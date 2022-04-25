vicm/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been on a precipitous drop, declining by ~73%. During this time period, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) was down 15% while Constellation Brands (STZ) and the broader S&P 500 index were slightly positive. Part of the decline stems from declining volume (shipments fell 25% in the first quarter), an earnings miss, and congested supply chain & inflationary pressure.

The situation is so bad that gross margins eroded by over 550 bps to 40.2%, while management sticks with its guidance of 45-48% as a year-end average. As Boston Beer is smaller than its peers, its ability to invest in marketing ahead of the summer season further complicates the turnaround story. Add in the increasing competitive pressure in the hard seltzer & craft beer category from smaller mom & pop operations, and you have an explanation for the poor share performance.

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha data, the Street is currently mixed on the stock. While 7 analysts rate the stock "buy" / "strong buy," a full 8 are at a "hold." Interestingly, despite the strong pullback, this sentiment hasn't budged since the pandemic and even months before that. In my view, the skepticism is warranted at first blush. Boston Beer now trades at 20.5x forward earnings, albeit with a clean balance sheet and decent growth story. Anheuser-Busch meanwhile trades at just 16.5x despite a larger degree of market leadership and higher gross margins (57.5% vs. 38.8%). Even Constellation trades slightly cheaper at 19.5x with much higher margins at 53.4%. Accordingly, the Sam Adams brewer has its work cut out for itself.

DCF Analysis Indicates Modest Undervaluation

To get a sense of the company's intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. I forecast revenue growing at a 10% clip in 2026. For a company that generated double-digit growth in 2020, this is reasonable. I assumed EBIT margins holding at 10%, lower than 2019 and 2020 levels of 11.7% and 14.3%, respectively. Capex, increase in net working capital, depreciation, and taxes were flat-lined for simplicity. By 2026, I have EBITDA at nearly $450 million.

Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 14x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has nearly 7% upside. With much of the market overvalued, this is an attractive price for a company with such a flagship brand, limited volatility (as reflected in the 0.85 beta), and essentially zero net debt. Historically, over the last decade and a half, the stock has traded at a wide range of 12-18x, so my exit multiple is on the conservative side. On the flip side, Anheuser-Busch has been in the 9-12x region, so the downside should not be fully ignored.

Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Taking a look at the sensitivity analysis, you can see that there are considerably more pathways to upside than downside. Should the multiple expand to 16x - still below the high-end of the historical range - there's 20%+ upside here. Even if the growth rate were to fall to 8% and the multiple contracts to the low-end of the historical range at 12x, there's only 16% downside here, which is more than offset by the 7% annual returns implicit in my discount rate.

With that said, the stock is relatively sensitive to changes in margin. A 1% change in EBIT margin yields a 10% change in the return. As the company is currently in a crunch with margins and has set the bar high given the first quarter miss, this is especially concerning.

Upside Catalysts

There are several catalysts that I believe will cause Boston Beer to recover from the dramatic pullback. Firstly, the company has established itself as an innovator in its industry, so it should be of no surprise that product launches are the primary catalyst. As Truly demonstrated, the beer industry can be reinvented, and Boston Beer now estimates that it has 24% of hard seltzer shelf space. With a launch of a slew of new products co-developed with Beam Suntory in mid-2022 and momentum through Truly Poolside in the summer, there's a lot to like about the pipeline. The downside story has already been communicated over the past few months; this sets the stage for a reversion to the mean. Since Boston Beer has one of the largest sales forces in the industry, it is also more adept at pivoting to market sentiment and staying ahead of the curve.

More generally, I am optimistic about the secular tailwinds favoring craft beer, as it grows its category penetration within the broader beverage & alcohol market. Global craft beer is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 10.4% into 2027. Truly is still anticipated to grow share to the 23-26% range in the hard seltzer category. Household penetration of hard seltzer is still at 29%, so we are nowhere near saturation, in my view, despite the view that we are approaching maturity. Increased focus on health through calorie-reduced products also taps into the "better-for-you" secular trend.

Lastly, abatement in the input inflation & supply chain congestion will help drive a correction. In my view, it's a matter of when, not if, this occurs. At that point, investors will become less focused on an inventory write-down happening again from stale products and can focus more on the upside. This is simply a matter of time.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, the company's margin pressure is of primary concern. In addition, moderating growth in hard seltzer - once such a gamechanger for the company - continues to be a wet blanket to winning back any investors. And as much as I like the company's track record of product innovation, past success is no guarantee of future success and it's highly uncertain how any launch will be received by the market.

I also don't like how the company's chairman controls much of the voting through Class B, which sets it up for complacency. This isn't a tech stock where the owners are necessarily encouraged to take massive bets; a wealthy founder-controlled beer company has different incentives than that of an independent investor. The inventory obsolescence write-off must not repeat itself if a correction is to happen. Lastly, Seeking Alpha currently has a warning out on the stock suggesting that it displays signs historically associated with poor future stock performance. This includes decelerating momentum, multiple overvaluation against peers by several metrics, and a weak stock price trajectory.

Conclusion

The poor stock performance would have you thinking that Boston Beer is a stock heading towards bankruptcy or market irrelevance. But this is the Sam Adams company that brought you Truly Hard Seltzer. This is a high-quality company.

Yes, performance has been weak recently, but the underlying business remains stable, at worst, and set up for strong growth through product launches, at best. At a beta of 0.85, it's hard to find a safer stock after the stock has lost nearly three-quarters of its value. I could understand this happening for a scrappy company, but a business with this much brand value and exposed to positive secular tailwinds in craft beer-the pullback is undue.

With that said, I don't think the stock is tremendously undervalued. Accordingly, I would invest in Boston Beer to see the price correction before then perhaps rotate to other value plays.