Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock almost a year ago seemed a no-brainer to me, and despite the recent pullback, I still feel good about getting in on the act early. A lot has been said - both on and off Seeking Alpha - about the transformation strategy of the company, in particular, the success (or not) of the EV business unit so far. The much-awaited F-150 Lightning will be delivered this Spring, and the truck might pleasantly surprise users with a better-than-expected range as well. The purpose of this analysis is not to dig deep into the commendable EV efforts of Ford, but rather to find answers to another burgeoning question: is Ford wasting money on dividends?

Buffett's view on dividends

Warren Buffett, in his 2012 shareholder letter, discussed the capital allocation policy of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) in detail. As part of this discussion, the Oracle of Omaha discussed in detail the four main ways a company can use its resources.

Reinvesting in the business. Acquisitions. Share buybacks. Dividends.

In an exclusive article I published for members of Leads From Gurus last year, I summarized the main points raised by Buffett, and the following is an excerpt from my article.

According to Buffett, a successful business can distribute its profits in many ways. The company should first consider the reinvestment opportunities available to the company. The motive can be to increase efficiency, geographical expansion, improve or introduce product lines, or strengthen the economic moat (competitive advantages) that separates it from its competitors. According to Buffett, a company should then proceed to look for acquisition opportunities to scale up the business. Stock buybacks and dividends, according to the guru, should be used as a last resort to distribute excess earnings. In the case of distributing profits as a dividend, the company must have a clear, consistent, and rational dividend policy. A dividend is a percentage of a company's profits that is distributed to a company's shareholders in order to return wealth to them. A stable dividend policy is key to attracting new investors and keeping the existing ones happy.

Not only because Buffett is one of the best investors the world has ever seen, but because I believe in this pecking order myself when it comes to capital allocation, I will evaluate Ford's capital allocation policy with these points in mind.

Ford in numbers

Ford ended 2021 with cash and short-term investments of $36.5 billion. Yes, that's a lot. In fact, this is a 10-year high and could be an all-time high as well. The liquidity of the company stood at $52.4 billion but it should be noted that Ford's investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is also included in this calculation at Rivian's closing stock price of $103.69 on December 31 ($10.6 billion in value). Today, Rivian shares change hands for around $38.5, valuing Ford's stake at a fraction less than $4 billion. For calculation purposes in the remainder of this article, I will assume Ford's current liquidity at $45 billion.

Before we move on to discuss other numbers, we have to also keep in mind that Ford is a cash-rich business as the company brings a steady stream of free cash flow year after year. This year, Ford expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

With the above numbers in mind, let's look at the reinvestments in Ford's business. As many of you know, Ford is in the middle of a transformation story led by the introduction of its EV product line-up. Ford incurred capital expenditures of $6.2 billion in 2021, and management has guided for CapEx of $7-$8 billion this year. The company will use the bulk of its growth CapEx budget to improve and expand the production facilities of electric vehicles, along with investments in the battery supply chain. Not only in North America, but Ford also has aggressive investments planned for Europe and China as well to make the most of the strong demand for EVs in these regions. The company's EV investments will be spread across the Rouge EV Center in the U.S., Otosan Assembly Plant in Turkey, CAF Assembly Plant in China, Cologne Electrification Center in Germany, and the SK On Battery Plant in the United States. If we look at the big picture, Ford is planning to invest $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026. This means that on average, the company will invest $10 billion annually in the next five years. For simplicity, I will not discuss the maintenance CapEx required to run Ford's business.

If we turn to acquisitions, the company has not made any major deals in the recent past. If we look into the future, I believe the best investment opportunity for the company lies in its supply chain. Ford was one of the worst-hit automakers by the chip shortage, which was partly due to short-sightedness and in part due to a weak supply chain. The company is already working toward addressing these concerns, and I would not be surprised if Ford invests in battery component suppliers, charging stations, and also on semiconductor manufacturing companies.

Let's turn to shareholder distributions. Ford, famously, focuses on dividends and not buybacks. The company did not allocate funds for share repurchases in 2020 and 2021. Ford spent less than $200 million on buybacks annually from 2012 to 2020 except for 2014, which goes on to highlight Ford's lack of focus on buybacks even before the pandemic. I'm not planning to discuss the dual-class share structure of the company and how capital allocation decisions are impacted as a result, so the take-home is that Ford cannot be expected to boost its share repurchase program meaningfully in the next few years.

Ford currently pays a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, and with just over four billion shares outstanding, the annual dividend payout comes to over $1.6 billion. Let's summarize our findings in this segment to gauge a measure of the economic rationale for paying this dividend.

Item Assumptions for 2022 Investments in EVs $10 billion Acquisitions/other investments $100-$300 million Dividend $1.6 billion Stock buybacks Nil

Even in the base case, the company will use $11.7 billion in cash this year for reinvestment in the business, other investments, and shareholder distributions. The company's current liquidity of around $45 billion coupled with the expected free cash flow of at least $5.5 billion leaves little doubt that Ford can certainly afford to pay the current dividend.

What if we expand the timeline further?

Item Expected value through 2026 (cumulative) Investments in EVs $50 billion Acquisitions/other investments $500-$800 million Dividend $8 billion Stock buybacks $500 million

Based on these numbers, I believe Ford needs at least $59 billion through 2026 to bring its electrification strategy to life while distributing wealth to shareholders at the current rate plus some buybacks. Assuming Ford will generate at least $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow annually in the next five years to complement its current liquidity of around $45 billion, we can see that Ford will have no difficulty in paying the dividend at the current rate while reinvesting in the business.

We have not focused on the balance sheet here, and to summarize my expectations in that regard, I believe Ford will continue to refinance its debt and focus on deleveraging the balance sheet by retiring high-cost debt.

It's the future that matters

So far, I do not find Ford's decision to reinstate the dividend an irrational move given that the company's shareholder base includes dividend investors. That being said, I would ideally want the company's shareholder base to include growth-oriented investors who focus on total returns - not just dividend income. In the past, Ford has been blamed for getting its capital allocation policy wrong, and I certainly would not want that to happen all over again. If I am to revisit the past briefly, Ford paid $16.5 billion in dividends from 2012 to 2020 while its market capitalization declined from over $50 billion to $35 billion during the same time period. In other words, the dividends paid during this time period failed to provide investors with meaningful positive total returns, and this is the exact type of scenario that I would want to avoid as I am not a dividend investor myself.

If Ford decides to hike the quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share this year - a very likely scenario because of its massive cash balance today - that is when we need to decide whether Ford is getting ahead of itself by focusing on distributions when in reality, the company has a lot on its plate.

Takeaway

I continue to view Ford stock as one of the most compelling investment opportunities available today as the company is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand for EV trucks in the United States. I do find its dividend attractive too, but I will keep a close eye to see whether the company continues to prioritize growth over dividends in the future. If the opposite happens, it would be a good signal for us to book our profits.