time To Deploy Cash Since 2019

Chris world/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

As usual, we updated our Survival/withdrawal Portfolio (“SWP”, or our Sleep Well Portfolio) in mid April 2022. And also, as usual, we started with our dashboards and the Exposure Index (“EI”, as shown in the chart below). The EI is simply the summation of the dividend yield from the overall stock market, represented by an overall market fund such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) in this article, plus the 10-year Treasury yield. It's a simple yet effective measure of the opportunity cost of holding cash. We use a Google sheet to track the EI and you are welcome to export or download it via this link: Market Sector Dashboard.

As you can see from the chart, the most important signal we saw this month is that the EI surged to the highest level since March 2019. Such a high EI signaled opportunities for cash deployment. The underlying market dynamics causing such a surge are A) the 10-year treasury rates pushing toward 3% for the 1st time since 2018, and B) the sizable correction from the equity market over the past week.

Under this background, the thesis of this article is two fold. First, this article will show that the opportunity cost of holding cash is relatively high now, and therefore it's a good time to deploy cash to buy either equity or bond. Secondly, this article will also show how you can use the SPY and the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) to execute dynamic cash deployment and generate alpha.

SPY and VTIP: basic information

If there's one ETF fund that needs no introduction, it's probably SPY. With an AUM of more than $400B, it's one of the largest ETF funds and also the most liquid fund. And it charges a very low 0.09% expense ratio. For most investors, the fund is exchangeable with other overall market funds such as VTI, VOO, or IVV as you can see from the chart below. And the only consideration is just the tradability and trading spread.

If you're buy-and-hold investors like us, you will benefit from the lower expense ratio charged by the other funds such as VTI or VOO (with an expense ratio of 0.03%). The small difference can accumulate and actually shows over the long term as you can see from the chart below. But if you're an active trader, then the tighter spread and better liquidity from SPY probably can justify its higher expenses ratios.

VTIP is one of the popular Vanguard ETFs with a relatively large AUM of more than $20B. It charges a rock-bottom low fee of 0.06% and it trades with a decent daily volume and a very tight spread of 0.02%. As suggested by its name, the fund exclusively holds United States Treasury bonds and the maturity is all within five years. The average maturity for the VTIP fund is 2.6 years as can be seen below.

The relatively short effective maturity is the reason why I use it as a cash fund in our SWP portfolio. The effective duration is a quick (but reasonably accurate) way of estimating the price change of a bond fund as a function of yield. When the yield rises by 1% (e.g., caused by a 1% interest rate hike), the price of a bond decreases approximately by its effective duration in percentages. So in the example of VTIP, its price will drop by about 2.6%. The next chart shows the exact calculation of VTIP’s price changes as a function of yield. And as can be seen when the yield changes by 1%, the exact price change is indeed about 2.6%, quite close to the estimation mentioned above using the effective duration. So VTIP’s sensitivity to interest rate change is quite small, which makes it a good cash-equivalent holding.

The exposure index (“EI”) and dynamic cash allocation

The underlying idea of the EI is quite simple and intuitive. As detailed in our earlier writing:

The summation of stock yield and bond yield provides a measure of the opportunity cost of holding cash. If the summation is high, it means the opportunity cost of holding cash is high (like now). Because I could earn a high yield if the cash is invested either from bonds or stock. And I will hold less cash in this case. Vice versa, if the summation is low, it means the opportunity cost of holding cash is low. I have no good place to invest the cash because bond yield and stock market yield are low.

With this overall concept, you can see that the summation has been in the range between about 2.5% and about 4.75% in the past decade. The 4.75% summation level was reached three times, all during times when either stock, or bond, or both are in attractive valuation. And these are the times that I would be willing to take more risks and significantly reduce my cash position to invest in the stock, bond or both. On the other hand, when the summation becomes lower, I will begin to increase my cash holding. And when it is low enough (like in December or November 2021), I will keep increasing my cash position until I reach a ceiling (and our baseline for cash allocation in the SWP is six months of living expenses).

Under this context, you can clearly see:

The warning signs we pointed out during November and December of 2021 to urge investors move toward maximum cash reserve

And the current opportunity to deploy cash. The current EI is about 4.23%, quite close to the historical peak of around 4.75% in the past decade.

How to use the EI idea?

Based on the above understanding of EI, it's relatively straightforward to implement a dynamic cash deployment scheme to generate alpha. All you need is some patience and discipline. The next chart compares three simple portfolios to illustrate our dynamic allocation between the end of 2021 (when we saw the warning sign of record low EI) and now.

Portfolio 1: The traditional 40-60 portfolio consisting of 40% EDV + 60% SPY and rebalanced quarterly. Portfolio 2: A dynamic allocation consisting of 20% VTIP, 30% EDV, and 50% SPY because of the extremely low EI during the end of 2021. Portfolio 3: A dynamic allocation consisting of 20% cash, 30% EDV, and 50% SPY during the end of 2021 to serve as a benchmark.

Now as you can see, portfolios 2 and 3 (the red line and orange lines) outperformed the traditional 40-60 strategy till now – where the EI has gone to the other extreme and it is time for us to reduce the cash allocation. The risks also are lower as measured by standard deviation and drawdowns. At the same time, you can also see how closely the red line and orange line overlapped on top of each other, illustrating the cash-equivalent nature of VTIP.

