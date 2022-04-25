Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has two main elements that could potentially make it an attractive investment. The first one is the huge pool of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that are already built and the second one is the huge pool of Boeing 787 aircraft that are already built. Now, there's only one big problem or actually two. The first one is that while Boeing 737 MAX deliveries hit a multi-quarter high, the ramp up has not reached the pace that was initially anticipated. Yet, I'm somewhat bullish on the prospects of the Boeing 737 MAX program even if there are slips in the ramp up. The second problem is that deliveries for the Boeing 787 have not yet recommenced and there seems to be another delay in the timeline for deliveries, which I will have a look at in this report including tying it to the company’s financial performance. Those problems come on top of additional delays I would not deem unlikely for the Boeing 777X.

Issues with the Boeing 787

Boeing 787-9 (The Boeing Company)

To understand how Boeing got to this point, it's important to first understand what the actual issue or issues are. The first issues that surfaced was a shimming issue. When joining fuselage parts tiny gaps occur between the joined parts. Shims are used to close to gaps, but on the aft sections it was found that a software notification failed to trigger in case shim sizes exceeded the set engineering limits. As a result, this issue dating back to 2019 and also corrected in that year, might have caused shims of improper sizes to have been manufactured. The issue itself is not a safety threat. However, in August 2020, Boeing quickly instructed some airlines to pull eight Dreamliner from commercial as reported by The Air Current. A skin flatness issue exceeding tolerances by the width of a human hair could was found, which in combination with the shimming issue at the exact location could violate the limit load capability of the aircraft. The limit load is the highest load an aircraft is expected to endure throughout its service life only once or a couple of times. So, chances of that limit load being encountered is statistically low as both issues need to occur at the same location and the limit load is encountered few times over the service life but since this could happen at any point throughout the service life pulling the aircraft from service was the only right decision.

A third and fourth issue surfaced not shortly after. On horizontal stabilizers parts were clamped too tightly which could promote fatigue in the parts and on the vertical stabilizers gaps occurred as the vertical stabilizer could have been bolted to the aft section too tightly.

The nature of the issues affected aircraft and the number of each led to a delivery stop of the Dreamliner in October 2020. In April 2021, deliveries restarted but were halted again in June 2021 as the inspection and correction method that Boeing applied had not yet been approved by the FAA. In the same year, more issues were found. More gaps most notably in the forward pressure bulkhead of the aircraft and contamination of the carbon composites.

Boeing 787 delivery timeline slips continuously

When the first issues were reported, I approached Boeing with a set of questions. Some of those questions remained unanswered partially because of the company being in its quiet period before earnings. However, I strongly feel like Boeing has not fully informed investors and analysts to the best of its abilities and to the extent that shows full commitment to transparency required. That's disappointing because it makes things look like the company has not learned all lessons needed from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. Widely it had been anticipated that the Boeing 787 deliveries would recommence in April 2022 after an initial October 2021 window had already slipped and it now seems that deliveries are slipping into H2 2022.

Details aren’t provided on when in the second half of 2022 these deliveries would occur, but during the Q4 earnings call David Calhoun, CEO of The Boeing Company, noted the following:

Well, the April time frame is all I’ll say is the customers know everything that we do. We share the same regulator. They are in our factories looking at the airplanes every day. So, they know exactly what’s going on and where it is. I don’t want to get ahead of anybody with respect to speculating the day we pick it. That’s up to the FAA, and we’re going to let them do what they have to do.

With those words Calhoun acknowledged that airline customers know as much as they do on a best estimate on delivery resumption. Assuming Boeing maintains the same view, we can use the delivery fleet plans of airlines as a good guide for the best estimate on delivery resumptions.

United Airlines fleet plan (United Airlines)

United Airlines (UAL) seems to be indicating that deliveries will restart in Q3 2022. That would mean that somewhere in July through September, the first deliveries are expected to take place indicating a three to five month slip in the schedule. So, currently it seems that with a slip of deliveries into H2 2022 it is meant that deliveries are shifted into Q3 2022 for United Airlines.

American Airlines (AAL) indicated the following in their earnings call:

Additionally, with the continued uncertainty associated with our 787 deliveries, we are now planning for the delivery of only seven 788 in 2022, all after our summer schedule, with the remaining six 788 aircraft being delivered in 2023. The four 789 aircraft previously planned in late 2023 are now planned to be delivered in 2024.

Summer schedule ends in October which would imply a Q4 2022 delivery resumption for the aircraft American Airlines has on order.

Financial implications

It might have been good that Boeing did not provide an indication on delivery delays when I requested best estimates in September 2020. Because what we might be looking at is a two-year slip in deliveries when everything is dealt with. I think Boeing did not have such a delay in mind when I mailed them two years ago. The good thing is that safety is dictating the schedule, so I'm happy with that, but I would have hoped that Boeing would have a system functioning such that the issues causing the delays would never have been able to occur. I'm also critical on Boeing’s way of communicating the delays to shareholders. Surely, Boeing is not in control of the schedule, but it provides best estimates to customers and the company sends investors and analysts digging for that information. Likely that is because there are legal matters involved as well, but it is not a transparent way to communicate with analysts and shareholders.

The reason why Boeing’s way of communicating on the Boeing 787 crisis is off putting is because the slips do have financial consequences as delivery delays require compensations to airline customers and the production rate has been revised downwards which also results in higher unit costs. Boeing made cost estimates for abnormal production costs and customer compensation and those estimates cannot be credibly made without an assumption of a delivery resumption. What Boeing did was recognizing the cost, but not specifying the key assumptions made for those cost balances. For a company that has been using program accounting on a scale only seen on the Boeing 787, it would have been courteous to provide meaningful insights.

