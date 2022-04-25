Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is arguably the best overall streaming play in the market because Roku devices and TVs allow consumers to access many different streaming networks at once, such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, etc.

The problem is that Netflix posted a terrible earnings report and lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years. I wrote about Netflix's subscriber loss in a recent article and still believe the company will turn things around.

However, Wall Street didn't take the news lightly and several streaming stocks sold off after the terrible news.

Data by YCharts

So what's in store for Roku as we head into earnings? I don't want to lead you on and tell you this is a wonderful time to buy.

There is so much fear in the markets right now that a slight earnings miss could send ROKU stock tumbling as low as $70. Roku was a pure streaming play that paid off big during the pandemic lockdowns. Now that people are going outside more often, we have witnessed a complete reversal of trends.

Roku Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

According to TheStreet, Roku is expected to post a 19 cent loss per share and $719 million in revenue for the quarter. The good news is that Roku has posted a positive EPS during each of the last 5 quarters, so a surprise beat could help Roku's cause.

However, the biggest issue is that investors are reacting to guidance in an extremely sensitive factor. If Roku lowers guidance for the rest of 2022, then I expect Wall Street to react negatively and dump the stock.

Bearish Options Strategy Heading Into Earnings

Put options buyers made a handsome profit loading up on puts after Netflix shares tanked due to their subscriber loss. I'm predicting a similar trend for Roku because streaming stocks tend to move together in tandem.

Roku shares hit bottom at $76 on March 13th, 2020, during the nadir of the COVID-19 stock market crash.

I'm still long ROKU stock, but will buy puts at the $80, $75, and $70 strike prices expiring on April 29th to profit from the short term volatility.

Roku Options Chain Ending April 29th 2022 (Yahoo.com)

Of course, this strategy comes with its own risk, and never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This is a pure lotto ticket options play that could pay off nicely and lessen the blow for Roku Longs.

Roku is a Great Long Term Hold

If we look towards 2024 and beyond, Roku is still a dominant force to reckon with. 2024 revenue is estimated to reach nearly $5 billion, and Roku continues to lead the highly competitive streaming marketplace in terms of market share.

The company hit record highs last year in all important metrics including active accounts, revenue, total streaming hours, and average revenue per user.

Roku Quarterly Results (Roku.com)

Total active accounts has a 32% CAGR over the last 4 years, which is a key metric to pay attention to heading into earnings. Roku benefits from serving as the all-in-one hub for consumers and doesn't suffer from the same headwinds as a sole streaming service like Netflix.

Total revenue has grown at a CAGR of 52% over the last 4 years from $512 million in 2017 to $2.7 billion in 2021. If Roku maintains this growth rate then revenue could reach $21 billion (!) by 2027.

Roku CEO Anthony Wood strongly believes streaming will make up 100% of watch time in the future, so perhaps these lofty revenue targets are a possibility.

Roku is the preferred OS for over 60 million households, and now nearly every major cable network has a streaming service. This shows the importance of the streaming business model moving forward.

In 2021, Roku OS was the #1 best selling smart TV OS in the USA, and the Roku 4k Streaming stick was named the "Best Streaming Device" by WIRED magazine. Roku is the clear leader in this industry, and I believe in owning the most dominant leader in any sector as the foundation of my growth stock portfolio.

If Roku hits $21 billion in 2027 revenue with an 8% profit margin, then annual net income could reach $1.6 billion. Using a conservative P/E ratio of 24 in line with the mean S/P 500 PE ratio, I believe ROKU stock could be worth as much as $250 over the next few years.

However, I expect more downside in the near term due to several risk factors.

Risk Factors

The FED raised interest rates in March 2022, and this single act alone contributed to the massive NASDAQ selloff. Many tech stocks traded at ridiculously high P/E ratios, so now the dust is settling. Roku trades at a P/E ratio of 59, so be prepared for more losses in the short term.

Supply chain issues have affected the entire electronics industry in 2022 and could limit Roku's TV sales moving forward. I'm not sure how long the pandemic will cause these disruptions, so this is something to take note of moving forward.

Another issue is an unexpected downtrend in ad spending. If advertisers pull their ad budgets, then the ad-supported Roku Channel may experience a drop in revenue.

Lastly, Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) compete with Roku's OS platform. Many smart TVs come equipped with TV streaming already enabled, which could hurt Roku's market dominance in the future. So far, total active accounts continue to grow, but Roku should worry about internet-enabled TVs that don't need Roku's OS.

Conclusion

It's been a tough road for Roku shareholders to watch the stock fall from nearly $500 all the way down past $100 even though revenue, profits, and total active accounts have increased.

Roku trades at a P/E ratio of 58, and I wouldn't be surprised if Roku shares sold off further after Q1 2022 earnings.

Data by YCharts

We must admit that stock prices became disconnected with the overall economy in November 2021, and now investors should readjust their expectations moving forward.

I'm still long ROKU and plan to add more shares on any dips. I personally believe ROKU is a great long term hold and I will buy dips with strong conviction in the company.