In practice, our allocation method is a bit smarter than the above simple illustration for several reasons.

We bet more heavily at extremely. E.g., we held an even lower allocation of bond and equity than the above-illustrated example when the EI was at an extremely low level in Nov~Dec 2021.

We do not necessarily follow a quarterly rebalance schedule. Instead, we monitor the EI regularly and rebalance it more strategically.

Finally, the EI that we actually use is a bit more complicated than the simple summation (although the data in the chart illustrates the essence of the idea). In practice, the dividend yield from the stock market does not always reflect business fundamentals and can be distorted by things like A) tax law - dividend can change quite a bit depending on whether the tax codes favor it or not, B) political climate - dividend can also change based on how politically popular it is, and C) composition of the market index - dividend yield of “the market” can also be biased if the index is dominated by a few mega-caps who do not pay dividends – like what we are experiencing now. As a result, we use our proprietary algorithm to adjust for these factors and correct the distortion before we use the EI in our allocation model. But again, the simple summation of yields provides a good approximation already and illustrates the essence of the EI idea.

Portfolio Visualizer

Actual performance in our portfolios

The next few charts show the actual results of our SWP since we launched our Marketplace Service on Feb. 1, 2022, and also the backtest results over a longer period of time. We have finalized the model and started executing it ourselves in about 2010. The backtest runs back to 1994 because that’s when SPY was launched. A couple of key takeaways:

The first chart shows our current allocations. And as you can see, we are allocating 5% of cash now, a decrease from 7.8% in the previous month when the EI was lower.

The second chart shows its performance relative to the overall market since Feb 1, 2022. As you can see, our SWP has been consistently leading the market both on a monthly basis and also on a cumulative basis (by about 1.1% as of today).

Although as shown in the third chart, its performance lags the overall market in general with no surprise in the long run (for one thing - due to the cash holding).

But it fluctuates a lot less and does a much better job preserving capital. As highlighted by the blue boxes in the fourth chart, its standard deviation is about half of that of the overall market, its worst year performance is about 1/3 of the overall market, and finally, the maximum drawdown is about half of the overall market. The preservation capabilities are even more impressive when we look at the historical drawdowns during all the market crises as shown in the fifth and last chart.

Finally, the comparison of performance can be very misleading if you actively withdraw. The magic of compounding is such that a 10% loss hurts you more than a 10% gain can help you - it's a simple mathematical fact. So a withdrawal when your portfolio is underwater hurts you much worse than taking/spending a profit (it feels like you are spending the house money even though it is not). As a result, if you actively withdraw, the REAL performance of this method is actually a LOT better than these charts show.

Chart 1: Current portfolio holdings, by author.

Chart 2: Short-term performance, by author

Chart 3 - long-term performance by Portfolio Visualizer

Chart 4 – Portfolio volatility by Portfolio Visualizer

Chart 5: Account drawdowns by Portfolio Visualizer

Final thoughts and risks

The most important signal we see this month is that the underlying market dynamics have changed with the 10-year Treasury rates exceeding 2.9% for the first time since 2018. The surging Treasury rates also have caused a sizable correction in the equity market. And the combined effect is a surge in the exposure index. In particular,

The EI has surged to 4.23%, the highest level since Mar 2019 and also close to the 4.75% level that has only occurred three times since 20210.

Such a high EI signals opportunities for cash deployment.

What should you buy then? We see both high-quality value stocks and Treasury bonds as good options. For value stocks, we like those we are holding in our SWP. They have been outperforming the market substantially (you can see the performance tracking here) and we're very comfortable to keep holding them in the long term. For Treasury bonds, we think treasury yields are close to their long-term targets already. At a very fundamental level, in the long term, Treasury bond rates cannot rise above long-term inflation or GDP growth. Our government has been relying on inflation and GDP expansion to inflate away and outgrowth its debt obligations for decades in the past. And it will (it will have to) continue doing so.

Finally, for cash or cash-equivalent holdings, VTIP is a good candidate given its low volatility, low-interest sensitivity, low fee, and inflation protection.

Finally, a summary of the risks of this approach as discussed in our other writings:

We ourselves do not directly use the simple dividend yield in our allocation because of the reasons aforementioned - the dividend yield from the stock market does not always reflect business fundamentals.

Both SPY and other holdings (such as IAU and EDV) can suffer large price volatility risks. Especially currently, SPY’s valuation is near a historical high and there are many macroeconomics and geopolitical risks unfolding. And IAU and EDV have demonstrated even larger volatilities than SPY in the past as you can see below.

The cash and gold position can produce both a dividend drag and also a fee drag. Neither of them pays a dividend. And the expense ratio of gold (0.25% for IAU) is significantly higher than large equity ETFs such as SPY (0.09%).

Finally, do NOT pursue any growth or alpha generation until/unless you’ve allocated enough funds for short-term survival (especially if you are in the withdrawal stage). Use a simple guideline to guarantee your short-term survival first. Something like our EI or the 6-month living expense reserve we use – but it can be something else that suits your situation better.