Boeing 787-9 in Turkish Airlines colors (The Boeing Company)

From an inventory accumulation perspective, we can already get an idea on how big of an issue it is that Boeing has not been more transparent since September 2020. Right now, there are 110 aircraft that are awaiting delivery. We do not know the exact miss of the Boeing 787 inventory, but we have used the 2019 delivery distribution as a base. In this mix 72% of the deliveries were the -9 variant, 22% were the -10 variant and 6% were for the -8. On a pool of 110 aircraft that would mean 7 -8s, 79 -9s and 24 -10s. These aircraft should unlock revenues of $16.2 billion. That's quite a lot of value that Boeing did not provide meaningful insights for over the past quarters. To give you an idea on how big that number actually is: Boeing reported Q4 2021 revenues of less than $15 billion. As lessors and airlines make pre-delivery payment, this revenue estimate does not translate one-to-one to cash. Estimates from The Aerospace Forum suggest that on delivery $6.3 billion in cash flow would be unlocked excluding any supplier payment that still needs to be made. Again, providing context, that $6.3 billion is equivalent to 10.8% of Boeing’s $58.1 billion consolidated debt. That’s huge.

A shift of that cash flow could of course be seen as problematic. However, what's more problematic is that negative shifts in the timeline also add costs. As Boeing reduced production rates on the Dreamliner program to accommodate inspections and correction of manufacturing issues, the jet maker started accumulating abnormal production costs on the Boeing 787 program in the same way it did for the Boeing 737 MAX program. Additionally, other cost items such as customer compensations and costs to inspect and rework the Dreamliners reduce the profit margin. In January 2021, I pointed out that delays would result in cost growth that would trigger accounting charges for Boeing and I reiterated that view in July 2021. Boeing indeed ended up recognizing that charge in its Q4 results as it recognized a $3.46 billion forward loss on the program bringing its program margin for the program to zero. That means that in future quarters there will be a strong divergence between unit cost accounting and program accounting as Boeing will no longer recognize a profit on the program. Moreover, as additional costs item occur such as the ones we might see due to the additional delays these are likely to be expended straightaway in the quarterly results triggering more charges. So, in short, the delay might cause an additional charge in Boeing’s upcoming earnings if costs and timelines slip further than Boeing initially anticipated.

Boeing 787 cost cumulation (The Boeing Company)

It's also useful to look at how high the costs of Boeing’s manufacturing crisis have been so far. In Q3 2021, Boeing expected 1$ billion in abnormal production costs of which it recognized $183 million during the quarter as production rates were dialed back. In the subsequent quarter, based on new insights this estimate was increased to $2 billion and a total of $468 million had already been recognized. Additionally, Boeing took a charge of $3.46 billion bringing the total costs to $5.5 billion part of which will be recognized in future quarters. We do not know the underlying assumptions for either of Boeing’s cost estimates but if the delay stretched beyond what Boeing has currently anticipated this could add additional costs. It could be the case that we will see an additional $1 billion in abnormal production costs and additional costs as a result of new estimates on the program accounting drivers. Increases in abnormal production costs would mostly be expended in future quarters, so that does not pose a significant risk for the Q1 2022 results. Additional changes to the assumptions driving the program accounting would however cause an additional charge that should be expended during the quarter. So, there's a change we might be seeing a charge in Boeing’s upcoming quarterly results. It’s also important to keep in mind that the crisis is costing Boeing $5.5 billion while its cash flow from the pool of aircraft that it has built would amount to roughly $6 billion under normal circumstances. So, it does seem a lot like the inventory of built aircraft would unlock a value for Boeing that is extremely close to the costs of the crisis so far. So, this really seems like a lost block of aircraft for Boeing. Having those aircraft built is important, but it seems like over time there is no cash benefit for Boeing on those 110 aircraft.

Additional delays for the Boeing 777X

Boeing 777-9 (The Boeing Company)

The Boeing 787 is a big headache for Boeing, but it doesn’t stop there. In the first paragraph of this report, I also mentioned that delays on the Boeing 777X program are not unlikely. While writing this report, another report from The Air Current confirmed this thought.

Go-ahead and delivery schedule (The Boeing Company)

The Boeing 777X was expected to be delivered in 2020 but has now already been officially delayed by Boeing to late 2023 and another delay is expected that could push the recertification into late 2024 with deliveries in early 2025. At this point, the financial consequences are unknown, but this could trigger additional forward losses and possibly order reductions. Emirates, the biggest customer for the type, threatened to cancel its order if additional delays would be announced but we also believe that the airline is extremely dependent on the Boeing 777 fleet and stepping away from the Boeing 777X could provide significant challenges to their operations.

Conclusion

The upcoming quarterly results are without doubt going to be interesting. It is likely that we will hear about additional delays on the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X programs. There is, however, no guarantee that Boeing will announce additional costs in the form of abnormal production costs or reach forward losses, but I would not be surprised if additional delays will indeed result in further cost growth. For Boeing it would mean that its two passenger wide body programs are in an incredibly bad spot and every Boeing program now has had suffered setbacks in some way or form. While all of this is extremely negative for the profitability picture, it should also be noted that resumption of deliveries will enable a cash flow and Boeing is still cash flow positive on unit basis for the Boeing 787. So, beyond the 110 Dreamliners that need to be delivered and likely will take the airframer a while there are still hundreds of jets in the accounting quantity that will be accretive to Boeing’s cash flow.